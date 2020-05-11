Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of May 11, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

It’s a whole new week of homemade, homegrown late night talk shows from home. We may be getting to the point where the weird thing will be seeing our late night comedians performing in front of a studio audience instead of in their home offices, garages and family room tunnel slides like in the case of Jimmy Fallon.

Fortunately, the late night talkers have plenty of great comedy guests facetiming with them to keep these “At Home” shows fun and captivating. And this week is no exception.

Here’s some of the highlighted comedy guests for this week in late night.

This is going to be a big week for the new abbreviated version of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Last week, Kimmel had one of the biggest booking scores when it comes to comedy when Jerry Seinfeld did a phone-in interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The streak continues this week. Some of the biggest names in comedy will be dialing into JKL and it starts on Monday night with Adam Sandler. The Sandman was one of the biggest names on the nationwide benefit, the Feeding America Comedy Festival which aired this past Sunday on NBC. Sandler will be talking to Jimmy Kimmel about that experience among other things.

This new “home-bound” style of late night is perfect for Adam Sandler, a guy who’s a well-known homebody to begin with. He’s been making the rounds calling in appearances to different shows. One of the most recent was his unannounced musical performance on an episode of SNL At Home. And on Monday, he’ll be connecting with Jimmy Kimmel on JKL on ABC.

Later Monday night, another one of the major stars from the Feeding America Comedy Festival, Tina Fey will be on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Tina also made an appearance this past weekend on the Saturday Night Live Season 45 Finale offering a hysterical Mother’s Day prayer during Weekend Update.

Tuesday, Conan O’Brien couldn’t have a more perfect guest for a pandemic episode of Conan on TBS. Team Coco doing an online interview with one of our favorites, Chris Gethard, who just headlined an online charity music event for his home state to benefit the Jersey City Rapid Maker Response Group, volunteers that 3D-prints face shields for local health care workers.

Besides being one the funniest and most unique voices in comedy, Chris Gethard is a champion for mental and emotional well-being. And strong mental health is something we could all use a dose of right now. Plus, Chris Gethard is still doing his podcast, “Beautiful/Anonymous” throughout the national shut-down and it’s available on Earwolf.com.

If you’re going to give Chris’ podcast a try, we highly recommend a recent episode recorded a few weeks ago called “EMT In The Epicenter.” It’s Episode #212 and it features an emotional call-in from a Long Island EMT who has been on the front-line, transporting Covid-19 patients.

When David Letterman retired in 2015, it was like comedy icon and beloved Letterman guest, Bill Murray became late night homeless. His appearances on “Late Night with David Letterman” and then the “Late Show with David Letterman” became must-see television events. And when Dave called it quits after 33 years, where’s a young, brash entertainer like Bill Murray to go? The answer to that is Jimmy Kimmel Live. And even though, Bill has done recent digital drop-ins on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, it’s JKL that you can see gets Bill Murray’s full attention and feels the most like his Letterman appearances.

Bill Murray will be writing another chapter in this kooky, wacky, nutty relationship between him and Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night when the two have a remote conversation with each other.

Also on Wednesday, if you’re mourning the loss of Lights Out with David Spade on Comedy Central which was shut down completely when TV shows stopped production, he’ll be on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon remotely. Hopefully, that will give you some closure and hopefully Spade will discuss his favorite topic of late, the “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.

On Thursday, Seth Meyers is taking advantage of the BOGO deals that go along with late night quarantine bookings. For example, last week, Jimmy Fallon had Ashton Kutcher on the Tonight Show and got wife Mila Kunis as well, simply because she’s stuck at home too.

Seth is getting a fantastic late night “Buy One, Get One” deal on Thursday. He’s got top comedian, actor, author, and mommy Amy Schumer on the show. And he’s also getting celebrity chef and renown gentleman farmer Chris Fischer, Amy’s husband, on Late Night as well. Nicely played Seth Meyers.

And if that wasn’t enough for one show, Seth Meyers also has legendary British talk show host, comedian and presenter, Graham Norton on Late Night on Thursday. Like American hosts, Graham is doing his BBC show remotely from isolation with guests joining him on his virtual sofa. Graham Norton is also still going ahead with his monologue even though he has no studio audience. British fans have been unnerved by this and have begged the BBC to add canned laughs to Norton’s opening jokes to ease the awkwardness. See. We’re all the same no matter which side of the Atlantic Ocean we’re on during a pandemic.

And this weekend kicks off Saturday Night Live‘s long summer hiatus. It’s even longer this year because SNL called it quits for the year while being 3 shows shy of a full season. Now as our extended summer of SNL reruns begins, Lorne Michaels and crew are starting us off with a historic repeat episode.

The first Saturday Night Live encore of summer vacation is the very first episode of SNL at Home from April 11th. This was the first of three experimental shows where the cast, writers and producers did everything from home and surprised the country with secret host, Coronavirus survivor Tom Hanks! Relive history this Saturday with and encore presentation of the first SNL At Home.

And here’s a little late night poem to help get you through the week.

As we watch another week of late night comics and bands,

Don’t be grouchy.

Listen to Dr. Fauci.

And be sure to wash your hands.

Amen.

Monday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Adam Sandler is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Ed Helms is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Seth MacFarlane is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Tina Fey is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Terry Crews is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Tuesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Chris Gethard is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Ellie Kemper is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home at 11:30pm on CBS

Tichina Arnold is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Wednesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Bill Murray is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

David Spade is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Kathryn Hahn is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Nick Kroll is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Luke Wilson is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Hugh Laurie is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home at 11:30pm CBS

Phoebe Robinson is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Thursday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer are on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Graham Norton is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Nikki Glaser is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Tracy Morgan is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Reggie Watts is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Friday on Late Night

Desus & Mero are on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:3oam on NBC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks hosts a repeat episode of SNL At Home with musical guest Chris Martin

