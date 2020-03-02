Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of March 2, 2020

Home sick this week? Stuck in quarantine!? Well, there’s plenty of late night comedy to load up your DVR and enjoy until you’ve been cleared to rejoin society. Here’s some highlights for this week in late night comedy.
Monday kicks off the week with plenty of great comedy guests booked across the late night schedule. Conan gets us started with an all-funny show. First, Team Coco welcomes back Flula Borg, the German comedy wunderkind who is making his 9th appearance on his mentor Conan O’Brien’s show. Then Cameron Esposito is back on the Conan stage. She is on her “Cameron Esposito: Save Yourself” tour with dates coming up in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Boston, Philly and Washington DC.
If you haven’t laughed enough on Monday, stay up for the Late Late Show on CBS when James Corden presents stand up from Rob Haze. You know Rob from Season 9 of “Last Comic Standing“. He was also part of the New Faces showcase at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal in 2015. And he’s appear on Comedy Central and the Tonight Show.
Tuesday has some of our favorite funny people in late night. Taylor Tomlinson will be performing on the Tonight Show. Her brand new comedy hour, “Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis” just premiered on Netflix. Tune in to the Tonight Show on Tuesday night to get preview of her special which is currently available for streaming.
Later on Tuesday, Pete Holmes is on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Pete is back on the road with his “Pete Holmes: Silly Silly Fun Boy” tour. He has dates coming up in Cleveland, San Jose, Houston, Phoenix and St. Louis.
Also on Tuesday’s Late Late Show, Martin Freeman will be appearing to promote his new comedy series “Breeders” on FX. It’s a family comedy following the struggles of a couple juggling kids and careers and the arrival of his estranged father-in-law played by another one of our favorites, Michael McKean. “Breeders” premieres Monday night at 10pm et on FX.
Looking at Wednesday night, first we have a non-comedy highlight. Hillary Rodham Clinton, best known for the 2016 comedy “I Couldn’t Beat Trump” will be on the Tonight Show. Let’s see if she has any funny announcements to make about her future. The kind of announcement that will make you laugh until you finally break down crying.
Then later on Wednesday night, the amazingly funny Susie Essman will be on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the current season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” airing now on HBO. Then the always-funny Jo Koy will be appearing on A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC to promote his upcoming dates on his “Jo Koy; Just Kidding” tour.
As we get to the weekend, Daniel Craig will be hosting Saturday Night Live. It will be the latest James Bond’s second time hosting SNL. The last time Craig hosted Saturday Night Live was back in 2012. So, sit back, relax on Saturday night and fix yourself a martini, shaken, not…Oh you know the rest.
Remember laughter is the best medicine. Unless you have Coronavirus. Then you probably need actual medicine.