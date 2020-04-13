Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of April 13, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

Two things to report as we look at who’s planning on being funny in late night television this week. First, James Corden, who had still be running repeat episodes of the Late Late Show last week, is jumping on the “New Content from Home” bandwagon.

The Late Late Show with James Corden is going to start emanating from Corden’s garage starting Monday night. Like our other late night talk show hosts, he’ll be doing interviews with guests from remote locations. Welcome aboard James! The host of the Late Late Show and star of the “Cats” movie, has never shied away from putting his family in comedy bits before. He’s used his own mum and dad several times in the past, so we may get to see the rest of the Corden family in these upcoming quarantined shows.

Our next important news is that three of the network late night hosts are going to be joining forces this coming Saturday night. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel & Jimmy Fallon will team up to host a huge television special on Saturday evening to fight the Coronavirus that will broadcast on the Big 3 television networks along with Comedy Central in America and on channels across the globe.

Stephen and the two Jimmys will be hosting “One World: Together at Home” this Saturday, April 18th at 8pm et. Lady Gaga is putting together this giant television special along with Global Citizen, known for its social action projects and the WHO. No, not that “The Who”. It’s the World Health Organization.

The purpose of the event is to salute the millions of healthcare workers around the world on the frontlines fighting COVID-19 and to help put an end to the pandemic-causing virus. Throughout the night of great performances, multi-million-dollar pledges to the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund will be announced to fight the disease that has made the entire world homebound.

There will be performances and appearances done remotely and from home by acts that include Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Elton John (can’t wait to see the inside of his home), Eddie Vedder, Keith Urban, David Beckham, Billie Joe Armstrong, Kacey Musgraves, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli, and the Sesame Street Muppets. Although it hasn’t been determined yet if Muppets can catch the Coronavirus.

“One World: Together at Home” airs this Saturday, April 18th starting at 8pm et and the star-studded event will be broadcast on NBC, ABC, CBS, Comedy Central, Disney, Bravo, Logo, MSNBC, E!, YouTube, Syfy, TV Land, VH1, Pop, and many others. Check your local listings. You could also just throw a dart at the channel guide and you’ll find a network airing it.

Checking the late night comedy highlights for the rest of the week, all our late night hosts will be broadcasting another week from their personal abodes. And the late night shows have puh-lenty of comedy lined up to kick off the week on Monday night.

Monday evening, Jimmy Kimmel welcomes Jack Black, appearing from his remote location. The sensational one-half of Tenacious D scored a social media home run with his shirtless dance routine. Wearing only shorts and a cowboy hat and boots, Jack Black set TikTok on fire dancing like he didn’t have a care in the world. And during the recent holiday, Jack Black serenaded the world with the Passover standard “Chad Gadya“ to rave reviews. JB is sure to bring that same magic to JKL on Monday night.

Also on Monday, Conan O’Brien’s guest will be one of Team Coco’s favorites (and ours as well) Nick Kroll. Then, Jimmy Fallon welcomes one of his cast mates from Saturday Night Live back to the Tonight Show when he welcomes the SNL MVP Kenan Thompson.

Tuesday night, let’s hear it for the funny gays! (I’m allowed) Billy Eichner who created and starred in the very hysterical “Billy on the Street” web-series for Funny or Die, will be on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Most recently, Billy Eichner took a turn for the serious when he joined the repertory cast of “American Horror Story.” Also on Tuesday, the co-creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek” which just aired its series finale, Dan Levy will be on the Late Late Show to talk to James Corden about the emotional wrap up after 6 great seasons.

On Wednesday, Russell Brand will be on Conan on TBS. When the pandemic broke out, Russell was initially stranded in South Wales, Australia where he had several shows cancelled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Since then, his beloved cat Morrissey passed away. So quarantining has been a bit of a struggle for Russell Brand and we’re sure to hear all about it on Wednesday’s episode of Conan.

Thursday, late night is funny from start to finish. Here’s a quick run-down of Thursday. It starts with the beautiful and talented Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Conan. JLD has been doing her part by hitting a lot of the late night shows during our isolation and it is appreciated. Then, Chelsea Handler will be on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where you can guarantee 3 things. Chelsea will be outrageous, outspoken and outstanding. That’s why guys who are out just love her.

Continuing on Thursday night, Bill Hader reunites with Seth Meyers on Late Night. While over at CBS, Bob Odenkirk will be on the Late Late Show to talk about the upcoming season finale of “Better Call Saul” coming up on April 20th on AMC. And if you’re still up, you’ve got Kevin Nealon doing a remote appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Make sure your DVR gets a nap in on Thursday. It’s got a lot of work to do that night.

Friday night, Bill Maher has a new episode of Real Time from his backyard on HBO at 10pm et. Then the uniquely talented and very funny Reggie Watts makes an appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC.

Then it looks like Saturday Night Live is going back into repeats after doing a remotely produced and performed SNL this past weekend. It actually looked like a lot more work to do SNL from home than it does from 30 Rock. The announced Saturday Night Live rerun for this coming weekend is hosted by the hilarious John Mulaney who marked his third time hosting Saturday Night Live in just three years with this episode. Mulaney’s latest comedy special, “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” is currently streaming on Netflix.

Be safe. Be careful and Bea Arthur. Watch some “Golden Girls” reruns during the middle of the night if you’re feeling down.

Monday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Jack Black is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Nick Kroll is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Kenan Thompson is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

John Oliver is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Tuesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Keegan-Michael Key is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Dan Levy is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Billy Eichner is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Nikki Glaser is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Jason Bateman is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Wednesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Russell Brand is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Lauren Ash & Ben Feldman are on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Thursday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Chelsea Handler is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Bill Hader is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Bob Odenkirk is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Trevor Noah is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home at 11:30pm on CBS

Kevin Nealon is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher from Bill’s Backyard at 10pm on HBO

Reggie Watts is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Larry David is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon host One World: Together at Home at 8pm et on various networks

John Mulaney hosts a repeat episode of SNL with musical guest David Byrne

