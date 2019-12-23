Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of December 23, 2019

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

Happy Holidays! As you could expect this Christmas week, all of our late night shows are in reruns. Talk about re-gifting!

A couple of programming notes. On Christmas Eve on Tuesday, NBC is pre-empting the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon along with Late Night with Seth Meyers and CBS is doing the same with the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Tuesday night at 11:30pm et, NBC is airing Christmas Eve Mass from Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in Rome, led by his Holiness, Pope Francis. And for you Protestants, CBS will have “The Marvel of This Night: Christmas at Duke University Chapel” live from Duke in Durham, North Carolina.

Looking at the rest of the week. Over at Comedy Central, the Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Lights Out with David Spade will both be pre-empted all this week. CC will be skipping repeats altogether. Instead, Comedy Central will be airing “Bad Santa 2” (Monday), “Night at the Museum” starring Ben Stiller (Tuesday), “Bad Santa” starring Billy Bob Thorton (Wednesday) and reruns of “South Park” (Thursday & Friday).

As for everyone else in late night, here’s some repeat comedy highlights for this week.

On Monday, Jimmy Fallon is re-airing one of his funniest shows of this past year. A better way to put it might be to say it’s stacked with some of the funniest people in comedy.

Monday’s Tonight Show rerun features Adam Sandler whose new dramatic film “Uncut Gems” is in theaters everywhere this week. But that’s not all! Also visiting Jimmy on this episode of the Tonight Show is Jenny Slate who has a fantastic new comedy special streaming on Netflix, “Jenny Slate: Stage Fright.” And if that wasn’t enough comedy from one rerun, you also get a great comedy set from Megan Gailey.

On Wednesday, there’s on last present under the tree. Conan O’Brien is re-airing his interview with Gary Gulman on Christmas Night. Gary Gulman enjoyed an amazing 2019 with his breakthrough comedy special, “Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh” which is available on HBO On Demand and HBO Go. And if you think that 2019 was Gary Gulman’s year, then you can vote for him for the IBang’s “Best Stand Up Comedian of 2019” and be sure to cast your ballot in all our end of the year categories this week on the Interrobang.

Also on Wednesday, Seth Meyers is saying Christmas Day for his family. He’ll be repeating his Thanksgiving episode of Late Night from this year on Christmas night featuring his family including his actor – comedian – brother Josh Meyers and his parents Hilary & Larry Meyers.

Thursday, we’re treated to an encore presentation of Dulcé Sloan’s fantastic stand up performance on Conan. Then, it’s cagey comedy veteran Jim Gaffigan appearing on the Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS in a repeat episode.

Friday night is a feast of holiday comedy leftovers with John Mulaney on a repeat of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kevin Hart on a Jimmy Kimmel Live rerun and Mike Birbiglia on a Friday repeat of the Late Late Show with James Corden.

On Saturday, SNL is selecting one of its best of the season so far for its repeat episode this weekend. NBC is replaying the Saturday Night Live episode from November 23rd hosted by Will Ferrell.

Normally, we would explain how an episode of Saturday Night Live starring Will Ferrell is usually the highest rated episode of the season. Uh…that is until this past Saturday’s ratings were announced for the show hosted by Eddie Murphy. The return of Murph after 35 years, more than doubled the ratings any other episode of Saturday Night Live this season. And it was the most watched SNL show since Melissa McCarthy hosted in 2017, nearly 3 years ago.

Merry Christmas everyone from “Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy” where staying up late gets you on the nice list!

