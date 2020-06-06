Who is Hosting Saturday Night Live Tonight: June 6, 2020

Saturday Night Live is on hiatus and tonight’s SNL repeat stars double-threat host and musical guest, Chance the Rapper!

As we get deeper into the annual Saturday Night Live Summer of Reruns, it’s hard to readjust to seeing the way SNL used to do a show; with a live audience, in a TV studio and with the cast being on stage and not on a Zoom call.

Tonight’s SNL encore presentation originally aired on Saturday, October 26, 2019. This episode of SNL was last season’s Halloween show. You’ll probably figure that out when you see all the Jack-o’-lanterns on the Studio 8-H stage during the monologue.

Hosting this evening’s repeat is Chance the Rapper. He’s also the musical guest tonight and Chance has experience in both positions. CTR was a musical guest twice before he was brought back to host Saturday Night Live in 2017 during SNL – Season 43. Tonight is a replay of Chance the Rapper’s second time hosting and third time as musical guest.

If you’re trying to remember Chance the Rapper’s work on Saturday Night Live, he’s best known for two musical performances made into SNL Shorts. The first one was “Jingle Barack” from December 2016 during SNL – Season 42. That was a holiday tribute song to our last Christmas with President Barack Obama in the White House. #BlueChristmas

The next SNL Short featuring Chance the Rapper that lit up social media was another tribute to our 44th President. Chance along with cast members Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson better known as the group De-Von-Tré, begged the former POTUS to return to Washington with the song, “Come Back Barack.” Probably wouldn’t be a bad time to give that one another listen.

Speaking of Presidents, tonight’s SNL repeat kicks off with Saturday Night Live teasing our current occupant of the White House. The SNL – Cold Open in this repeat episode seems to come from an entirely different world. What’s going on in the country today is so different from the news when this episode of SNL first aired that the America portrayed here is barely recognizable.

The opener takes place at a Donald Trump rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Remember when there used to be Donald Trump rallies!? Thousands of people would cram together in a tight space with no masks and without washing their hands. Sounds like science-fiction now.

For this sketch, Alec Baldwin is back at SNL to play Trump back when it was happier times for the President. At this point last year, America wasn’t sick and on fire and he was only facing an impeachment inquiry in Congress and not hiding in the White House Bunker.

In this October, 2019 opening, Baldwin’s Trump is firing up the base and we get a parade of stereotypical Trump supporters played by the SNL cast. This includes cast member Cecily Strong as a flannel-flying, overly loud woman with a misspelled Trump t-shirt taken straight from one of his tweets, so those can’t possibly be spelling errors. There’s also cast members Mikey Day as a Biker for Trump ready to “RIDE!”, Aidy Bryant as a Flat-Earther who believes witches and trans people are coming for the President, Pete Davidson as American member of ISIS, Kate McKinnon as Senator Lindsey Graham, and Alex Moffat as Facebook android Mark Zuckerberg, plus there’s some special cold open cameos.

Former cast member and current SNL announcer Darrell Hammond is back to press his thumb in the air as former President Bill Clinton and former cast member Fred Armisen is on hand to play the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. So enjoy tonight’s repeat SNL – Cold Open. It’s got something for everyone.

Chance the Rapper takes the stage for his SNL monologue and gives a shout out to teachers in his hometown of Chicago who were on strike when this show first aired. He’s also flying their colors. But after about 10 seconds of acknowledging teachers, Chano goes into a musical monologue, singing about his sweet home Chicago being the Second City in a song called “Second Best One.” It’s one of the funnier singing monologues SNL has done in a long time. And it’s got a nice lesson about how sometimes being second-best is best.

The first post-monologue sketch brings back host Chance the Rapper’s popular character from when he hosted during SNL – Season 43 in 2017. Back then, Chance played MSG Network Knicks reporter Lazlo Holmes who found himself in the unfamiliar world of calling an NHL game instead of an NBA match-up. In this evening’s repeat, Lazlo is back in a world of confusion when he’s forced to report on a “League of Legends” gaming tournament and has no idea what’s happening or what these gamers are all about.

We also get a new SNL character from Chance the Rapper on this repeat episode of Saturday Night Live. He plays Judge Barry on a courtroom reality series called “First Impressions Court“, where “he takes no more than 10 seconds to reach a verdict.”

It’s a funny sketch with a surprise cameo at the end that no one was expecting the first time around when a very sassy “Aquaman” actor shows up in Judge Barry’s courtroom. Two things to watch for in this sketch. The hilarious character cast member Kenan Thompson brings to it and watching new featured cast member Bowen Yang make the host break character on only his 4th episode as part of the cast.

If you love high-flying stunts and romance with your comedy, you’ll love a sketch called “Love At First Sight” on tonight’s SNL rerun. Cecily Strong plays a woman trying to get over a heartbreak. She meets someone at a bar who has her floating on air. Literally.

One of SNL‘s best one-two comedy punches is when cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant team up for a sketch. Kate & Aidy are center stage for sketch called “Choir Fashion“. They play Evelyn MacIntosh (Bryant) and Diana Krill (McKinnon) who are the proprietors of “Dazzle Designs Choir Attire.” If you’ve ever had an aunt who was part of a church or show choir, you’ll recognize every hysterical stereotype that Evelyn and Diana sing their way through while showing off the latest in choir-wear.

Halloween is celebrated on this episode of Saturday Night Live. First, it’s some spooky comedy in a musical sketch, where ghosts rise out of a graveyard for their annual tradition of singing about how they each met their own grizzly fate. While the other cemetery spirits playfully sing about how they died, the ghost played by host Chance the Rapper is reluctant to give any details about his own death. And we find out why this specter is so tight-lipped.

Terror also strikes in the final sketch of the night which takes place in an LA dance studio in 1978. Kenan Thompson plays dance instructor / lycanthrope Tony Shalis, who tries to hide his dark secret and his transformation into a werewolf when the full moon rises during a rehearsal for the dancers performing in Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Halloween Boogie Spectacular.”

This werewolf sketch is hilariously silly and it shows why Kenan Thompson has been going strong as the Saturday Night Live MVP for 17 years now. Kenan is throws himself into this sketch with everything he has including the way he says “dancerzzz” and “drapezzz.” This is nothing new. Kenan Thompson does this every week and it will be amazing when this pandemic is over and he’s back on a stage and in front of a live audience again. Also congratulations to Chris Redd for this sketch. Not his comedy, but for his really tight dance pants. #Impressive

The one SNL Short we get on tonight’s rerun has a scary themes to it. It’s a parody spot for “Tasty Toaster Tarts.” It’s the snack that your parents won’t say no to when you’re hungry after school. Especially if your parents aren’t around anymore to say no.

Weekend Update is all over the impeachment inquiry going on in Congress against President Trump. Ah, simpler times. Update anchorman Colin Jost kicks things off talking about it being a bad week for President Trump which included having his name removed from the Trump-owned ice rink in Central Park in New York City. Jost added, “You know you’re losing support among white voters when you can’t even appeal to ice skaters.” Then Jost took his commentary into some bizarre tweets that the President had just sent out at the time. One simply read “….” while another stated, “Something very big has just happened,” with no explanation. That’s followed by more comments about the House Impeachment Inquiry and GOP efforts to fear monger the public, which Jost doubts will happen considering the public can’t be impeached.

Michael Che takes us into a story about the President’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani accidentally butt-dialing a reporter and giving up a lot of information he shouldn’t have while talking to the reporter’s voicemail. Che remarked how Giuliani is so different now than he was during September 11th. He said, “Somehow Giuliani went from the Mayor of 9-11 to the 9-11 of mayors.”

Other stories followed by the Weekend Update news team on tonight’s repeat SNL include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsing Senator Bernie Sanders for President, Bernie’s plan to legalize marijuana, Hillary Clinton’s feud with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Kanye West’s new gospel album, the first all-female spacewalk, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s popularity, the proposed “Bitch Law” in Boston, the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower crossing, a rat which paints, and a man caught masturbating in a Target store with an Olaf the Snowman doll.

The Weekend Update desk gets a visit from crowd favorite recurring characters Eric and Donald Trump Jr. played by cast members Alex Moffat and Mikey Day respectively. Although their impression of slow Eric isn’t all that respectful. The evil offspring are there to accuse Hunter Biden of profiting off of his dad, former Veep Joe Biden’s connections. Well, that’s a couple of greasy pots calling the kettle oily. Don Jr. goes on to attack the Dems while Eric discovers the joy of a new toy.

The promos for tonight’s encore showing of SNL hosted by Chance the Rapper are all lined up neatly for you to enjoy below. The first promo is a montage of CTR’s previous appearances on Saturday Night Live featuring clips from his two big social media hit SNL songs “Come Back Barack” and “Jingle Barack,” along with one his best comedy performances in a “Family Feud” sketch.

Our second promo has Chance the Rapper and featured player Ego Nwodim in a friendly Halloween pumpkin carving competition. The designs get more intricate and even include a batch of fresh pumpkin soup. Watch for another SNL cast member to crash the pumpkin carving party.

The third promo features host and musical guest Chance the Rapper with cast member Kate the Comedy Person, McKinnon. It doesn’t matter whether Kate is talking to Chance the Host or Chance the Musical Guest, she appreciates the honesty.

Chance the Rapper hosts a repeat episode of Saturday Night Live tonight with musical guest Chance the Rapper. It’s fun tonight to see Chance introduce himself before he performs. It’s especially fun to watch a very confused looking woman in the SNL audience wonder how Chance is going to pull that off?? This SNL rerun starts tonight at 11:30pm et on NBC!

