Colin Quinn Roasts the States in a Brand New Book to Add to Your CQ Collection!

Time to reorganize your shelf and make room for another book. Colin Quinn has announced his second book release is coming this fall. Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the Fifty States is the only roast book you need to own, and its coming from St Martin’s Press on September 22, 2020.

If you saw Colin’s last special, Red State Blue State, you caught a preview of Quinn’s take on all 50 United States, and you know you need to have the book, so you can stalk Colin at the Comedy Cellar and beg him to sign your state.

How can a nation composed of states that range from Utah (“The church of states”) to Vermont (“The state of relevant old people”) possibly hang together? In Colin Quinn’s new book, he tackles the condition of our union today. Running state-by-state, from Connecticut to Hawaii, Quinn calls us out on how we actually live and points out the hypocrisies inherent in what we claim to believe and what we actually do. Within a framework of big-picture thinking about systems of government and dead-on-funny observations about the quirks and vibes of the citizens in every American region, Overstated skewers us all, red, blue and purple.

Want a taste? Colin knows Texas is our nation’s big daddy with this take.

“What is it about Texas? I can give you my opinion, but Texas doesn’t care. They stopped caring what the “north” said a long time ago. They are the capital of the south. But they’re also the capital of the southwest somehow. I’ve talked to people from New Mexico and I go “What do you think about climate change?” and they go “I don’t know. Talk to Texas.” Same with Mississippi: you ask them a question and they tell you, “Talk to Texas.” Texas is the daddy of the south. And daddies are big thing down there. In Texas they bond with their sons. They take them hunting and give them initials for a name. I understand Texas because I’m from New York. Texas has the same attitude as New York. They think they’re doing you a favor by being part of America. It’s just how we are.

And we all know that Massachusetts has a bit of an attitude, but Quinn really nails what its all about:

These bastards are really something. On the one hand, they are where it all started on Plymouth Rock, so you have to give them credit. And they were really into the political process. Town halls and councils and sit downs and committees. Even Tocqueville said it. He said the average Massachusetts person’s love of discourse brought to mind ancient Athens. I’m sure he wouldn’t feel that way if he was in the bleachers in Fenway listening to a couple of cockknockers from Everett cursing and throwing their soft serve helmets at a group of kids because they’re wearing Tufts sweatshirts.

Colin Quinn has become one of the most beloved voices in comedy. He is currently on a sold-out national standup tour, The Wrong Side of History, which finds the in-demand comic performing to longtime dedicated fans from coast to coast. His most recent one man show, Red State Blue State, premiered in January 2019 to rave reviews at The Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The New Yorker lauded the hour as “among Quinn’s funniest so far” and The New York Times lovingly described Quinn as a “barstool philosopher.” The show aired on CNN as the network’s first comedy special in May 2019 and is currently streaming on Netflix. Red State Blue State followed the wildly successful off-Broadway run of Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, which garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination.

Colin appeared in the hit HBO series Girls as well as the comedy feature film Trainwreck alongside Amy Schumer. He is also known for his popular run hosting “Weekend Update” on NBC’s iconic Saturday Night Live and as host of Comedy Central’s classic fan favorite series Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.

