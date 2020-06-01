Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of June 1, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

Any week when the late night talk show hosts are back at work making jokes is a good week for comedy. Our hosts (with the exception on NBC’s Lilly Singh) are all back from their Memorial Day week vacations.

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah which was pre-empted last week, returns with all new episodes on Comedy Central on Monday night. The Daily Show which has the herculean task to try to turn the recent national headlines into comedy while at the same time, making daily pandemic updates funny will be back in its regular time slot at 11pm et on Comedy Central.

This week, Lisa Kudrow will continue making the late night talk show guest rounds to promote her new Netflix series, “Space Force“, starring Steve Carell. On Monday, Lisa will be video-calling Team Coco on Conan on TBS at 11pm. “Space Force” is streaming now on Netflix.

Another comedy guest making multiple appearances in late night is Keegan-Michael Key. KMK is promoting his new game show “Game On!” on CBS. “Game On!” co-stars super athletes Rob Gronkowski (the new Pride of Tompa Bay, Florida) and Venus Williams (the Goddess of Tennis) in a competition hybrid of both trivia and physical challenges. Keegan-Michael Key will be making remote appearances on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday and on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert At Home on Tuesday. “Game On!” airs Wednesdays at 8pm et on CBS.

Tuesday night is a big night for late night comedy. Be sure to check the full comedy listings below so that you don’t miss anything. Patton Oswalt kicks things off on Tuesday when he’s a guest on Conan at 11pm on TBS.

Then, Phoebe Robinson is a guest on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition on Tuesday. We’ll be looking for an update on Phoebe’s new Comedy Central show, “Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson“. The 10 episode series features Phoebe Robinson stepping outside her comfort zone and learning a new skill from different celebs each week. The new series was due to premiere this summer on CC.

Ramy Youssef will appear remotely on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night. He’ll be promoting the second season of “Ramy” out now on Hulu. The series follows Ramy Hassan, a character version of Ramy Youssef loosely based on himself as he tries to navigate his traditional Muslim heritage with being a modern 21st century American guy in New Jersey. The 10 episode second season is available now for your full consumption (which sounds a lot nicer than “binging”) on Hulu.

Thursday night, our late night highlights direct us toward the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition where Graham Norton will be phoning in from England. “The Graham Norton Show” is entering its 28th series, which we can only guess is a British term for TV seasons. But don’t get that mixed up with actual years. “The Graham Norton Show” has been on the air in England since 2007. But 28 series does seem unheard of considering fellow British comedian Ricky Gervais is making news by doing a third series of “After Life” and has never done more than two series for any of his shows in his entire career.

Graham Norton is back with socially distant version of his show including a shorter time slot and guests teleconferencing in to the show. So far, fans feel that these new limitations haven’t dampened the mood of the party on “The Graham Norton Show” at all. We’ll get all the deets this Thursday on the Tonight Show.

Friday night, you can kick off your weekend with a new episode of Real Time with Bill Maher from Bill’s Backyard. And then when you’re done being depressed by Bill’s scary take on the world, get some laughs with a repeat episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live From His House featuring Jimmy’s guest Kevin Hart.

In a world that was already scary enough and just turned even more frightening this past week, take some time to spoil yourself before you go to bed with some late night laughs this week.

Have a great week. Be safe in everything you do.

Monday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah returns at 11pm on Comedy Central

Lisa Kudrow is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Keegan-Michael Key is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Tuesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Phoebe Robinson is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Joel McHale is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Patton Oswalt is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Keegan-Michael Key is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert At Home at 11:30pm on CBS

Jenny Slate is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Kathryn Hahn is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Wednesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Ramy Youssef is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Iliza Shlesinger is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Thursday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Graham Norton is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher from Bill’s Backyard at 10pm on HBO

Kevin Hart is on Jimmy Kimmel Live From His House at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Repeat episode of SNL at 11:30pm on NBC

