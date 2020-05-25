Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of May 25, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

It’s Memorial Day week 2020 which is different from most years. For one thing, it’s hard to be excited about staying home on Memorial Day when you’re already home anyway. Also, if you’re headed to the beach this holiday weekend, this year you’re going to have figure out how to have someone put sunscreen on your back from at least 6 feet away. Good luck with that.

One thing that’s not different this Memorial Day, is our late night talk show hosts taking the entire week off as summer time officially begins. While most shows are in repeats for the entire week, the Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah will be completely pre-empted Monday through Thursday on Comedy Central.

There’s always an exception to the vacation during this week and this year, that’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. We’re getting brand new shows all this week from JKL, which has plenty of great comedy guests booked. That starts with his Memorial Day rerun with special guest Bill Murray.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel is back with new shows starting with Lisa Kudrow. This may be an opportunity to get some fresh information on the upcoming “Friends” reunion. The special will feature the return of the 6 stars of the NBC mega-hit sitcom from the 90’s to their Warner Bros. studio to reminisce about the cultural phenomenon that “Friends” became to television audiences. Then on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel welcomes comedy veteran Howie Mandel to JKL to talk about the new season of “America’s Got Talent” returning this summer to NBC.

The Tonight Show is putting together new shows from pieces of its old ones this week. Host Jimmy Fallon is allowing his staff to choose their favorite moments from the Tonight Show for a week of clip shows. Tonight Show Staff Favorites this week include fantastic comedy guests like Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx (Wednesday), Kevin Hart and Amy Poehler (Thursday) and Steve Carell (Friday).

Conan O’Brien is lining up plenty of comedy guests for his Conan repeats this week. Team Coco welcomes Keegan-Michael Key on Monday’s rerun, Russell Brand on Tuesday’s repeat and Wednesday’s Conan encore episode features Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

It’s worth staying up late for Seth Meyers’ repeat episodes this week to enjoy laughs all over again from guests like Retta on Monday night, Louie Anderson and Aubrey Plaza on Thursday and Saturday Night Live‘s Aidy Bryant on Friday’s Late Night repeat.

And Friday night, things get political with a brand new, live episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO followed by a new Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC with Kimmel’s guest Sean Penn.

Enjoy Memorial Day week everyone! And this summer, remember both sunscreen and Purell this year. Just don’t confuse the two.

Monday on Late Night

Bill Murray is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Keegan-Michael Key is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Retta is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Aisha Tyler is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Rob Huebel is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Tuesday on Late Night

Lisa Kudrow is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Russell Brand is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Wednesday on Late Night

Howie Mandel is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Staff Favorites featuring Will Ferrell on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Staff Favorites featuring Jamie Foxx on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Ron Funches is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Thursday on Late Night

Staff Favorites featuring Kevin Hart on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Staff Favorites featuring Amy Poehler on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

John Mulaney is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Louie Anderson is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Aubrey Plaza is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Noah Gardenswartz is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Jay Duplass is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher at 10pm on HBO

Staff Favorites featuring Steve Carell on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Aidy Bryant is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Trevor Noah is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Thomas Middleditch is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig hosts a repeat episode of SNL At Home with musical guests Boyz II Men and Babyface

