Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of February 24, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

The late night television schedule is packed with brilliant comedic minds all this week. We’ve got performers who are starting to receive the late night rewards they’ve earned and so richly deserve and there’s plenty of legendary comedians who we’re thrilled to see with brand new projects to add to their already impressive resumes.

Actually, there’s so much comedy on late night TV this week, you’ll need to be careful. Because when your neighbors hear all that loud laughter coming out of your bedroom while you’re watching TV at night, they’re going to assume the worse about you guys. But it will be worth it.

Looking at the highlights for this week, comedy fans need to take a moment and give Conan O’Brien a huge round of applause. He has put together a week of comedy-only guests on Conan. Team Coco starts the week on Monday with Paul Reubens. Pee-Wee Herman’s true identity is on tour around the country doing screenings for the 35th anniversary of his master-classic “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure“. At each venue on the tour, Paul follows up the screening of his comedy movie by telling the audience some of the stories from behind-the-scenes of his “Big Adventure“.

Tuesday, Conan sits down with Sam Morril whose brand new Comedy Central special “Sam Morril: I Got This” is now out. CC took the rare route of releasing Sam’s hour directly onto the Comedy Central YouTube channel where it’s available now. You can read more about Sam and his special in a discussion he had with the IBang’s own Sara Dahms where Sam and Sara are “Talking Safe Comedy Spaces, the Next Great Hollywood Remake, and Where It All Started.”

The rest of the week on Conan includes the trailblazing Wanda Sykes on Wednesday and then British comedy legend Steve Coogan on Thursday.

Steve Coogan will also be on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night. He’ll be discussing his new movie, “Greed.” In the film, Coogan plays Sir Richard McCreadie, a billionaire who made his fortune in retail and is hoping to not see his whole empire crumble. His plan is to jump start his image by throwing himself an amazingly lavish 60th birthday party.

The whole comedy is based on retailer Sir Philip Green and his very similar story. Coogan and the producers aren’t even trying to hide that the comedy film was completely lifted from Sir Philip. “Greed” is out in limited release now. Here’s a good rule to live by. Whenever Steve Coogan has a movie out, go see it. You’ll be a lot happier in life.

Tuesday is going to be one of those nights when your DVR breaks down in tears from the workload you’re going to pile on it. Because also on Tuesday, over at Comedy Central, David Spade has scored Dave Attell and Jeff Ross together for his panel.

The Roastmaster General Jeff Ross and the greatest joke writer of his generation Dave Attell will be assisting David Spade with his commentary on the trending pop culture topics of the day. Their innovative special “Bumping Mics With Jeff Ross & Dave Attell” is available for streaming now on Netflix.

Wednesday gives us Cedric the Entertainer on the Late Late Show with James Corden. CtE will be promoting new episodes of his hit CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood” which co-stars Max Greenfield. And comedian turned crime drama actor, Bob Odenkirk will be on Jimmy Kimmel Live talking about the premiere of season 5 of “Better Call Saul” which just kicked off this weekend on AMC.

On Thursday, if you stay up late late, you can see new stand up on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Doug Smith will be performing on James Corden’s show and he’s no stranger to late night television. He’s been on Conan and on Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV as well as Comedy Central. Doug is also a former New Face at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival and can be seen performing around NYC.

If that wasn’t enough for a Thursday, earlier that night you can catch Lights Out with David Spade on Comedy Central who has an incredible panel put together. The Thursday Lights Out panel includes the record-breaking global sensation Russell Peters, best known as the first comedian to do a special for Netflix. There’s also the extremely funny Andrew Santino who has parlayed his comedy work into an acting career and who starred in the Showtime drama about stand up “I’m Dying Up Here.”

And rounding out the panel on Lights Out with David Spade on Thursday is the woman known as @GlitterCheese on Twitter, the hilarious Liza Treyger. Anyone who’s heard Liza on SiriusXM’s “Bennington” knows how perfectly suited she is for a show like Lights Out and to take down the sacred cows of today’s pop culture. If you want a primer on Liza Treyger’s work, check out season 1 of “The Degenerates” currently streaming on Netflix.

Skipping ahead to the weekend, on Saturday, it’s time for what’s become an annual tradition in recent years, and that’s John Mulaney hosting a new episode of Saturday Night Live. The comedian who crowned himself “Kid Gorgeous”, hosted SNL in 2018, 2019 and now 2020. He’ll be promoting his latest Netflix special, “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch.”

The special features Mulaney, guest stars and a talented cast of kids ironically performing sketches and musical numbers meant to “educate” and definitely make us laugh. “The Sack Lunch Bunch” is like the weird descendant of the kids variety shows of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. And it’s descendant that could easily be found in the same family tree as “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse“. SNL is back live this Saturday.

Right now, it’s not illegal to miss such great late night TV, but one day in the future, people may finally start getting charged with late crimes.

Monday on Late Night

Paul Reubens is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Jacqueline Novak is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Giulia Rozzi is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Tony Rock is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Chris Franjola is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Tuesday on Late Night

Sam Morril is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Dave Attell is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Jeff Ross is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Steve Coogan is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Mo Rocca is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Adam Pally is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Wednesday on Late Night

Cedric the Entertainer is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Guy Branum is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Moshe Kasher is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Megan Gailey is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Wanda Sykes is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Bob Odenkirk is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Iliza Shlesinger is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Jason Segel is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Finesse Mitchell is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Tichina Arnold is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Thursday on Late Night

Doug Smith is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Will Forte is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Liza Treyger is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30am on Comedy Central

Russell Peters is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30am on Comedy Central

Andrew Santino is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30am on Comedy Central

John Mulaney is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Steve Coogan is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Retta is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher at 10pm on HBO

D’Arcy Carden is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Ali Kolbert is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney hosts an all-new SNL with musical guest David Byrne

Read more comedy news.