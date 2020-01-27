Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of January 27, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

This week in late night will start off on a sad note. With the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, most of the late night talkers will more than likely be prepared to give a tribute to the basketball icon including clips of when he appeared on their shows.

Most notable will be Jimmy Kimmel who did an interview with Kobe on JKL just two years ago. The former L.A. Laker talked about his daughter Gianna who was also lost on Sunday, and how she intended to carry out his basketball legacy. Kobe appeared on most major talk shows, so we can expect multiple tributes to him in late night on Monday.

Checking out the rest of the week in late night, Monday starts off strong with Nick Thune appearing on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. If we counted correctly, this will be Nick’s 9th Tonight Show appearance. He was a regular on Jay Leno’s Tonight Show.

Also on Monday, Colin Quinn returns to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Colin is currently on his “Wrong Side of History” tour. You can also catch his latest special, “Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State” streaming on Netflix.

Tuesday evening kicks off with Ilana Glazer on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The former “Broad City” star is preparing to embark on a unique tour of her own. It’s Ilana’s “Horny 4 Tha Polls” tour where she will spend an extra day in each city she’s performing in to throw a party and rally designed to get people to the polls to vote in November. Her solo stand up special “Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning” can be seen on Amazon Prime.

Kumail Nanjiani is making the rounds in late night this week. On Tuesday, he’ll appear on Conan to talk the new anthology series on Apple TV+ called “Little America“. The series just premiered on January 17th and is available now. It’s produced by Kumail and his wife Emily V. Gordon. It features dramatizations of true stories of immigrants who have come to America.

Wednesday, Stephen Colbert is doing the smartest thing possible when you have comedy icon Steve Martin as a guest. Colbert is giving Steve the entire hour. After Colbert is done talking impeachment and making Trump look silly, he’ll sit down with Steve Martin and then there will be a performance by the Steep Canyon Rangers, the bluegrass band led by Steve Martin’s famous banjo.

Also on Wednesday, watch for Ray Harrington to perform stand up on Conan. Ray was named as part of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” Showcase and his documentary “Be a Man” was a winner at the L.A. Comedy Festival.

Looking at the weekend, Jimmy Fallon welcomes the priceless Fran Lebowitz back to the Tonight Show on Friday evening. Jimmy always claims that Fran is one of his favorite guests, which is weird because he can never spit water at her or make her ride a tricycle.

The last time Fran was on the Tonight Show, she was very cryptic at best about her Netflix collaboration with Martin Scorsese which revolves around New York City. So, we’ll have to see if we can get anymore details about this project.

Then on Saturday, for some reason, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will host Saturday Night Live for the very first time. Good timing, since J.J. and the Houston Texans are never busy on Super Bowl weekend. Let’s just hope J.J. doesn’t get injured doing Saturday Night Live.

Be sure to catch all your favorite late night shows this week. To miss any could be considered a late crime.

Monday on Late Night

Nick Thune is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Colin Quinn is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Keegan-Michael Key is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Kira Soltanovich is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Chris Franjola is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Brendan Schaub is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Larry David is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Pedro Gonzalez is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Tuesday on Late Night

Ilana Glazer is on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Kumail Nanjiani is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Kevin Smith is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Ben Schwartz is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Tony Rock is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Nicole Aimee Schreiber is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Adam Ray is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Russell Peters is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Wednesday on Late Night

Steve Martin is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Ray Harrington is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Kumail Nanjiani is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Dan Levy is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Christina Pazsitzky is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Preacher Lawson is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Moshe Kasher is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Desus & Mero is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Tom Lennon is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Aisling Bea is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Thursday on Late Night

Samantha Bee is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Leslie Jones is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Megan Gailey is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Brent Morin is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Friday on Late Night

Fran Lebowitz is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher at 10pm on HBO

Fortune Feimster is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Aidy Bryant is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

RuPaul is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Kumail Nanjiani is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Awkwafina is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

J.J. Watt hosts a brand new SNL with musical guest Luke Combs

