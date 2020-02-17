Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of February 17, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

Monday is Presidents Day so after you’re done cutting your Millard Fillmore cake and enjoying your James K. Polk piñata, it’s time for some late night television. Of course, our late night talkers are all taking Monday off for the federal holiday. And more than that, American late night hosts love our U.S. Presidents so much, they’re taking the whole week off.

It’s actually kinda sweet of Stephen Colbert to give our current Commander-in-Chief a Presidents Day gift of no new Trump jokes for an entire week. Read his lips. “No new Trump jokes!”

While the major majority of our late night shows will be on vacation and airing “Best Of” shows instead, (although the Daily Show and Lights Out with David Spade are both completely pre-empted on Comedy Central Monday through Thursday), there is one late night talker working this week. That’s James Corden who will be giving us brand new episodes of the Late Late Show on CBS. We’re guessing since he’s British, he’ll be taking time off on Prime Ministers Day instead.

Looking at our rerun highlights for the week, Monday is a great chance to catch up on tons of late night comedy guests from their previous appearances. In a Jimmy Kimmel Live repeat to kick off the week, Kimmel has the Tenderloins who you know from “Impractical Jokers” on Monday’s JKL rerun. Also on Monday, Conan O’Brien is re-airing a Conan episode featuring the hilarious Lil Rel Howery and Stephen Colbert has a repeat starring Steve Martin on the Late Show.

Tuesday, James Corden’s Late Late Show is all new with his week long guest co-host Justin Bieber. Smart move on Corden’s part to bring in the Biebs for a week while everyone else is away on a late night vacation. In addition to his pop star co-host, Corden has both Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz on Tuesday’s show making it definitely one for the DVR.

Also on Tuesday, Stephen Colbert has John Mulaney on a repeat of the Late Show. Mulaney’s new comedy kids special, “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch,” is currently streaming on Netflix. If you were a fan of children’s variety shows growing up, this is a must-see streamer.

And if you’re up roaming the house on Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning, check out A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC. Lilly’s repeat that night has the fabulously funny Matteo Lane as a guest, which is totally worth over-sleeping the next morning to stay up and watch.

Wednesday has two great stand up performances which are getting late night television encores. First, Conan O’Brien is rerunning a show that includes a set from D.J. Demers who’s a Conan regular and who you may also know from season 11 of “American’s Got Talent.” Then over on the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon’s repeat features Andre D. Thompson who is making his national television stand up comedy debut on this episode.

Heading to the weekend, on Friday night, James Corden’s repeat Late Late Show has the octogenarian comedy team who are still creating so much laughter, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, talking about their hit Netflix show, the Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominated “Grace and Frankie,” which just started streaming Season 6.

Then, Saturday Night Live is still off for another week before it returns a live a week from this Saturday , but NBC has picked out an excellent repeat SNL to air this weekend, hosted by two-time Academy Award nominee, Adam Driver. This Saturday Night Live rerun is Adam Driver’s third time hosting in just 4 years making him one of SNL‘s most popular hosts recently.

In honor of Presidents Day, I think it was FDR who once said, “We have nothing to fear, but….missing our late night television.”

Monday on Late Night

The Tenderloins are on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Billy Crystal is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Lil Rel Howery is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Steve Martin is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

RuPaul is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC (REPEAT)

Demetri Martin is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Erin Jackson is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Tuesday on Late Night

Billy Crystal is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Ben Schwartz is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Matteo Lane is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Rainn Wilson is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

John Mulaney is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Kevin Nealon is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Aidy Bryant is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC (REPEAT)

Zach Woods is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Wednesday on Late Night

Andre D. Thompson is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC (REPEAT)

Lil Rel Howery is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC (REPEAT)

D.J. Demers is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Tiffany Haddish is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Thursday on Late Night

Jenny Slate is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Ilana Glazer is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Terry Crews is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Friday on Late Night

Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda are on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Repeat episode of SNL hosted by Adam Driver with musical guest Halsey from January 25, 2020

