Seinfeld is Releasing Another Netflix Special

Just when you thought new content was a faraway dream, Jerry Seinfeld announces the release of a new special just weeks away. The new hour is part of a two original special deal Seinfeld signed back in 2017 with the streaming giant.

On May 5, Netflix will release “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill”. Seinfeld’s second Netflix special is his first straight up stand up hour with Netflix. His first special was a hybrid documentary/special with a strong nostalgia thruline.

The new special is expected to be a more conventional special, and was filmed at the Beacon as part of Jerry’s residency at the infamous New York City venue.

Seinfeld’s Netflix connection is deep. His modern series, Comedians in Cars Drinking Coffee is a Netflix property, and in 2021 every single episode of “Seinfeld” will be available on the steaming service. Jerry has also produced for the platform, delivering Brian Regan: Stand Up and Away, and Colin Quinn:Unconstitutional.

