Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of June 15, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

Father’s Day weekend will be here at the end of this week, so we can expect plenty of Daddy’s Day inspired comedy on the late night talk shows. Especially since just about every late night host has kids who have been getting involved in their shows ever since the late night lineup got grounded by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Fallon’s daughters Frances and Winnie hijack the Tonight Show on a regular basis. Jimmy Kimmel’s little kids make frequent appearances on JKL and even Stephen Colbert’s young adult kids have taken part in the home production of the Late Show. As we get closer to Father’s Day this coming Sunday, watch for even more appearance from the late night offspring.

Looking at this week’s schedule, two shows are on hiatus this week. NBC continues to keep A Little Late with Lilly Singh in repeat shows this week. And Conan O’Brien is taking the week off, but airing reruns of Conan that still reflect what’s going on in the country currently.

All the other hosts have new shows this week in late night and it kicks off with a jam-packed Monday night. Monday evening is a salute to the new Judd Apatow film available On Demand this past weekend, “The King of Staten Island” starring SNL‘s Pete Davidson. The star of the film and one of its most popular co-stars are promoting on two fronts Monday night. Pete will be on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC and Bill Burr who also stars in “The King of Staten Island” will by on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.

We may get some insight into a big controversy surrounding Pete Davidson’s movie this week. Either on Monday or on Thursday when the director Judd Apatow appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “The King of Staten Island” was released On Demand this past Friday, but several drive-in theaters were also scheduled to screen the movie this past weekend. The movie was pulled from those theaters with very short notice by Universal according to Variety. This caused a huge amount of confusion and cost upset theater owners a lot in refunds in an already damaged economy.

Regarding the film itself, if you want to learn more about “The King of Staten Island“, you can read a non-review review of the film from the NYC comedy scene’s ubiquitous observer Jeffrey Gurian on the Interrobang.

Also on Monday, Jimmy Fallon is filling the Tonight Show with plenty of comedy guests appearing remotely. Two of his many comedy face-times include the greatest guest appearing on late night television today, Martin Short, who is sure to have something snarky to report on. And Jimmy Fallon also has two-time Academy Award winner and multiple time nominee Randy Newman performing from home. It’s like it’s legends night on the Tonight Show on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, things get political in late night comedy. Hasan Minhaj will be on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home. Hasan made headlines when he hosted the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in 2017 and he just wrapped Volume 6 of his investigative issue-orientated series “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” on Netflix.

Before the Late Show, you can check out a repeat of Conan on TBS for more political humor. Conan O’Brien is airing an encore presentation of a show featuring guest W. Kamau Bell who hosted “United Shades of America” on CNN for 4 seasons.

Speaking of getting political, in a non-comedy highlight on Wednesday, Jimmy Fallon will be face-timing with Sean Penn on the Tonight Show. Between Sean Penn’s sometimes laid back and sometimes volatile demeanor and Jimmy Fallon’s piss poor interviewing skills, this should be a Tonight Show worth checking out on Wednesday night.

And on Thursday, watch for some big-time comedians in late night. Set your DVR because the always hilarious Amy Schumer will be on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night. Amy just wrapped her new cooking show co-hosted by her husband Celebrity Chef Chris Fischer, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” on the Food Network. She was also recently part of CNN’s graduation special, “Class of 2020: In This Together,” giving commencement advice.

Also on Thursday in the 11:30pm time slot, Mike Birbiglia will be on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to bring us full circle. Mike will be promoting his latest book, “The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad.” The book about Mike Birbiglia’s experiences as a new dad, will be released this Tuesday, June 16th in time for Father’s Day. According to Birbigs, it’s what happens when a pair of insomniacs give birth to another little insomniac. That’s Thursday on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Enjoy your week and remember, who’s your daddy? And when you figure that out, send him a card.

Monday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Bill Burr is on Jimmy Kimmel Live From His House at 11:30pm on ABC

Pete Davidson is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Martin Short is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Randy Newman is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Bashir Salahuddin is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Diallo Riddle is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Josh Gad is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

D’Arcy Carden is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Ali Kolbert is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Tuesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Hasan Minhaj is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home at 11:30pm on CBS

W. Kamau Bell is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Marlena Rodriguez is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Wednesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Hank Azaria is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Sam Richardson is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Phoebe Robinson is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Thursday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Amy Schumer is on Jimmy Kimmel Live From His House at 11:30pm on ABC

Mike Birbiglia is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home at 11:30pm on CBS

Judd Apatow is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Ron Funches is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher From Bill’s Backyard at 10pm on HBO

Larry Wilmore is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Quinta Brunson is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosts a repeat episode of SNL with musical guest Taylor Swift

Read more comedy news.