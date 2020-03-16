Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of March 16, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

Like everyone else in America and around the world, our late night talk show hosts and their shows are being affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. After doing some audience-less shows, (“audience-less” being a word invented during the crisis meaning “no audience”) the late night talkers decided that doing shows to empty studios is no fun at all.

So, instead of going without studio audiences again, all of the late night shows have gone to reruns this week. Many are hoping to be back in the next couple weeks. Hopefully the crisis will have passed by then. Until then, for those of you self-quarantining, and for those of you who aren’t, there’s plenty of great comedy lined up in this week’s late night repeats for you to catch up on.

On Monday, the late night show’s are already bringing out the big comedy guns with their best comedy guests filling their repeat episodes. Jimmy Fallon is replaying his Tonight Show with one of Britain’s greatest comedy exports, Steve Coogan, talking about his new film “Greed” out in theaters now.

Stephen Colbert has a Late Show rerun featuring Jim Carrey on Monday evening, where he promoted his Showtime series, “Kidding“. Season 2 of “Kidding” is out now and all 10 episodes are available on Showtime On Demand. And over on Comedy Central, David Spade is re-airing his Lights Out episode where he welcomed his good buddy whose friendship and working relationship goes all the way back to their SNL days, Adam Sandler.

Also on Monday, it’s your chance to relive history with a replay of Raanan Hershberg’s national television stand up debut on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Raanan, who bills himself as a “loud, neurotic Jew from Louisville, Kentucky,” was a finalist in the StandUp NBC competition and regularly opens for the amazing Kathleen Madigan.

On Tuesday, there’s more stand up comedy on a Jimmy Fallon rerun when Taylor Tomlinson makes her return to the Tonight Show stage. Taylor was a contestant on Season 9 of “Last Comic Standing” and she’s appeared on Conan, “Laugh Factory” as well as being a part of “The Comedy Lineup” on Netflix. Her special “Tayor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis” was also recently released on Netflix and is currently available for streaming.

On Thursday, the late night repeat shows are overflowing with comedy talent. Billy Crystal is on the Late Late Show with James Corden replay, Aidy Bryant is on the Jimmy Kimmel Live rerun, watch for Andy Samberg on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon encore episode and Jim Carrey takes over on a repeat of Lights Out with David Spade on Comedy Central.

Looking at the weekend, on Friday night, Bill Maher hopes to have his series Real Time with Bill Maher, back up and running on HBO. But don’t count on Maher being live with a new episode.

And Saturday Night Live was already planning on being in repeat shows, so nothing is really different there. The SNL encore for this weekend will be from February 1st of this year, with your host from the Houston Texans, J.J. Watt and musical guest Luke Combs.

Stay safe and healthy everyone and for God’s sake, wash your hands people!!

Monday on Late Night

Raanan Hershberg is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Steve Coogan is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC (REPEAT)

Jim Carrey is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Adam Sandler is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central (REPEAT)

Zach Woods is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Adam Pally is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Awkwafina is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Tuesday on Late Night

Taylor Tomlinson is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC (REPEAT)

John Oliver is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Tyler Perry is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Will Arnett is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Finesse Mitchell is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Josh Wolf is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central (REPEAT)

Erik Griffin is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central (REPEAT)

Wednesday on Late Night

David Sedaris is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Amy Poehler is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Fred Armisen is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

June Diane Raphael is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Nikki Glaser is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central (REPEAT)

Fortune Feimster is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central (REPEAT)

Zainab Johnson is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central (REPEAT)

Thursday on Late Night

Jim Carrey is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central (REPEAT)

Billy Crystal is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Ben Schwartz is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Aidy Bryant is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Andy Samberg is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC (REPEAT)

Adam Scott is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Friday on Late Night

Real Time with Bill Maher at 10pm on HBO (New Episode Scheduled)

Will Ferrell is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Wendi McLendon-Covey is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Repeat episode of SNL hosted by J.J. Watt with musical guest Luke Combs

