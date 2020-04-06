Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of April 6, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

Home is where the heart is and this week, home is where the comedy is as well. With the pandemic continuing to rage, we’re getting another week of late night shows emanating from the homes of the hosts.

Kimmel, Fallon, Colbert, Seth, Noah and Conan have been giving us new comedy content from their personal social isolation locations. James Corden jumped on the “broadcasting from home” bandwagon finally last week on YouTube with his Late Late Show #HomeFest which featured an hour of musical performances along with some comedy.

Looking at the listings for this week’s slate of late night shows, James Corden however, is still in reruns. We’re not sure at this point if Corden is just trying to wait out the virus or if he’ll be joining his late night colleagues in nightly entertainment from Corden Manor anytime.

Also, CBS continues to keep information to themselves regarding the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Last week, Colbert’s press release didn’t name any of the Late Show‘s lineup of guests who would be appearing remotely. Everything was TBA, to be announced. This week gives us even less info. We’re assuming that Stephen Colbert will keep giving fans his “From Home” editions of this show. But you know what happens when we assume; Stephen Colbert makes an ass out of you.

It’s actually been pretty cute to see the late night hosts interrupted by their kids including Fallon, Kimmel and Seth who all have small children. Plus, it’s nice to see hosts with older children pitching in. Stephen Colbert’s son Peter has been working as his floor manager on occasion, but from a safe distance of at least 6 feet.

Other late night shows are continuing their quarantine formulas. Jimmy Fallon is talking to remote guests as well as adding “Best of Fallon” moments to his new content. Comedy Central will keep using the name, “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah” to call what Noah is doing from home. And Late Night with Seth Meyers will keep working from different locations…inside his house.

Also, Comedy Central has decided to keep pre-empting Lights Out with David Spade completely without even airing repeat episodes following the Daily Show. Even though, Spade continues to add content to the “Lights Out” YouTube channel. He has an entire set of interviews available on YouTube with the co-stars of the “Tiger King” docu-series on Netflix. The ones that aren’t currently in jail or being investigated.

Looking at this week’s highlights, on Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel will be talking to the iconic Ellen DeGeneres from her house which could also be labeled as a animal sanctuary, rescue reserve or petting zoo. Ellen is a couple of years away from becoming the next “Tiger King” herself. Although, Ellen just deals in stray dogs and cats and farm animals. So there’s no fear of anything eating her boots.

Also, if you’re begging for new content during the daylight hours, starting Monday, Ellen will be back to doing new episodes of her daytime talk show. Check local listings. Normally, we stay away from talking about daytime talkers here, but in time of crisis, we all do what we have to do.

Meanwhile back in the evening, there’s some very funny encore comedy on both Tuesday and Wednesday. James Corden is replaying two fantastic stand up performances on those nights. On Tuesday, the Late Late Show rerun has Rob Haze doing a set. Rob was on Season 9 of “Last Comic Standing” and was part of the New Faces showcase at the 2015 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Wednesday night, the Late Late Show repeat features stand up from Doug Smith who recently made his national television debut on Conan. He also was a finalist in the prestigious Caroline’s March Madness comedy competition as well as the NY’s Funniest contest.

Also on Wednesday night, Seth Meyers has new content on Late Night where he’ll talk to Jim Gaffigan. And Jimmy Kimmel says goodbye to the cast of “Modern Family” which will air its series finale after 11 seasons earlier that night on ABC.

Thursday, there’s plenty of comedy planned that will take you into the wee hours. The fantastically funny Tig Notaro will be talking to Conan O’Brien at 11pm et on TBS. Then, stay up because on A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC, Lilly has the adorable Abby Elliot on the show as well as the equally adorable Adam Pally and they will be talking about their new NBC show, “Indebted” which co-stars Fran Drescher who has returned to network television.

As the weekend arrives, we’ve got a new Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO on Friday night. It’s worth checking out just to see Bill Maher’s backyard as well as his man cave inside his home. Maher continues to do his signature bits including “New Rules” and his monologue which Maher was smart enough to add a laugh track to since there are no studio audiences for our late night hosts. Then, SNL will stay in reruns for another week. On Saturday, Lorne Michaels is airing the SNL episode hosted by the always hilarious John Mulaney from Leap Day, February 29, 2020.

Keep cool. Keep calm. And keep your mask on if you go outside. In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a virus out there!

Monday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

New episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home at 11:30pm on CBS

Tracy Morgan is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Tuesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

New episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home at 11:30pm on CBS

Ellen DeGeneres is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Kelsey Cook is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Rob Haze is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Iliza Shlesinger is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Wednesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

New episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home at 11:30pm on CBS

Jim Gaffigan is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Tracy Morgan is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

The cast of “Modern Family” is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Ron Funches is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Doug Smith is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Will Forte is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS (REPEAT)

Thursday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

New episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home at 11:30pm on CBS

Tig Notaro is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Abby Elliott is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Adam Pally is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Regina Hall is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher from Bill’s Backyard at 10pm on HBO

Saturday Night Live

Repeat episode of SNL hosted by John Mulaney with musical guest David Byrne

