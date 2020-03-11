Did You Hear? With Kashmere 2020!!! March 11 Edition

Are we all quarantined yet? I mean, I’m pretty sure that has now gone from a crazy, last case scenario to something that is basically a day or two away from happening. With that — make sure you’re stocked up on the essentials! And by essentials, I mean wine and popcorn.

We have a winner on The Bachelor! Sort of. If you watch you know that it was a race between two brunette girls that are too young for marriage but are doing it anyway. Hannah Ann, the world’s Plan B, and Madison, a girl who left and came back 800 times. Madison won and in honor of her and her virginity, this week’s drink is a virgin pina colada. Yum!

Prince Harry Should Start Screening Calls | I guess the Queen not only is taking their titles, but is also taking all of their security with them as well because Harry just fell for a prank call by someone posing as Greta Thunberg. Come on, we all know Greta wouldn’t waste power and energy to talk to you, Harry.

Does Daniel Radcliffe Have Coronavirus? | I guess “they have coronavirus!” is the new “are they gay?” rumor that will be getting spread about various celebrities for the next year, and Daniel Radcliffe was the first victim. Luckily for him, the rumors wasn’t true — guess that invisibility cloak protects him from more than just Voldemort.

Corey Feldman Accuses Charlie Sheen or Rape | Feldman’s much teased documentary final debuted, and his explosive claim has been revealed that he said Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim — which is confusing, because he said it was an A-list Star. Sheen and Haim’s family already denies this, so maybe documentary making isn’t Feldman’s specialty,

Harvey Weinstein sought help from Mike Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos, emails show | In an alternate universe, this is the Cheetah Girls.