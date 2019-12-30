Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of December 30, 2019

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

Happy New Year! Even though we’re entering a new year and new decade, all of our late night talk shows are looking towards the past with another vacation week full of reruns. Here’s what’s going on in late night this week, including what’s happening on New Year’s Eve.

Jimmy Kimmel Live is pre-empted for New Year’s Eve on Tuesday night, so that ABC can bring you “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020” with co-host Lucy Hale along with Billy Porter live from New Orleans.

Over on NBC on New Year’s, the Tonight Show “Best Of” episode scheduled for that night, won’t air until 12:30am et right after “NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020” with hosts Carson Daly & Julianne Hough. Oddly enough, Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show repeats on Monday and Tuesday, both have singer Camila Cabello scheduled. What’s the story there Jimmy!? Camila Cabello, two nights in a row!? Most Camila Cabello fans can’t handle that much Camila Cabello.

Meanwhile over at FOX on New Year’s Eve, Steve Harvey rings in 2020 with co-hosts Maria Menounos and Gronk on “Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square.” The “Family Feud” host will host the FOX New Year’s Eve festivities with performances from LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, The Chainsmokers, Florida Georgia Line and the Village People in Times Square trying to break the world record world for the world’s biggest “YMCA” dance. Classic Harvey.

On Wednesday, Team Coco is giving us a encore presentation of Alex Edelman’s latest stand up performance on Conan. Alex is a product of the Boston comedy scene. Although, he took a different path in his comedy career by becoming an award-winning and highly sought-after comedian at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Alex’s set is definitely worth watching again for his really unique takes on Robin Williams, Coco the Gorilla and Neil Armstrong.

Thursday is your chance to catch Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Adam Sandler on the JKL repeat. Sandler was promoting his new film, “Uncut Gems” which is in theaters everywhere now and may land Adam Sandler an Oscar nomination.

And this weekend, if you need to catch up with Saturday Night Live, now’s your chance while the variety series is in its mid-season break. It’s also your “chance,” because this Saturday’s repeat episode of SNL stars host and musical guest, Chance the Rapper.

Ring in the New Year and make the healthy resolution to start staying up late each night.

Monday on Late Night

Paul Rudd is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Awkwafina is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Tuesday on Late Night

Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square at 11pm on FOX

Jillian Bell is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Marc Maron is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Bret McKenzie is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS (REPEAT)

Wednesday on Late Night

Alex Edelman is on Conan at 11pm on TBS (REPEAT)

Thursday on Late Night

Adam Sandler is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC (REPEAT)

Sean Hayes is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Friday on Late Night

Esther Povitsky is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Repeat episode of SNL with host and musical guest Chance the Rapper from October 26, 2019

