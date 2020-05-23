Who is Hosting Saturday Night Live Tonight: May 23, 2020

Tonight, Saturday Night Live celebrates Memorial Day weekend with a replay of the SNL Mother’s Day Season Finale hosted by Kristen Wiig.

As we go another week deeper into Saturday Night Live‘s summer hiatus filled with rerun episodes, SNL has decided to kick off the vacation months with its SNL At Home episodes. These are the last shows of the seasons that were all remotely produced and performed by the cast from their homes after the Coronavirus caused everyone to shelter in self-quarantine. The one replaying tonight was the very last show of SNL – Season 45. It’s hosted by former cast member Kristen Wiig.

Kristen Wiig should have been hosting one of the final shows of the season even if a pandemic hadn’t caused a worldwide shutdown of movies and television productions. She had a major summer movie scheduled to come out this year. Kristen was starring as the super-villain “The Cheetah” in the new comic book movie “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot as the Amazing Amazon. The release of the film, like most others due to be released in the first half of the summer, got postponed. Instead of June 5th, the “Wonder Woman” sequel will now be released on Friday, August 14th, 2020. Despite the delay, Kristen Wiig still hosted the SNL season finale, but like the cast, she did it from home.

This evening’s Saturday Night Live repeat may be the 2020 Mother’s Day show, but it opens with another annual tradition, high school graduation. The SNL – Cold Open revolves around a premise that we hope is unique only to this year. It involves a virtual graduation for the fictional Saint Mary Magdalene By-The-Expressway High School Class of 2020. It looks like whichever SNL cast member happen to have a cap and gown handy got to play the school principal and that’s Kate McKinnon.

The rest of the cast play graduates all on one large Zoom call watching the commencement address. Those cast mates who didn’t have a cap and gown are asking us to suspend some disbelief tonight because they appear in the cold open with homemade mortar boards.

Addressing the Class of ’20, is the student body’s 8th pick for a commencement speaker, President Donald Trump played by Alec Baldwin. The previous 7 selections began with Barack and Michelle Obama and got severely less impressive down the list to spot number 8 where the Trumpster landed. Turns out that the President earned the commencement honor by picking up just one vote from that one oddball student who’s wearing a MAGA graduation cap played by cast member Heidi Gardener.

Alec Baldwin is back tonight to play Donald Trump in the SNL – Season 45 Finale and does it without his trademark yellow cotton candy wig with its matching eyebrows along with his bright orange makeup. To cover his lack of comb-over wig, Baldwin uses a trusty red MAGA hat to cover his lack of a hair and makeup department. As his commencement speech becomes less PC and more offensive, the graduates drop off from the Zoom call ceremony one-by-one until only Heidi Gardner is left to applaud.

There’s no stage for Kristen Wiig to make her entrance onto when she’s introduced as host, but she more than makes up for it with plenty of special effects as she transforms from her pajamas to fancy evening-wear to host the show tonight. Plus, we get a pixelated flash from the former SNL cast member.

Kristen Wiig has another wardrobe change and transitions to a faux fur skin rug surrounded by candles to talk about moms and the importance of her own mother. She wraps by treating the audience to a really loud lullaby her mom used to sing to her that no baby could possibly enjoy.

After the monologue, the initial sketch of the night brings back one of Heidi Gardner’s best characters from last season, Deirdre. This character was introduced last year during SNL – Season 44 when James McAvoy hosted the show. The sketch last season involved an annoying couple who kept their friends waiting in a restaurant and after they finally arrived, all they wanted to talk about was their recent trip to New Orleans. The big problem was after only spending two days in Louisiana, Deirdre and her husband had picked up Cajun accents and kept using the word “Nawlins'” over and over again.

In tonight’s replay, Deirdre is back and she has a new boyfriend named Ripley, played by Martin Short who always makes you cheer at home when he makes an SNL cameo. Deirdre is still making her friends wait this season, except this time, it’s on a Zoom call. The Cajun accent is also gone. And it’s been replaced with an Americanized version of an Italian accent following Deirdre and Ripley’s recent trip to Italy for la “Quarantina”. That’s right. Deirdre and Ripley voluntarily quarantined in Italy and have once again immersed themselves in the tourist culture.

Kristen Wiig stars in an at-home sketch about a woman with a hair-styling blog giving advice to people stuck doing their own hair while in quarantine. In the sketch, “Bouncy Waves with PJ Charnt“, the host lets her luxurious locks dangle over the camera to an almost annoying degree. She takes video calls from people with an assortment of hair emergencies.

Cast member Aidy Bryant puts her homemade green screen to good use in a children’s show sketch called “Eleanor’s House“. Eleanor has a quarantine birthday party using her imagination. Her creativity gets out of control and the guest list includes some people Eleanor wants out of her house played by very disturbing computer-generated likenesses of cast members Heidi Gardner, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson.

It’s always fun when kids get involved on SNL and that goes for cast member Mikey Day who does an SNL Short in this evening’s replay with his real life son. It’s about a YouTube prank show starring Brandon, a kid who plays some vicious (and sometimes bloody) practical jokes on his “corny ass dad.” You’ll also spot Mikey Day’s son in the “Let Kids Drink” music video in tonight’s replay (more on that later) and in a Macy’s parody spot on the SNL Christmas show from this past December. He’s worked more than Pete Davidson this season.

Kate McKinnon adds a new character to her repertoire in this evening’s repeat. She does some gender bending as bearded lighthouse keeper Phineas Gale who has some advice on being all alone in a black & white sketch called “A Lighthouse Keeper’s Isolation Tips.” You don’t have to be alone on the North Atlantic coast to use these helpful tools.

Cast member Kyle Mooney plays several characters in a one-man sketch that goes on for quite awhile in tonight’s rerun, about a guy trying to get over a break-up. Strangely though, all of these Kyle Mooney characters are all Kyle Mooney in one way or another. This one gets deservedly pushed towards the end of the show.

Even a pandemic couldn’t stop Saturday Night Live from doing their annual Mother’s Day themed episode. Several of the sketches in this evening’s repeat were a salute to Mom in one way or another. Tonight, those include a homemade SNL Short which features a Mother’s Day anthem for all the moms stuck in social isolation with their children called “Let Kids Drink.”

The song hopes to change a national law and features a lot of the kids of the Saturday Night Live cast and crew allegedly enjoying some adult beverages. Watch for another SNL Season Finale cameo in this short from a comedian known for playing Olaf the Snowman in the “Frozen” movies.

Other Mother’s Day material in tonight’s SNL repeat includes a Mother’s Day Sunday church service held on Zoom by the Mount Methusela Baptist Church with cast member Kenan Thompson as the Pastor who has some difficulty getting his congregation to know when to use the mute feature. There’s also a Mother’s Day version of the returning game show sketch, “What’s Wrong With This Picture?” with your very frustrated host Elliott Pants once again played by Kenan Thompson.

Some of the comedy in tonight’s SNL At Home rerun brings back premises from previous home-produced Saturday Night Live episodes this season. Featured cast member Chloe Fineman is getting to show off her impression skills again in another SNL At Home episode of “MasterClass: Quarantine Edition“. In this stay-at-home SNL rerun, Chloe brings us her impersonations of “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge with a class on journaling and Britney Spears teaching “something.” This time, Chloe is joined by cast member Melissa Villaseñor who is doing a really a good John Mulaney impression as he teaches “suits.”

And cast member Pete Davidson’s contribution to this SNL At Home show is another hip-hop music video. He seems to turn in the same idea a lot, but in this one, he raps about actor Danny Trejo over and over in a song that really could have been a lot shorter.

In a sweet moment for mothers and grandmothers, cast member Michael Che who lost his own grandmother Martha to the Coronavirus pandemic, introduces an incredibly touching performance of “A Song for Mama“, from musical guests Boyz II Men and Babyface and dedicates it to all the moms and grandmas out there, along with the ones who were taken from us this year by Covid-19. The performance includes a montage of photos of the SNL cast with their mothers ending with a lovely pic of Che and Martha.

Of course, tonight’s replay of the SNL Season Finale contains the year-end episode of Weekend Update: At Home Edition. This is the third time anchormen Colin Jost and Michael Che has done Weekend Update from home and by this time, the crew is really getting the hang of it. Instead of seeing Jost & Che from inside their homes, the producers were able to give them the regular Weekend Update back-drop to work in front of for this evening’s comedy newscast.

The top story was both Donald Trump and the Coronavirus. More specifically, it was the news item about a White House valet who serves meals to the President personally coming down with the Covid-19 virus. Jost says, the news was first reported on CNN “while the anchors tried not to smile.”

Other Coronavirus news stories covered by Weekend Update in tonight’s SNL At Home rerun included Jost talking about President Trump’s visit to a mask factory in Arizona and Michael Che discussing minorities being arrested in NYC for not social distancing. This sets Che off on his getting drunk during the news gimmick which he’s done in previous SNL shows this season. Then Che has some drunken commentary on the Ahmaud Arbery case who was murdered while jogging in Georgia and the swarms of murder hornets invading the country.

The Weekend Update news team also discuss the woman leveling sexual allegations against Joe Biden, the Twitter feud between Axl Rose and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, NYC subway cleanings, Panda Express employees experiencing racism due to Covid-19, ESPN broadcasting South Korean baseball games, Tom Cruise’s plans to film a movie on the International Space Station, Elon Musk’s unusual name for his new baby, a Miss Hitler beauty pageant, the Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance” and a man exposing himself at a Vermont Dunkin’ Donuts.

We get another SNL Season Finale cameo during Weekend Update when former SNL cast member and arguably the most popular WU anchor of all time, America’s sweetheart Tina Fey does a video chat with Michael Che. The former star of “30 Rock” has some comments on the Coronavirus, social isolation and dealing with quarantining with her children. Tina then has a special Mother’s Day prayer for moms everywhere.

This repeat episode of Weekend Update also includes Michael Che reading a joke he’s never seen before in order to raise money for charity. The joke involves airline safety in the new Covid-19 era. Che is able to turn this around on Colin Jost by having him do a joke sent in by an allegedly sick child who would want nothing more than to have his joke read by Jost. The premise of the joke involves a racist McDonald’s restaurant in China. Yeah. Even if you hadn’t already seen this episode of SNL, you can tell where this is going in tonight’s repeat.

And the final Weekend Update of the season concludes with a visit from cast member Cecily Strong as Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro from her home. The very loud Fox News host has some theories on the Coronavirus while enjoying a large box of wine and doing some costume changes.

This Saturday Night Live Season Finale repeat closes on a really sweet note with a tribute to how things used to be for all of us. It’s an SNL Short called “Dreams” and it shows the SNL cast dreaming about so many things that all of us once took for granted like eating in restaurants, going shopping and attending sporting events. It’s all put to the haunting music of Debussy’s “Clair de Lune.”

It’s also a very sentimental love letter to New York City which has been hardest hit during the worldwide pandemic. The short shows that even the mundane and the annoying can be missed when everything is taken away.

Kristen Wiig hosts an encore presentation of the Saturday Night Live – Season 45 Finale with musical guests Boyz II Men featuring Babyface, tonight at 11:30 pm et on NBC!

