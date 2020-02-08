Who is Hosting Saturday Night Live Tonight: February 8, 2020

“Con-Drag-ulations Squirrel-Friends!’ RuPaul, the star of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is hosting an all-new Saturday Night Live tonight!

It will be an “Eleganza Extravaganza” this evening on SNL when first-time host RuPaul takes time off from hosting “RuPaul’s Drag Race“, along with all the many other projects on Queen Ru’s plate, to take over Saturday Night Live.

For those unfamiliar with RuPaul’s work, she is most famous drag queen in the world, joining the ranks of such drag legends as Divine, Flawless Sabrina, Hedda Lettuce and Dame Edna.

RuPaul has so many gigs that “drag queen” barely reaches the top of the list. Ru is a stage performer, actor, PGA Award winning producer, model, singer (12 studio albums alone), songwriter, author and Emmy Award winning reality show host.

The new project that Ru will be promoting tonight on SNL is the new Netflix series “AJ and the Queen” where the cast includes RuPaul the man and RuPaul the queen.

Part buddy comedy, part road trip adventure, and part dramedy, “AJ and the Queen” stars RuPaul as Robert Lincoln Lee who performs under the drag name Ruby Red. Robert has just been ripped off for $100,000 by his conniving lover and now his dream to retire his “Ruby Red” gimmick for good and to open up his own drag club has now been destroyed.

Now Robert is back under the wig and venturing out on a cross-country drag tour in an RV to play gigs as Ruby Red again. Little does he know, there’s a stowaway in the camper. His drug-addicted neighbor’s tween kid, AJ (Izzy G), has hidden out in the RV following her mom abandoning her. AJ convinces Robert to let her tag along for the ride in hopes of getting a lift to Texas to see her grandfather.

“AJ and the Queen” is ready for binging with a 10 episode first season feast. It’s currently available on Netflix for streaming. A lot of RuPaul’s personal experiences are sure to make it into the episodes of his new Netflix comedy. After all, tonight’s Saturday Night Live host has had a fabled career.

Starting out in clubs in Atlanta, RuPaul started creating a brand in both drag and music, creating the bands RuPaul and the U-Hauls and Wee Wee Pole. In the 80s, RuPaul headed to New York City becoming a fixture in the club scene in the East Village along with performing in the then-new Manhattan outdoor drag-fest known as Wigstock created by Ru’s roommate from Atlanta, Lady Bunny. By the time the 80s were over RuPaul had become known as the “Queen of New York.”

After years of performing in clubs, international fame and recognition arrived with RuPaul’s debut studio album “Supermodel of the World“. The album landed on the Billboard 200 charts and the first single, the 1993 hit “Supermodel (You Better Work)” became an instant club and radio request.

“Supermodel (You Better Work)” reached the Top 50 of the pop charts and No. 2 on the dance club charts. RuPaul’s other success in the music industry included joining Elton John for a 1993 remake of his duet with Kiki Dee of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” which became Top 10 hit in the UK, adding to Ru’s climb as a global cultural phenomenon.

From “Supermodel (You Better Work)“, the drag ball was rolling for RuPaul. America’s new pop culture sensation became the first drag queen to be hired as the spokesperson for a major cosmetics company when MAC Cosmetics hired RuPaul to represent the brand. Adding even more groundbreaking success to the resume, Ru got a talk show on VH1, becoming the first openly gay person to have that forum.

RuPaul started to make cameos in movies and on TV shows, landing roles and cameos on such projects as “The Brady Bunch Movie” (Mrs. Cummings), “To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar” (Rachel Tensions), “Nash Bridges” (Simon Dubois & Simone Dubois), Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn” (Bodega Woman), “Walker, Texas Ranger” (Bob), “Ugly Betty” (Rudolph), “Broad City” (Marcel), “The Simpsons” (Queen Chante) and “Grace and Frankie” (Benjamin Le Day), to name just a few.

In 2009, RuPaul’s greatest and most successful creation so far landed on television with “RuPaul’s Drag Race“. It’s the show that introduced us to RuPaul’s now famous catchphrases including “Good Luck, and Don’t Fuck It Up“, “Gentlemen, Start Your Engines and May the Best Woman Win” and Ru’s well-known sentiment for signing off the show, “If You Can’t Love Yourself, How the Hell Are You Going to Love Somebody Else?“.

The reality competition show, getting ready to go into its 12th season, features drag queens competing against each other in comedy and performance maxi challenges where contestants facing elimination have to “lip-sync for their lives!” Surviving drag queens hear RuPaul say “Shante, You Stay” while the losers hear “Sashay Away.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its spin-offs “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars“, “RuPaul’s Drag U” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” have to led to international versions of the show around the world.

The careers of some of the top drag entertainers working today were launched by competing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” including names like Bob the Drag Queen (Season 8), Bianca Del Rio (Season 6), Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor (Season 9), Sasha Velour (Season 9), Chad Michaels (Season 4), Trixie Mattel (Season 7), Sharon Needles (Season 4), Alyssa Edwards (Season 5) and of course, Alaska Thunderfuck (Season 5).

RuPaul has won 6 Primetime Emmy Awards as both the host and producer of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” which originally aired on Logo before moving to VH1. The show has become such a cultural phenomenon that it’s been blamed for the heavy influx of straight women invading gay bars on the weekend and crowding the dance floors and totally throwing off the ratio of gay to straight people in these clubs.

In March 2018, RuPaul was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, thereby becoming the first drag queen to receive the honor.

Even though this is RuPaul’s hosting debut on SNL, this is not unfamiliar territory for the Queen of Drag. Ru actually made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live back in 1993 during SNL – Season 19 on the season premiere episode hosted by Charles Barkley. RuPaul appeared as Danielle in the “What’s That?” sketch that night.

Tonight, it will be interesting to see how much of a drag performance we’ll get from the host on this evening’s new SNL. After all, despite what RuPaul claims about just rolling out of bed and already looking like a beautiful woman, her wig, makeup, gowns and firm “tuck” take time. So, Ru may not have the minutes necessary during commercial breaks to get in and out of drag.

Will RuPaul do tonight’s SNL monologue in drag or in one of his fantastic trademark civilian suits? There really should be prop bets for this kind of stuff.

It’s a safe bet that President Trump’s impeachment acquittal will be at the top of the list of topics that Saturday Night Live will be turning into comedy tonight. We’ll have to wait until this evening’s episode though to see what route the SNL writers take with this.

Will Alec Baldwin be back to mock Trump’s cocky and profane victory lap? Or will former cast member Jason Sudeikis return to revive his Mitt Romney impression to play the one U.S. Senator who brought his balls to the impeachment verdict vote? Jason has already returned to do his Joe Biden impression during this campaign season, so, there’s a good chance he’d want to play the Mittster once again.

Of course, there’s also Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s defiant moment of tearing up her copies of the President’s State of the Union speech this past Tuesday. Last year’s infamous Nancy “clap-back” at the President during the SOTU has evolved into this year’s speech-tearing. Perhaps cast member Kate McKinnon will don her wig and white pantsuit to explain herself as the Speaker on tonight’s Weekend Update.

We could also get an SNL – Cold Open from the Granite State as the nation gets ready for the upcoming New Hampshire Democratic primary. Then there’s always the Hawkeye State, Iowa which disastrously screwed up election year’s opening night so badly that their stupid caucus may no longer be first in the country going forward. Plus, there’s former Secretary of State John Kerry threatening to get into the 2020 Presidential race.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are this weekend. The Oscars are always a source of comedy inspiration for Saturday Night Live each year. Chances of an Oscars sketch are very high for tonight.

Other news stories that could be turned into jokes on Update also include the ever-growing Coronavirus epidemic, the continent of Antarctica suffering its hottest temperature ever recorded, PETA asking pet owners to stop using the disrespectful term “pet” (oops), Jessica Simpson’s new memoir “Open Book” which was recently released and reads like an…well, you know, Pamela Anderson’s 12 day marriage, and a man stealing a $23,000 purse from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Lab store in New York City,

As usual we have your fierce promos for tonight’s brand new SNL starring RuPaul below for you watch. In the opening promo, cast member Cecily Strong is little extra excited to meet this week’s host as RuPaul Charles steps off the elevator at 30 Rock in his street clothes. It’s not long before Cecily is getting a lesson in “charisma, uniqueness, nerve & talent” as Ru teaches Cecily to “sissy that walk” (also the name of a single released from Ru’s hit 7th album “Born Naked“) down the long hallway of Studio 8-H.

Cecily and RuPaul then run into cast member Beck Bennett who’s enjoying some leftovers from last week’s show host, who may be the exact opposite of RuPaul. “What’s a J.J. Watt, baby?”

In the next set of promos, it’s goodbye RuPaul Charles and hello, RuPaul! Your host is now in full drag and appearing with cast member Kate McKinnon. We learn some of Ru’s beauty secrets, as well as how her friend Oscar is doing financially, plus we find out what exactly Kate is so right about in this promo.

Finally in the third released promo, Ru is back in street clothes and appearing with musical guest Justin Bieber who’s sporting a fine, early puberty mustache. The Biebs explains that RuPaul isn’t exactly what he was expecting when they met.

Yassss queen! The Fabulous RuPaul hosts a new episode of Saturday Night Live with musical guest Justin Bieber at 11:30pm et and live across all of America’s time zones and only on NBC!

