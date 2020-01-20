Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of January 20, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

It’s a new week in late night comedy. And while Colbert, Kimmel, Seth, Conan and Corden are getting their impeachment trial material together and Fallon is out buying eggs to break on his guests heads, they’ve all got plenty of bookings with very funny guests planned as well. This week is packed with so many comedy guests, the late night shows may have to bring in extra couches.

As for things to watch for this week in late night, the super hilarious Awkwafina will be making the rounds this week. She’ll be promoting her brand new Comedy Central series, “Nora from Queens” which premieres Wednesday at 10:30pm et on CC.

Awkwafina will be appearing Monday night on A Little Late with Lilly Singh. You may want to record that one. And then you can catch her again when she’ll be on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night.

Monday gets us off to a hysterical start when Jim Gaffigan is a guest on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Jim will be promoting his brand new Amazon Prime original comedy movie, “Troop Zero” where he’s pretty unrecognizable and could also be bound for our next award season.

Tuesday should be called “Legends Night” in late night. So many great comedy icons will be appearing on the late night shows including Martin Short who makes any late night show better, on the Tonight Show. Then over at CBS, Stephen Colbert has one of the original late night standard bearers when he hosts the legendary Dick Cavett. And then, James Corden has the fabulous later-in-life comedy team of Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda on the Late Late Show.

Plus on Tuesday, it’s “Getting Doug with Spade” when we look forward to seeing the hilarious of host of “Getting Doug with High“, Doug Benson on Lights Out with David Spade.

Wednesday night, it’s all comedy on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert with two of the funniest people working today, John Mulaney, who can’t not be funny and the hilarious Fortune Feimster.

Also on Wednesday night, Leslie Jones is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Maybe we’ll finally hear about her future plans that caused her to leave Saturday Night Live.

Thursday night, Lights Out with David Spade is definitely worth checking out for Spade’s panel including the hilariously acid-tongued Tim Dillon, the brilliant Yamaneika Saunders, and the very funny Andrew Santino.

On Saturday, SNL is back live! It’s the Saturday Night Live mid-season premiere after the show’s long winter’s break and SNL is back with Adam Driver, who is hosting for his third time in just 4 years. Driver’s musical guest will be another recent Saturday Night Live favorite, Halsey.

Have a great week and remember, the best time to watch TV, is lately.

Monday on Late Night

Jim Gaffigan is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda are on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Awkwafina is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Ken Jeong is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Josh Gad is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Erik Griffin is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Punkie Johnson is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Brad Garrett is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Michael Moore is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

June Diane Raphael is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Tuesday on Late Night

Dick Cavett is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Martin Short is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Aidy Bryant is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Lewis Black is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda are on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Awkwafina is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

RuPaul is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Doug Benson is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Mary Lynn Rajskub is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Steve Ranazzizi is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Wednesday on Late Night

John Mulaney is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Fortune Feimster is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Leslie Jones is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Michael Palascak is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Terry Crews is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Jessimae Peluso is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Josh Wolf is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Thursday on Late Night

Tim Dillon is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Yamaneika Saunders is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Andrew Santino is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Kumail Nanjiani is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

David Alan Grier is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Lewis Black is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Demetri Martin is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Fortune Feimster is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher at 10pm on HBO

Larry David is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Ali Wong is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver hosts the SNL mid-season premiere with musical guest Halsey

