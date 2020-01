Timothée Chalamet is this generations “it boy” So it makes sense that he would play the “it boy” of the 1960s Uncle Bob Dylan.

Call me by your name Bob. Since you are already confused.

Read more at deadline.com.

EXCLUSIVE: James @mang0ld to direct Timothee Chalamet in Searchlight’s #GoingElectric about Bob Dylan’s move from folk to rock musichttps://t.co/OZnkvp1dVs — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 6, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.