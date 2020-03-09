Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of March 9, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

Hopefully you remembered to set your clocks ahead this past weekend. And sure, you’re losing an hour of your day, but look on the bright side. Setting your clock ahead, gets you an hour closer to start of your favorite late night TV shows. Here’s some highlights for this week.

Monday gets the week off to a very funny start. Conan O’Brien’s Monday show is filled with comedy guests. He’s got the great Kristen Schaal along with not one, but two Sklar Brothers when Randy & Jason Sklar join the Team Coco lineup on Conan. Then over at the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon welcomes SNL’s brilliant Aidy Bryant. And on Comedy Central, David Spade’s Lights Out panel has the hilarious Jo Koy and Yamaneika Saunders.

David Spade continues his killer lineup of guests on Tuesday when he scores the beloved Gabriel Iglesias on Lights Out. Gabriel is currently on his “Beyond The Fluffy World Tour 2020” with dates coming up in Illinois, Michigan, St. Louis and Charlotte all this month. Go to FluffyGuy.com to get tickets.

Wednesday presents a late night comedy dilemma over what to watch. David Spade hosts Jim Jefferies’ return to Comedy Central on Lights Out. While at the very same time, Jimmy Kimmel has David Spade booked on JKL. How does that even happen without a causing a tear in the universe!? And if you stay up a little extra late on Wednesday night, Lilly Singh has Pete Holmes on A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC. As a reminder, Lilly Singh is the person who made the jump from YouTube to network late night television when she replaced Carson Daily on the home of the Peacock, NBC.

One entertainer you definitely want to catch on Wednesday is Isabel Hagen. She’ll be performing on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. And Isabel is a performer in multiple senses of the word. She’s a comedian as well as a Juilliard School classically trained violist. She’s such a good musician that she’s been part of the orchestra in Broadway shows like “Les Miserables,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Rocktopia.” And she’s such a good comedian that she was part of last year’s New Faces Showcase at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

Isabel Hagen has made Tonight Show appearances in the past, but that was performing with Jimmy Fallon’s musical guests including Zara Larsson, Ellie Goulding and Kygo, and The National. Wednesday night, this unique performer will be appearing as a solo act and we can’t wait to see her.

Thursday night, David Spade’s bookers prove why they’ve won this week in late night when Colin Quinn appears on Lights Out. There was some big news this week from Colin. His second book, “Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the Fifty States” will be released this year on September 22nd.

Based on his latest special, “Colin Quinn: Red State, Blue State“, currently streaming on Netflix, Colin’s new book is an in-depth examination of our 50 states. It’s 10 times more honest than any State of the Union address from any President and a million times more funny.

Colin Quinn’s “Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the Fifty States” will be available from St. Martin’s Press. You can check out our look at Colin Quinn’s latest literary effort in the IBang’s preview, Colin Quinn Roasts the States in a Brand New Book to Add to Your CQ Collection!

Colin joins a Lights Out panel that is above and beyond funny on Thursday night. Joining Colin on David Spade’s family room style furniture will be Nikki Glaser and Fortune Feimster.

Heading into the weekend, SNL fans will be frustrated to hear that after two weeks of brand new shows, Saturday Night Live is on another break until the end of March. The show returns on Saturday, March 28th with first-time host John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa.

Make sure your clocks are set for late night. The most important time of the day.

Monday on Late Night

Kristen Schaal is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Randy Sklar is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Jason Sklar is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Aidy Bryant is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Jo Koy is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Yamaneika Saunders is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Chris Hardwick is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Vanessa Gonzalez is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Tuesday on Late Night

Gabriel Iglesias is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Megan Gailey is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Chris Franjola is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Nick Offerman & Megan Mullally are on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Nikki Glaser is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Marlena Rodriguez is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Wednesday on Late Night

Isabel Hagen is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Jim Jefferies is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Tony Rock is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Cristela Alonzo is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

David Spade is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Pete Holmes is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Rob Corddry is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Dave Burd aka “Lil Dicky” is on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Hank Azaria is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Suzy Nakamura is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Nick Offerman is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Thursday on Late Night

Colin Quinn is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Nikki Glaser is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Fortune Feimster is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Nick Offerman is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Regina Hall is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher at 10pm on HBO

Saturday Night Live

Kristen Stewart hosts a repeat SNL with musical guest Coldplay from November 2, 2019

