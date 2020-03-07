Who is Hosting Saturday Night Live Tonight: March 7, 2020

Tonight, SNL is serving up a brand new Saturday Night Live, shaken not stirred, with your host, James Bond himself, Daniel Craig!

This evening will be Daniel Craig’s second time hosting Saturday Night Live. If don’t remember Daniel Craig hosting SNL before, there’s a good reason for that. The last time he landed the SNL gig was 8 years ago. That’s a while between hosting jobs. Good thing he’s had some Bond movies to keep him busy while waiting for Lorne Michaels to call.

Daniel Craig first hosted Saturday Night Live back in SNL – Season 38 on October 06, 2012. He appeared on SNL to promote his third Agent 007 film, “Skyfall” which is best known for scoring Adele an Academy Award for Best Original Song for a Motion Picture for her song also called, “Skyfall.”

For some perspective, when Daniel Craig last hosted Saturday Night Live, it was the final season for longtime cast members Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Jason Sudeikis. And it was the first full season for brand new featured players Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Tim Robinson. If you’re like us and asking, when the hell was Tim Robinson on Saturday Night Live!? That’s because not only was SNL – Season 38 Tim’s first season as an SNL cast member, it was his only season as an SNL cast member.

Just like 8 years ago, Daniel Craig has another James Bond action spy film to promote tonight. However, normally when a film, television or comedy star is booked to host Saturday Night Live, it’s to promote a new project that is about to premiere or has just been released. And that was true for Daniel Craig as well. That is, up until this week when the debut of his new and highly anticipated James Bond film, “No Time to Die” had its premiere postponed.

According to Deadline, the studios execs producing the 25th installment in the James Bond spy saga, have decided that since the Asian box office is being hit so hard by the Coronavirus outbreak, they will be delaying the release of “No Time to Die” in Europe and the United States as well. The original U.S. premiere date which was set for Friday, April 10th during Easter weekend, will get pushed back. Way back actually, to November 25th, 2020, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Now that Daniel Craig will be promoting a project that is still 8 months away when he takes the stage on SNL tonight, it’s likely that he’ll mention that bit of information in this evening’s monologue.

Saturday Night Live has already worked Daniel Craig’s signature role as the world’s greatest spy into a promo for tonight’s show, which you can watch below, so we’ll see if the Saturday Night Live writers also put his Bond character into a sketch or short this evening as well.

Daniel Craig is the 8th actor to take on the part of M16 Secret Agent 007 James Bond. He follows in the footsteps of legendary Bond actors like Roger Moore, David Niven, Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan. It was Brosnan who Daniel Craig replaced as James Bond for the 2006 remake of “Casino Royale.”

Craig, despite receiving initial criticism from Bond fans as the replacement because of his blonde hair, has held onto the role and “No Time to Die” will be his 5th movie where he plays Agent 007 with the license to kill. Besides this year’s Bond adventure and “Casino Royale“, Craig has also had the starring role in the Bond movies, “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012), which is the series’ highest-grossing film, and “Spectre” (2015).

When Daniel Craig hasn’t been playing super spy, he’s starred in other films such as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001), “Road to Perdition” (2002), Steven Spielberg’s “Munich” (2005) and Jon Favreau’s “Cowboys & Aliens” (2011).

And just last year, Craig starred as the mysterious, debonair Southern detective Benoit Blanc in the Oscar nominated ensemble whodunit “Knives Out” from “Star Wars” director Rian Johnson. It’s been reported that Johnson is currently working on a “Knives Out” sequel that will bring Craig back as the charming private investigator.

In James Bond’s latest exploit, “No Time to Die“, Agent 007 has been retired from the “00” business for 5 years as the film opens. He’s drawn back into the spy game after a world famous scientist has been kidnapped. Bond must save the scientist because the fate of the world depends on it, as it usually does in a James Bond movie.

“No Time to Die” also stars film series regulars Ben Whishaw who’s back as Q, the M16 weapons designer and expert who supplies Bond with all his high tech spy gadgetry and equipment, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Bond’s confidante and CIA field officer and Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz who returns as chronic evil doer and Bond nemesis Blofeld who heads up the sinister crime syndicate “Spectre.”

Joining the cast in this new adventure is Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villainous Queen frontman Freddie Mercury….okay, that’s not true. But wouldn’t it be great if it was. Rami Malek plays a new Bond arch-enemy, Safin.

Part of the process of making a 21st century James Bond means the so-called “Bond Girls” are no longer just set dressing eye candy. The Bond “Women” in “No Time to Die” are every bit the equal of 007 himself. Lashana Lynch plays Nomi, a 00 agent who rivals all of James Bond’s skills and resourcefulness and Ana de Armas co-stars as Paloma, a top CIA agent who partners with James Bond on his latest mission.

There is a comedy connection with the latest Bond action adventure. The screenplay for “No Time to Die” is from veteran Bond movie scribes Neal Purvis & Robert Wade. The film’s director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, also contributed to the story and he made the very smart move of bringing in Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of the Emmy Award winning (more like dominating) comedy series “Fleabag” to not only bring some laughs to the script, but also help escort Agent 007 into the #MeToo era of movie-making.

Eight years ago, when Daniel Craig last hosted Saturday Night Live, he was delegated to pretty much playing the straight man in sketches. Back in SNL – Season 38, he played the tough talking captain of a futuristic space mission to Mars dealing with cast member Bobby Moynihan’s insane character “Kirby” on board. Craig also played a man dating cast member Fred Armisen’s boorish drag character, the sophomaniac”Regine”. And Craig appeared as his alter-ego James Bond opposite the women of SNL doing their best celebrity impressions in an SNL – Digital Short about the forgotten Bond women.

Last week, we mentioned some possible drama going on backstage at SNL with cast member Pete Davidson saying in an interview during SNL‘s February break that he feels slightly by the cast and the show because as Pete put it, they think he’s “fucking dumb.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the drama may have continued after last week’s return episode hosted by Pete’s good friend John Mulaney. ET reported that after being highly critical of his cast mates, Pete Davidson was a no-show at the SNL celebration after-party at Le Chalet, a cocktail lounge inside L’Avenue at Saks in New York City.

Party guests included SNL John Mulaney and his parents, Harry Styles, Chris Rock, Larry David, multiple Emmy Award winning SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, (who books hosts and musical guests, as well as scouts potential new cast members) Chris Rock, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mike Birbiglia and Fred Armisen with his long time girlfriend Natasha Lyonne.

According to ET’s source, Pete blowing off the after-party was the topic of “a lot of conversation,” going on while guests mingled. And several people at the party we’re surprised that Pete was a no-show since he’s such good pals with host John Mulaney. The other big gossip from the after-party was that the cast and guests loved the Thai spring rolls with sliced avocado that were served. We’ll see if any of this alleged tension is apparent on the show tonight by seeing how involved Pete Davidson is in the sketches and shorts when SNL goes live this evening.

As for the comedy portion of tonight’s brand new Saturday Night Live starring Daniel Craig, it seems like the story on everyone’s mind this week that could be used for comic inspiration is the Coronavirus scare that has people on edge across America.

The SNL – Cold Open could go one of two ways this evening. The SNL writers might open with the problem facing the White House since Donald “Does jaundice make you look orange?” Trump’s prediction that the Coronavirius would “disappear” “like a miracle” from America hasn’t come true yet. And that doctors are saying not to follow the President’s advice to “go to work” if you’re feeling sick.

The other subject matter for the SNL – Cold Open could be Joe Biden’s campaign resurrection and his Super Tuesday comeback. The main question will be, who will be playing Joe Biden this week on Saturday Night Live?

So far this season, the role of the former Vice-President has jumped around from Woody Harrelson to former cast member Jason Sudeikis to John Mulaney. Will we get a 4th Uncle Joe on SNL tonight or will one of SNL‘s regular cast of Delaware Destroyers (sorry George Thorogood) be back to play Obama’s best friend again!?

Speaking of Joe Biden, Saturday Night Live and Weekend Update may have something to say about the Anti-Dairy protesters storming the stage during Joe’s Super Tuesday victory speech and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, helping fend them off like a Philadelphia Wonder Woman. And Weekend Update anchormen Colin Jost and Michael Che are sure to mention Joe Biden confusing his wife for his sister that night. Luckily, it was only on stage and not after they got home.

Another story we could find either on Update or in an SNL sketch this evening is Mr. Hardball himself, Chris Matthews signing on the air this past Monday only to immediately sign off again from”Hardball” and MSNBC for good after being allegedly forced out of his gig after accusations of “inappropriately flirting” by a fellow journalist and comparing Bernie Sanders’ campaign success to the Nazis taking France.

There’s also all the Presidential campaign drop-outs for SNL to discuss including Mayor Pete, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former NYC Mayor and Soda Czar Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. We may hear from cast member Kate McKinnon’s version of Senator Warren on tonight’s new SNL about the Senator’s decision to bail out of the race and dangle her endorsement over Bernie Sanders’ and Joe Biden’s old, balding, white heads.

Other items in the news that could make it on to Saturday Night Live this evening include Spike Lee making the announcement that he’s done going to New York Knicks games after being denied access to the employee entrance he’s used for years, pop superstar and 3rd most emotional judge on “American Idol” Katy Perry announcing she’s pregnant with “Lord of the Rings” star Orlando Bloom’s baby, Harvey Weinstein finally going to prison following heart surgery after suffering chest pains when he was found guilty, the Artist formerly known as Prince Harry returning to England to have a 4 hour lunch with Queen Elizabeth, and the cliffhanger regarding where New England Patriots QB Tom Brady is going to land now that he’s a free agent in the NFL version of “The Bachelor” with plenty of teams vying for his affections. Will Bill Belichick end up getting TB12’s final rose!?

Plus in some steamy political news that SNL might be interested in exploring, former President Bill Clinton said during the new four-part Hulu documentary about his wife called “Hillary” that his affair with Monica Lewinsky was “the most stupid thing I could possibly do.” And there’s Hillary Clinton saying that she hasn’t ruled out possibly campaigning to be Vice-President in 2020. Put that on the list of “most stupid things the Democratic nominee could possibly do”.

The promos for tonight’s new and live SNL hosted by Daniel Craig are below for you to enjoy. In the first promo, we find out that Daniel has some trouble separating himself from his character James Bond. Cast members Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant and Chris Redd all find out the hard way to be careful when they greet someone who’s played a secret agent with a license to kill in 5 movies.

In the next promo, Craig. Daniel Craig is joined by musical guest The Weeknd and cast member Cecily Strong. They all take turns having some fun playing Agent 007. Well, it’s fun as long as you’re not someone named after a part of the week.

Daniel Craig hosts a new episode of Saturday Night Live with musical guest The Weeknd, tonight at 11:30pm et and live across all American time zones on NBC!

