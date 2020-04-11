Saturday April 11: Daily Links

nothing here yet
Justin Timberlake said that the FCC nearly pulled the now classic ‘Dick In The Box’ song due to content. Timberlake also claimed that by bleeping out the word ‘dick’ it actually made the song funnier. Timberlake also denied that he was working on a new song, ‘Sleeping With My Co-Star’
The former supermodel posted a pic that she took two months ago in Costa Rica. She ended her post with a series of hashtags including #betweenjloandbettywhite. Sports Illustrated wants to make that the theme of their next swimsuit issue.
TBT. Less than two months ago, the world was still a familiar place. And I was basking in its best incarnation, here in Costa Rica. 💕 Humor me, if you will, today. I’m now 55, and I have gone through half a lifetime only liking the way I look in retrospect. I look at old photos and realize how good I had it. So today, I am looking at myself, (in an admittedly flattering photo) and think, “ hey, I m a good 55 year old! ” I will feel pretty today. And endlessly grateful for all the gifts life has bestowed on me thus far. They’ve been many. Quarantine is a great time to sift through them all. Hermosahills.com #costarica🇨🇷 #costarica #villaneruda #hermosahills #sofuckinggrateful #betweenjloandbettywhite #puravida #santateresa #santateresacostarica #shamelessvacationing #flattenthecurve
Jack Black rocks out on the Passover standard ‘Chad Gadya’, which he claims is the first metal song. For Chanukah, he’s going to do ‘The Dradle Song’ as an 80s power ballad.
✂️ @taylorstephens Link to song in bio!
For her latest IG post, Madonna sits in a darkened room at a typewriter, attempting to write poetry, and yelling at one of her sons. All of this is in preparations for her spoken word album, ‘Crazy For COVID’.
…………… #quarantine #covid19 #stayhome #staysafe @ncrfilms
