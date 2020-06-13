Who is Hosting Saturday Night Live Tonight: June 13, 2020

Tonight, it’s a Saturday Night Live rerun from the Upside Down, hosted by “Stranger Things” star David Harbour!

Hey Wastoids! If you’re still self-isolating and staying in this weekend, you can spend your Saturday night watching one of the best SNL episodes of the past season. And if you’re a fan of “Stranger Things“, it’s all the better because tonight’s Saturday Night Live repeat is hosted by one of the stars of the Netflix sci-fi horror hit series, David Harbour.

BTW, that’s not a typo. David Harbour spells his last name with the preferred UK spelling, with a “U”. Very fancy.

On “Stranger Things“, David Harbour plays Police Chief Jim Hopper or “Hop” for short in Hawkins, Indiana on “Stranger Things.” He brought some serious credentials with him to SNL. Harbour is a two-time Prime Time Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee for his work on “Stranger Things.” But judging by the social media reviews after this episode of Saturday Night Live originally aired on October 12, 2019, David Harbour showed that he had some great sketch comedy chops as well.

“Stranger Things” fans weren’t disappointed by Hop’s hosting job and SNL gets the obligatory nod to his sci-fi series out of the way early in the show. David Harbour’s SNL monologue took us into the other-worldly dimension called the “Upside Down” where all the weirdness manifests from on “Stranger Things.” Inside SNL‘s version of the Upside Down, David Harbour runs into different cast members including Pete Davidson which was a big deal at the time.

David Harbour hosted the third show of SNL – Season 45 and it was the first time during this past season when fans got to see Pete Davidson in a sketch. He was reportedly off filming the new “Suicide Squad” movie at the time. The SNL writers put a joke in the monologue sketch regarding Pete’s truancy which would lead to some hurt feelings later in the season.

Sidebar: Speaking of Pete Davidson movies, this weekend Pete is the King of On Demand with his new semi-biographical dramedy “The King of Staten Island” directed by Judd Apatow. The movie which was going to be released in theaters, is going directly to On Demand this weekend due to the pandemic shutdown.

As you’ll see tonight, this episode of Saturday Night Live starts with a usual political SNL – Cold Open, but this time with a twist. The opener is a parody of the CNN “Equality in America” Town Hall featuring the major Democratic candidates in the Presidential race back when the campaign was just getting into high gear. In this show-opening sketch, the Dems are scrambling to win over the LGBTQ audience and win their cherished support in the race.

Cast member Alex Moffat plays Anderson Cooper in this cameo-filled cold open featuring the real-life Billy Porter who plays Pray Tell on the FX series about 1980’s ball culture, “POSE,” to add some extra fabulousness to the opening. Other cameos in tonight’s repeat SNL – Cold Open include Lin-Manuel Miranda as former HUD Secretary Julián Castro who refers to himself as the “Latin-O-bama” and Woody Harrelson who returns to SNL to once again play former VP, the Mighty Joe Biden.

Billy Porter spectacularly handles the candidate introductions which also include cast members Chris Redd as Senator Corey Booker, Colin Jost as Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Kate McKinnon at her best as Senator Elizabeth Warren. The candidates all take some town hall questions from the audience and Woody’s Joe Biden does his best to win Anderson Cooper’s affections.

Two sketches that had social media swooning for host David Harbour start with this evening’s “Little Miss Teacher’s Friend” sketch where he plays the rolled-up-sleeved principal at an elementary school pageant to name this year’s class suck-up. Cast member Aidy Bryant is brilliant when playing a little kid and tonight’s repeat shows you why.

And social media almost ran out of eggplant emojis for the reviews of SNL host David Harbour as a bicycle shorts-wearing instructor (with no sleeves this time) in tonight’s replay of the “SoulCycle” sketch. Featured cast member Bowen Yang stands out in this sketch which is his creation and where different SoulCycle instructors audition for a coaching gig.

In other sketches in tonight’s Saturday Night Live replay, host David Harbour does a drag performance as the Italian grandmother Nonna Francesca along with Kate McKinnon also swapping gender roles in grandpa drag. The two get very passionate in front of the grandkids while Nonna makes her famous sauce.

Plus there’s a sketch in tonight’s rerun featuring cast member Cecily Strong as the judge on a courtroom reality show called “Dog Court“. This sketch gives you the feeling of what if every “Karen” in the world actually got to go to court!? In this episode of “Dog Court“, David Harbour is a dog owner whose pet is facing sexual harassment charges.

And it’s not every episode of Saturday Night Live that offers a song that would be an instant hit if it was played on every music platform. In a sketch this evening called “Peter, Paula & Murray“, David Harbour is part of a folk trio appearing on the fictional “The Bob Rogers Show” variety series in the 60’s. Along with Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, David performs the song “5 Long Years Waiting For You“, a love song as sweet as it is hilarious.

There’s two SNL Shorts on tap for tonight. The first one is an amazing parody of Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar winning film “Joker“. It’s even called “Grouch (Joker Parody).” Think of Batman’s top homicidal maniac villain crossed with “Sesame Street.” The next SNL Short is a parody spot for a new product that’s perfect for dads and their boys who are having communication problems. It’s called the “Father-Son Podcasting Microphone.”

On Weekend Update, anchormen Colin Jost & Michael Che rag on President Trump over a Fox News poll showing that 51% of Americans wanted to see Trumpy get impeached. And that’s from the home team, Fox News! Weekend Update also makes fun of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the former Ukrainian nationals and associates of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for getting arrested for allegedly and illegally funneling Russian money into the Donald’s presidential campaign.

Other topics covered on Weekend Update this evening include the theory that America already had a gay president, Joe Biden calling for Trump’s impeachment, California passing a law allowing college athletes to earn money from their likenesses, a new 24 hour news network focusing on African-American issues, sex dolls that are too realistic, experiments on the International Space Station, a man trying to get an alligator drunk, the Pope considering dropping celibacy requirements for priests, and a woman arrested after being caught hiding a glass crack pipe in her ass.

Stopping by the Weekend Update news desk on this evening’s repeat is cast member Heidi Gardner as teen movie critic Bailey Gismert with “Bailey at the Movies.“ Bailey has reviews of “It: Chapter 2“, “Judy” and “Joker.” And speaking of the Joker, Bailey just may have a little crush on Arthur Fleck.

Then the prodigal cast member Pete Davidson is back on Weekend Update as the “Resident Young Person.” Pete’s got some commentary on the CDC report that dating apps are causing huge increases in sexually transmitted diseases. Remember, this show was done last October. If we only knew what was around the corner and waiting for us in the transmitted disease department.

We have the SNL promos ready for you to watch for tonight’s repeat episode of Saturday Night Live. In the first released promo, host David Harbour is having some dressing room difficulties and he needs to interrupt Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang’s salad day to get their help. David Harbour didn’t realize he was also dealing with an NBC big shot.

In the next set of promos, David Harbour is joined by cast member Kenan Thompson and musical guest Camila Cabello. Kenan lets us know that this is going to be a special SNL because he’s got something huge planned. Plus, if you’ve ever wondered about the meaning of Camilla Cabello’s name, be sure to check out these promos.

Saturday Night Live‘s summer of reruns continues tonight with an SNL repeat hosted by David Harbour of “Stranger Things” with musical guest Camilla Cabello at 11:30pm et on NBC.

