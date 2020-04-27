Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of April 27, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

They may be stuck at home, but they’re all flipping on their cameras and going to work. Of course, we’re talking about our late night talk show hosts who are ready for a full week of pandemic comedy with plenty of premises about viruses.

Monday kicks off with a fantastic night of comedy across your television’s channel guide. Put on some Depends because Monday evening’s late night guests may have you leaking from laughing. It begins on TBS when Conan O’Brien welcomes Martin Short via FaceTime. If you’ve got the pandemic blues, Marty Short is one the best guests in late night. He is a sure-fire cheer you up kind of talk show guest. He leaves it all out on the guest couch when he makes a late night appearance. If there’s a formula for forgetting there’s a virus gripping the globe for few moments, it’s booking the legendary Martin Short.

Next up, Monday’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, has John Mulaney appearing on a split-screen two-shot. Mulaney is one of the comedians we’re grateful for while we’re all socially distancing. Mulaney’s been making the rounds on the late night shows and sharing the laughs during the entertainment shutdown and on Monday, he’s bringing the joy to CBS.

Finally on Monday, the heaven-sent and always funny Maya Rudolph is appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The two comedy buddies who worked together on Saturday Night Live will reunite on Monday’s Late Night on NBC. That is, as far as two people can reunite by being on camera together from two separate locations.

Tuesday night, Ricky Gervais is appearing remotely on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Gervais is doing his part for everyone stuck at home during the pandemic. He just released the new season of “After Life” for everyone to binge on Netflix this past week. Season 2 of “After Life” continues to follow Gervais’ character Tony; a widower who’s understandably miserable after losing his wife to cancer, but is now trying to make the rest of the world feel as miserable as he does.

On Wednesday, Seth Meyers has a rare television appearance by the former Queen of Daytime Television Comedy, Rosie O’Donnell. Even though they won’t be in the same studio, Seth and Rosie will be together spiritually and on camera because they have a common enemy. Yep, that guy in the White House. It should be interesting to see how Rosie feels the pandemic is being handled in America.

And Seth is sure to ask Rosie if she may have gotten the daily talk show bug again after relaunching “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” for one episode only last month. She did the broadcast as a fundraiser on Broadway.com and on Broadway.com’s YouTube channel to raise money for the Actor’s Fund and brought in over $600,000 for the charity to help the people who make their living on the Great White Way and suddenly found themselves out of work when the pandemic shut down all the productions happening on Broadway.

When the pandemic struck, if you found yourself in isolation in a place far from where you actually live and you’re feeling a little homesick about it, tune in to Conan on Thursday night. Team Coco’s remote guest will be the uber-talented Irishman Chris O’Doud. Now, we’re not exactly sure where Chris is in lockdown, but we know it’s not in his native Ireland.

Chris O’Doud was working on a film called “Hippie Hippie Shake” about the 60’s counterculture movement in London when everyone was told to stay put and go into self-quarantine. Unfortunately, the status of that film is currently listed as “abandoned” on IMDb, which sounds really sad. That movie is going to need therapy when it grows up.

Anyway, wherever Chris O’Doud ended up when the quarantining started, it wasn’t his native Ireland because after weeks of missing his homeland, O’Doud tweeted out, “Can anyone in the west of Ireland send me big sexy photos of landscapes please.” And his request was more than honored by fans sending him magnificent pics of the Irish coast. Hopefully, we’ll hear all about this on Conan on Thursday.

And if you’re dealing with some insomnia on Thursday night, you can enjoy yourself while you’re up with A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC because her guest will be the fantastic Phoebe Robinson. If you’re not familiar with the podcast Phoebe co-created, “2 Dope Queens“, you’re sure to know the comedy specials that the podcast grew into on HBO. Phoebe will be hooking up (via remote) with Lilly Singh. And that happens a little late on Thursday night.

We all seem to know some cranky neighbor who stands in his backyard bitching about things. On Friday night, that cranky neighbor is Bill Maher who’s doing his HBO show Real Time from his backyard during the entertainment shutdown. Bill is still doing his regular comedy segments, but lately he’s been doing them with a lot more venom.

On Saturday, SNL is back to reruns for at least another weekend. Those homemade shows are unique and it’s fun to see what the cast and crew can pull off from home bases across the country, but it’s easy to tell it takes more than a week to pull one of those shows off. So, while SNL goes to work on the next quarantine episode, we’ll all be watching a repeat show hosted by Daniel Craig with musical guest The Weeknd this weekend. Huh!?

The SNL rerun airing this Saturday hosted by Daniel Craig was the last show that the cast did from Studio 8-H before the everything went dark. It was also the last one that they did in front of an audience. This Saturday will be a nice look back at how the world used to be.

Remember to keep safe, keep plenty of Purell in the house, and keep your damn hands off your face!

Monday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Martin Short is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

John Mulaney is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert From Home at 11:30pm on CBS

Maya Rudolph is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Tuesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Ricky Gervais is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Joel McHale is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Thomas Middleditch is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Ben Schwartz is on the Late Late Show with James Corden at 12:30am on CBS

Subhah Agarwal is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Wednesday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Rosie O’Donnell is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Anthony Anderson is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

D’Arcy Carden is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Adam Conover is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Deon Cole is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Thursday on Late Night

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm on Comedy Central

Chris O’Dowd is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Seth MacFarlane is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition at 11:30pm on NBC

Phoebe Robinson is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher from Bill’s Backyard at 10pm on HBO

JB Smoove is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

Daniel Craig hosts a repeat episode of SNL with musical guest The Weeknd from March 7, 2020

Read more comedy news.