Saturday April 11: Daily Links

SATURDAY 4.11

NEWS STORIES

nothing here yet

SPORTS

nothing here yet

ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Timberlake Claims Dick In The Box Almost Got Pulled From SNL Last Minute.

Justin Timberlake said that the FCC nearly pulled the now classic ‘Dick In The Box’ song due to content. Timberlake also claimed that by bleeping out the word ‘dick’ it actually made the song funnier. Timberlake also denied that he was working on a new song, ‘Sleeping With My Co-Star’

Read more at billboard.com.

Paulina Porizkova Celebrates Her 55th Birthday By Posting Bikini Pic

The former supermodel posted a pic that she took two months ago in Costa Rica. She ended her post with a series of hashtags including #betweenjloandbettywhite. Sports Illustrated wants to make that the theme of their next swimsuit issue.

Jack Black Crushes A Passover Standard

Jack Black rocks out on the Passover standard ‘Chad Gadya’, which he claims is the first metal song. For Chanukah, he’s going to do ‘The Dradle Song’ as an 80s power ballad.

GOING VIRAL

Madonna Posts ANOTHER New Bizarre Quarantine Video

For her latest IG post, Madonna sits in a darkened room at a typewriter, attempting to write poetry, and yelling at one of her sons. All of this is in preparations for her spoken word album, ‘Crazy For COVID’.

Read more at pagesix.com.

