Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of March 23, 2020

As the COVID-19 crisis continues and quarantine or self-isolation or social distancing or whatever makes you feel more comfortable calling it goes on, our late night talk show hosts are finding ways to make you feel less alone while all still airing repeat shows this week.

Last week, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert started experimenting with some digital content on YouTube while they were stuck at home and their late night shows went dark. Now this week, they plan on implementing it into their late night reruns which all the shows are still airing. Except for one that is.

Comedy Central and Trevor Noah will be bringing new content each night during his regular 11pm et time slot with The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah. He will be doing his show remotely and it will be taking the place of the regularly scheduled Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Now as for Kimmel, Colbert and Fallon, they’ll all be adding new content to the front end of their shows and introducing the rerun that they each intend on airing that night. For example, Jimmy Fallon will call his quarantine content, “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon At Home Edition.”

This week’s Tonight Show: At Home Edition will include special guests appearing from their own quarantine with Trevor Noah on Monday night and John Legend on Tuesday this week, plus special segments prepared for each night.

Jimmy Kimmel is expected to bring his “minilogues” (mini-monologues) from online to on-the-air. He’s been doing his minilogues as well as face-timing with different celebrities on his YouTube channel and hopefully we’ll get that new content on Jimmy Kimmel Live starting this week.

On a sad late night note, James Corden was planning on celebrating his 5th anniversary as the host of the Late Late Show on CBS on Monday night. Instead of having a celebration, he’ll be re-airing the very first episode of the Late Late Show that he ever hosted from back on March 23rd, 2015.

Corden’s original guests that night were Tom Hanks and Mila Kunis. Also, this Late Late Show rerun will include his first edition of “Role Call” with Tom Hanks where Corden and Hanksy acted out every one of two time Oscar winner’s major roles. This was the bit that really got things rolling for James Corden and made his version of the Late Late Show an instant hit.

Stephen Colbert, in addition to adding new content, will be having a theme for this week of Late Show reruns on CBS. It will be called The Late Show: “Dem The Break Week: 2020 Candidates, Gone But Not Forgotten”. Each repeat of the Late Show this week will feature a different Democratic candidate for President who has dropped out of the race. This week will re-air appearances including Andrew Yang (Monday), Senator Kamala Harris (Tuesday), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (Wednesday), Senator Elizabeth Warren (Thursday), and Tom Steyer (Friday).

And in one more programming note, Lights Out with David Spade will not air at all this week on Comedy Central. Spade will be pre-empted this week and not play any reruns in his 11:30pm et time slot.

On Tuesday, it’s a great evening for late night repeats. Especially for Saturday Night Live writers stepping out of the writers’ room and on to the stage and in front of the camera. Anna Drezen who has been nominated for 3 Primetime Emmy Awards for writing for SNL will be performing stand up on the repeat of the Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS. And over on NBC, Julio Torres who has been nominated for 4 writing Emmys for Saturday Night Live will be appearing on the Tuesday Late Night with Seth Meyers rerun. His HBO hour “My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres” was one of the most celebrated comedy specials of 2019.

Wednesday has more stand up comedy encore performances. First, you can catch Jo Firestone’s stand up set on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Jo has made several appearances on the Tonight Show which isn’t surprising when you consider she was a writer on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon for 2 years.

Later on Wednesday night, Chris Garcia is performing on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Chris was part of the New Faces showcase at the Just For Laughs Festival in 2016. He was even named “Best of the Fest” that year and called a “Comedian You Should and Will Know” by Vulture.

Thursday, the late night shows continue to replay great stand up performances in their “Best Of” shows. Rory Scovel performs on a Conan rerun on Thursday night. Rory’s latest stand up special “Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time” is still available for streaming on Netflix.

On Friday, there won’t be any new episodes of Real Time with Bill Maher with the show going dark indefinitely. Maher explained to his viewers last Friday with no studio audience, that the show was planning a regularly scheduled hiatus which Real Time will now begin a week or two early.

Plus, Friday night is a good night to catch James Corden’s Late Late Show repeat. This is the episode that features a stand up set from Andy Haynes. Andy is a must-see stand up act. Andy Haynes or “Haynesome Boy Modeling School” as he refers to himself on Twitter is one of the more unique comedians working today. Catch his performance on the Late Late Show and be sure to follow his tweets on social media @imandyhaynes.

SNL is going to stay in reruns till further notice, even thought it was suppose to come back live this week. Saturday Night Live has only done 15 shows total this during this current SNL – Season 45. If this pandemic continues too much longer, we’re going to get tired of these same 15 shows over and over again. This Saturday, we’re getting the episode hosted by Scarlett Johansson with musical guest Niall Horan from December 14th, last year.

Have a great week. And be sure to catch up on some great late night reruns.

Stay safe. Stay strong. Stay clean. And stay off the damn beaches!

Monday on Late Night

New episode of the Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Trevor Noah is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Tom Hanks is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Abby McEnany is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Retta is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Jake Johnson is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Adam Devine is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Tuesday on Late Night

New episode of the Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Anna Drezen is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Rob Corddry is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Julio Torres is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Wednesday on Late Night

New episode of the Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Jo Firestone is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC (REPEAT)

Chris Garcia is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Patton Oswalt is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Eric Andre is on Jimmy Kimmel Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Bashir Salahuddin is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Taran Killam is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Thursday on Late Night

New episode of the Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Rory Scovel is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Valerie Tosi is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

John Mulaney is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC (REPEAT)

David Spade is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Friday on Late Night

Andy Haynes is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Iliza Shlesinger is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Bob Odenkirk is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Jim Gaffigan is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Scarlett Johansson hosts a repeat episode of SNL with musical guest Niall Horan from December 14, 2019

