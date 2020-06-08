Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of June 8, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

As we look at this week in late night television, you’ll notice that the schedule doesn’t include as many comedy guests as usual on the weekly booking sheets. Looking at the news of the past week, between the civil unrest regarding the murder of George Floyd and lasting Covid conditions, the nightly conversations have become more serious. This week, the late night talkers are inviting fewer comedy guests to speak with remotely on their shows.

At CBS, the network is not being completely specific on what hosts Stephen Colbert and James Corden are doing this week on their shows. It’s been a difficult time for all late night hosts to address our more significant issues in a normally comedic setting. For evidence of that, just use last Monday’s highly emotional conversation between the Late Late Show‘s James Corden and his bandleader / music director Reggie Watts as an example. Both men were brought to tears during the exchange about racism.

So there will be some comedy in late night this week, but just not as much as we’re used to. Where very funny guests would normally get booked this week, in their place are politicians, journalists and entertainers who have been very proud and vocal on the Black Lives Matter issue in the past.

One comedian you’ll see on more than one late night show this week is the very funny Nicole Byer. Besides her hilarious stand up, Nicole stars in the Netflix baking fail series “Nailed It.” However, Nicole has been making headlines this past week for another reason. Her social media response to a fan who told her they would prefer to “keep their down” on the issue of #BlackLivesMatter and just stick to letting their kids watch “Nailed It.”

Nicole Byer blocked her other followers from attacking this person and instead, responded with a multi-paragraph lesson where Nicole wrote, “So I’ll do the work. I’ll write you a conversation to have with your white child.” You can see her tutorial at @nicolebyer. Her response went viral and Nicole Byer will be on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday to discuss it and then on Conan on Thursday night as well.

Also on Monday night, you can catch director Spike Lee and the host of HBO’s Sunday night comedy series “Last Week Tonight“, John Oliver, on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where they’ll be talking about what’s going on in the country. John Oliver just addressed the issue of police brutality on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” this past weekend. And of course, Jimmy Fallon’s had his own problems he’s had to address regarding race and his use of blackface many years ago.

Conan O’Brien isn’t going to shy away from what’s happening across the country either. On Monday, Team Coco welcomes the Honorable Mayor Melvin Carter of St. Paul, Minnesota remotely to talk about the Twin Cities being in the epicenter of the nation’s latest crisis of race.

The week isn’t completely devoid of any comedy in late night. On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel Live has Josh Gad appearing from home. Josh has recently pulled off a comedy coup for his YouTube series “Reunited Apart.” Gad’s series has been a quarantine hit with reunions on Zoom of the casts of fan favorites films like “Back to the Future” and “The Goonies.” Now Josh Gad has done it again.

Gad recently tweeted that he has organized a “Reunited Apart” appearance from the cast of “Ghostbusters.” He didn’t tweet any details of who’s appearing or when the episode would air on YouTube, but Gad said it was “coming soon” and it will be “very very special.”

On Wednesday, Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson will be talking to Jimmy Kimmel on Zoom on JKL. Pete’s new movie “The King of Staten Island” will be available everywhere On Demand this Friday, June 12th. The movie which is directed by Judd Apatow, changed its release strategy after the Coronavirus shutdown of movie theaters everywhere. And who knows? Maybe when Pete Davidson is on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, we’ll find out if he’ll be part of the returning SNL cast for the upcoming Season 46.

And if you’re someone dealing with insomnia during all the recent chaos in the nation, Lilly Singh is on vacation this week, but she has lined up some Best Of’s with some very funny guests for her week of repeat shows in the middle of the night on A Little Late with Lilly Singh. On Monday’s rerun, we’ll get an encore of Subhah Agarwal’s stand up set. Interestingly enough, Subhah’s set includes references to white privilege. Still fresh. Kelsey Cook will be on Tuesday’s repeat of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Rhett & Link will be on Wednesday’s rerun and Andy Devine appears on Thursday’s A Little Late repeat.

Enjoy yourself this week. If you’ve made it through the past few months still sane, you deserve it.

Monday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Nicole Byer is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

John Oliver is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Spike Lee is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Subhah Agarwal is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Tuesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Josh Gad is on Jimmy Kimmel Live From His House at 11:30pm on ABC

Kelsey Cook is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Wednesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Pete Davidson is on Jimmy Kimmel Live From His House at 11:30pm on ABC

Michael Moore is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Rhett & Link are A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Thursday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Nicole Byer is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Adam Devine is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher from Bill’s Backyard at 10pm on HBO

Terry Crews is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Repeat episode of SNL at 11:30pm on NBC

