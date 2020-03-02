Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of March 2, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

Home sick this week? Stuck in quarantine!? Well, there’s plenty of late night comedy to load up your DVR and enjoy until you’ve been cleared to rejoin society. Here’s some highlights for this week in late night comedy.

Monday kicks off the week with plenty of great comedy guests booked across the late night schedule. Conan gets us started with an all-funny show. First, Team Coco welcomes back Flula Borg, the German comedy wunderkind who is making his 9th appearance on his mentor Conan O’Brien’s show. Then Cameron Esposito is back on the Conan stage. She is on her “Cameron Esposito: Save Yourself” tour with dates coming up in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Boston, Philly and Washington DC.

If you haven’t laughed enough on Monday, stay up for the Late Late Show on CBS when James Corden presents stand up from Rob Haze. You know Rob from Season 9 of “Last Comic Standing“. He was also part of the New Faces showcase at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal in 2015. And he’s appear on Comedy Central and the Tonight Show.

Tuesday has some of our favorite funny people in late night. Taylor Tomlinson will be performing on the Tonight Show. Her brand new comedy hour, “Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis” just premiered on Netflix. Tune in to the Tonight Show on Tuesday night to get preview of her special which is currently available for streaming.

Later on Tuesday, Pete Holmes is on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Pete is back on the road with his “Pete Holmes: Silly Silly Fun Boy” tour. He has dates coming up in Cleveland, San Jose, Houston, Phoenix and St. Louis.

Also on Tuesday’s Late Late Show, Martin Freeman will be appearing to promote his new comedy series “Breeders” on FX. It’s a family comedy following the struggles of a couple juggling kids and careers and the arrival of his estranged father-in-law played by another one of our favorites, Michael McKean. “Breeders” premieres Monday night at 10pm et on FX.

Looking at Wednesday night, first we have a non-comedy highlight. Hillary Rodham Clinton, best known for the 2016 comedy “I Couldn’t Beat Trump” will be on the Tonight Show. Let’s see if she has any funny announcements to make about her future. The kind of announcement that will make you laugh until you finally break down crying.

Then later on Wednesday night, the amazingly funny Susie Essman will be on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the current season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” airing now on HBO. Then the always-funny Jo Koy will be appearing on A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC to promote his upcoming dates on his “Jo Koy; Just Kidding” tour.

As we get to the weekend, Daniel Craig will be hosting Saturday Night Live. It will be the latest James Bond’s second time hosting SNL. The last time Craig hosted Saturday Night Live was back in 2012. So, sit back, relax on Saturday night and fix yourself a martini, shaken, not…Oh you know the rest.

Remember laughter is the best medicine. Unless you have Coronavirus. Then you probably need actual medicine.

Monday on Late Night

Rob Haze is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Iliza Shlesinger is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Cameron Esposito is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Flula Borg is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Pamela Adlon is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Josh Wolf is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Erik Griffin is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Ty Burrell is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Taran Killam is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Tuesday on Late Night

Taylor Tomlinson is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

John Oliver is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Pete Holmes is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Martin Freeman is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Joel McHale is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Zainab Johnson is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Randy Sklar is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Jason Sklar is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Wednesday on Late Night

Susie Essman is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Ty Burrell is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Jo Koy is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Erinn Hayes is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Greg Fitzsimmons is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Beth Stelling is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Moshe Kasher is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Judy Greer is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Dave Burd is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Thursday on Late Night

Eric Andre is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Whitney Cummings is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Jen Kirkman is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Preacher Lawson is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Brian Kiley is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher at 10pm on HBO

Dan Levy is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Kumail Nanjiani is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Daniel Craig hosts a new episode of SNL with musical guest The Weeknd

