Pete Davidson, Bill Burr, Judd Apatow Movie Coming to On Demand in June

The King of Staten Island– the movie based on Pete Davidson’s life and starring Pete Davidson lost its big premiere at SXSW when the fest became the first major event to be cancelled for Covid-19, and the movie’s June 19th In Theaters date has also been scrubbed while all of America continues to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Of course comedy fans all over the country have been excited to see the film. Not only does it star Davidson, it was produced and directed by starmaker and hitmaker Judd Apatow and includes a long list of comedy co-stars, and comedy cameos.

So we’re all excited to find out that we’re six weeks away from getting to see the movie from the comforts of our couch- particularly welcome news in a time when we’ve all run out of new things to watch.

On Monday Apatow and Davidson announced that the comedy about love loss and laughter on Staten Island will still get a June release on Video on Demand.

The film follows Scott (Davidson) whose development has been dealt a few tough blows after his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist and even that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister played by Maude Apatow heads to college, Scott is left behind with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Marisa Tomei) while he wastes his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys, (Ricky Velez, Moises Arias, Lou Wilson) and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey.

A chain of events begins when his mother starts dating loudmouth firefighter Ray, played by Bill Burr, that will force Scott to confront his feelings about his father. Steve Buscemi co-stars as Papa, a veteran firefighter who takes Scott under his wing, and Pamela Adlon as Ray’s ex-wife, Gina.

The King of Staten Island is directed by Apatow (Trainwreck, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin) from a script by Apatow, Davidson and former SNL writer Dave Sirus. It is produced by Apatow for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel. Together, the duo shared producing credits on the Academy Award®-nominated films The Big Sick and Bridesmaids, as well as This Is 40, Trainwreck and Funny People. The film’s executive producers are Pete Davidson, Michael Bederman and Judah Miller.

Over his storied career, Judd Apatow has elevated a series of promising young comedy talents to their first major big-screen performance, including Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Jason Segel, Kristen Wiig, Amy Schumer and Kumail Nanjiani.

Watch a promo that shows Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson catching up during Corona and updating us all on the status of The King of Staten Island, which includes an extended discussion of the Look Who’s Talking Now franchise. And watch The King of Staten Island on June 12 on Video on Demand.

Read more comedy news.