Kashmere’s Social Distancing Dispatches, Checks in on Christi Chiello!

I, of course, had to check in on Bennington Show favorite, Christi Chiello! Just reading her responses instantly boosted my mood because she is the definition of a LIGHT! Be sure to follow her on Instagram and Twitter (if you don’t already) and read on for her answers! (Spoiler alert: I’m happy she has the same bread eating habits as I do).

I mean how prepared were you for this? Did you have toilet paper at the ready or were you panic running around to bodegas trying to find like, ramen noodles? I’m a very anxious person so I stay ready for disaster. I anticipate it. It’s around every corner. Behind every door. I constantly hope for the best but prepare for the worst so I was as ready as I could be.

Are you an introvert or extrovert? Do you feel like this is your thrive time or are you making up conversations with inanimate objects. I’m an extrovert big time. I moved in with my boyfriend right before we shut down. We have spent every waking second together since our move. I like to think I’m very entertaining but I’m sure the word he’d use is “annoying.”

Are you quarantined alone or with roommates? What’s your favorite/least favorite part of your situation.I thank God I’m with my boyfriend because he’s smart and fit and can carry my dead weight both emotionally and physically. He’s resourceful as fuck I’m genuinely surprised he hasn’t found the cure yet.

Have you come up with a random quarantine meal/snack that you would never eat during your normal day-to-day? . I ate like a half loaf of bread one day. We were due for a grocery store run and had limited options. I just ate the bread raw dog. I could have put butter on it? Or peanut butter? But I didn’t. It was weird. I think I blacked out?

The most random show that you’ve found solace in during this… no need to be embarrassed, I’m rewatching Real Housewives of Atlanta to feel right now. Oh wow so many! I’ve been watching a lot of documentaries about cults. That’s what I’m into right now. I’m watching this Netflix doc about the Children of God. It’s so fucked up. You need to watch it. I’m shocked I’m not in a cult. I’m SO gullible!!!!!

I know we should all just be lucky to just have to stay inside, but this is your free pass to vent: what is pissing you off the most about being quarantined. Did you have a cancelled trip? Dream gig coming up? I had to cancel a bunch of shows! I’m was touring with Nicole Byer as her opening act and we had to cancel some shows! And I was going to do a fun weekend with Matteo Lane in VT. This past year I’ve been a real road dawg and I was bummed to have to stop so abruptly!

What do you want to accomplish during this time that you have been putting off because you “don’t have the time”? Using my stationary, reading a book (I famously don’t read) and writing new jokes that don’t suck dick!!!!

