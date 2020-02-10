Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of February 10, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

As we head towards St. Valentine’s Day this Friday, there’s plenty to love in late night television. Comedy Cupid has bless us with great bookings all through the week with a lot of great stand ups and other funny guests sitting on our late night couches.

On Monday, there’s two great stand ups to watch for in late night. First up on Comedy Central, one of our funny favorites, Sam Morril will be leading the panel on Lights Out with David Spade. Anyone who’s seen any of Sam’s work knows he’s built for a show like Lights Out. You know Sam from “Last Comic Standing“, “America’s Got Talent“, “@midnight“, and “Inside Amy Schumer” as well as around the NYC comedy scene.

Then, Jimmy Fallon has Jo Firestone appearing on the Tonight Show. Jo is no stranger to the Tonight Show stage. By our count, this is her 14th appearance on the corner stone show of late night television. Jo does several regular shows all around the New York area including live tapings of her podcast, Maximum Fun’s “Dr. Gameshow“.

On Tuesday, it’s comedy with a Brexit flair when James Corden brings Lou Sanders to the colonies from their native England to perform stand up on the Late Late Show. Lou performs regularly around the U.K. One of her big claims to fame is winning the 8th season of “Taskmaster“, a comedy competition TV show in Great Britain which is based on the stage show of the same name that was a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Lou Sanders is currently touring England with her “Say Hello To Your New Step-Mummy” show.

Tuesday night is also a night for comedy legends in late night television. One of the greatest humorists of his generation, David Sedaris is on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Sedaris is currently on tour doing live readings and signings across the country. His shows sell out consistently and they are definitely worth the price of admission.

Also on Tuesday, watch for Jim Carrey on Conan. The Golden Globe winner will sit down with Conan O’Brien to talk about his new movie “Sonic the Hedgehog” where he plays the villainous Dr. Ivo Robotnik. The 2nd season of Jim Carrey’s Showtime series “Kidding” also just premiered this weekend. Season 2 consists of 10 episodes which unfortunately, we all have to wait for one week at a time with no binging.

Wednesday is also another night to catch Conan. Joining Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter will be their guest Tom Papa. Okay at this point, we have to ask, what isn’t Tom Papa doing!? His brand new hour just premiered on Netflix. “Tom Papa: “You’re Doing Great!” debuted last week and the special is available now for streaming.

You can also hear Tom Papa weekdays with Fortune Feimster on SiriusXM Radio’s Netflix Is A Joke channel, on their show “What a Joke with Papa and Fortune“. And if viewing and listening aren’t your things, you can read Tom Papa’s words with his best selling book “Your Dad Stole My Rake and Other Family Dilemmas” available wherever books are sold.

Either in honor of Valentine’s Day love or by coincidence, Thursday is Couples Night on late night television. Seth Meyers has guests appearing in pairs on Thursday’s Late Night show. He’ll have Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell on to talk about their new Valentine’s comedy movie, “Downhill“. Then he’ll have another pair of co-stars from the film join them when he brings out comedians Nat Faxon & Jim Rash.

A little later on NBC on Thursday, one of comedy’s premiere couples Natasha Leggero & Moshe Kasher will appear on A Little Late with Lilly Singh. It’s an appearance that proves love and comedy do go together.

Going into the weekend, there’s good news and bad news. First the bad news. Saturday Night Live won’t be live this weekend. The good news!? The SNL rerun that NBC is running on Saturday is the show hosted by Eddie Murphy from this past December. This episode, featuring the star of the Netflix comedy, “Dolemite Is My Name” (most recently snubbed by the Oscars), gave Saturday Night Live its best ratings in over a decade. And with Eddie Murphy and a bevy of comedy cameos, it should be watched again.

Whether single or in a relationship, you know how to enjoy your late nights this week. Watch television!

Monday on Late Night

Jo Firestone is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Sam Morril is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Fortune Feimster is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Sarah Tiana is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

John Oliver is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Zach Woods is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Tuesday on Late Night

Lou Sanders is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Jim Carrey is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

David Sedaris is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Amy Poehler is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Maria Bamford is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

RuPaul is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Tim Dillon is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Ian Edwards is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Beth Stelling is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Sabrina Jalees is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Wednesday on Late Night

Tom Papa is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Will Ferrell is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Will Arnett is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Sara Weinshenk is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Josh Wolf is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Erik Griffin is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Thursday on Late Night

Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Will Ferrell are on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Nat Faxon & Jim Rash are on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

June Diane Raphael is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Natasha Leggero & Moshe Kasher are on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Nick Kroll is on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Jim Carrey is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Will Armett is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher at 10pm on HBO

Andy Samberg is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Brett Gelman is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Jenny Slate is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Kathryn Hahn is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy hosts a repeat episode of SNL with musical guest Lizzo

