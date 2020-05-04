Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of May 4, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

As we start a new week and America begins to open up again bit by bit, our late night hosts aren’t quite ready to move back into their studios filled with cheering fans. This week, late night television will continue to be broadcast remotely from the homes of our hosts. On the bright side, it does give us another week to try to get nosy and peek around at the personal homes of these hosts and their guests and see how the late night and celebrity half lives.

Although it’s awkward to say the least to see late night comedians try to host their shows without an audience to perform in front of, the hosts are seeing some benefits. For example, when Jimmy Kimmel has Kevin Bacon on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night to talk about his new charity effort #IFeedTheFront which helps provide meals to hospital workers and other healthcare professionals that are on the front lines of the Coronavirus battle, Jimmy not only gets Kevin Bacon, but he’ll be talking to Kevin’s wife, the beautiful Kyra Sedgwick as well. It’s a Bacon BOGO.

While some of our late night shows have their plans in place for another week of shows from their own self-quarantine headquarters, others aren’t spilling the beans on what they’re doing this week. Stephen Colbert is expected to continue with another week of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home, but CBS hasn’t put out a press release on who Colbert’s at-home guests will be. Stephen may even go on vacation this week which wouldn’t be far since he’s already at home anyway, and most likely won’t attempt traveling during the pandemic.

As for everyone else, let’s see what’s cooking in America’s late night Petri dishes this week.

Leading the week, (May the 4th be with you, by the way,) Seth Meyers will be speaking remotely with Ricky Gervais on Monday. Gervais just released season 2 of his Netflix series “After Life” to rave reviews. The series focuses on a man named Tony (Ricky Gervais) who loses his wife to breast cancer in the prime of their lives and how Tony’s dealing with life when he just doesn’t care about it anymore.

The two 6 episode seasons will have you both laughing and crying. And complaining as well if you’re part of a handful of whiners who can’t handle a healthy amount of swearing on your TV shows. Gervais is sure to address this controversy like he’s been doing on social media since the season 2 release in his standard Ricky style regarding the crybabies bitching about the show’s language (oops, now we did it) when he talks to Seth Meyers on Late Night Monday evening. “After Life” Season 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Tuesday is a busy comedy night on the late night talk shows. Jimmy Kimmel has landed Jerry Seinfeld as his guest on JKL Tuesday evening. Jerry will be promoting his new comedy special being released the same day, “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Jerry’s new one-hour special will be available starting Tuesday for streaming on Netflix.

Also on Tuesday, if you were a fan of “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” and you can count us at the IBang in that group, you’ll want to stay up a little later on Tuesday night. “Nightly Show” host Larry Wilmore along with frequent panelist Quinta Brunson, will be appearing on NBC’s premiere super-late night talk show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh on Tuesday going into Wednesday.

Pencil in time on Thursday for the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon when Jimmy’s guest will be Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson and comedy kingpin / writer / director / producer Judd Apatow. Pete and Judd have teamed up for the new comedy movie, “The King of Staten Island.” Judd directs Pete who stars as Scott, a young man on Staten Island whose future doesn’t have any direction other than getting high with his friends.

The film was due to premiere at SXSW, but that damn virus ruined that. Judd Apatow is also foregoing the nationwide theatrical release and is debuting “The King of Staten Island” directly on Video On Demand on Tuesday, June 12th. The comedy has plenty of great comedy co-stars appearing in it including Bill Burr who plays Scott’s mom’s love interest. You can find out more about “The King of Staten Island” coming to Video On Demand on June 12th on the Interrobang.

Saturday Night Live hasn’t announced any official plans for this coming weekend. But since this past Saturday was an SNL repeat, this Saturday should be a new SNL At Home episode being remotely produced and performed by the Saturday Night Live cast and crew in their own homes.

The SNL at Home schedule appears to be every other week and this is an on week, so we’ll see what happens. The homemade #SNLAtHome shows are getting better with each one. Of course, there’s only been 2. The third one should really be the charm as SNL gets more and more use to its new circumstances.

Have a great, safe, happy week and remember, Keep Strong and Carry Disinfectant Wipes.

Monday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Ricky Gervais is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Tuesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Jerry Seinfeld is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Larry Wilmore is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Quinta Brunson is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Hank Azaria is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Nathan Lane is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Lauren Lapkus is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Wednesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Henry Winkler is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Thursday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Pete Davidson is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Judd Apatow is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher from Bill’s Backyard at 10pm on HBO

Saturday Night Live

New episode of SNL at Home at 11:30pm on NBC

