Thursday March 26: Daily Links

NEWS STORIES

Popeyes is Going Next Level

Popeyes has been selling chicken sandwiches like theywere made out of toilet paper. Now they are giving out free

Netflix.

What’s next? Free crack?

New Yorkers Are Taking Up All The Foster Dogs and Cats

With Corona numbers constantly on the rise in New York, there’s one positive number on the rise as well. rescue animals being fostered. Muddy Paws Rescue and Best Friends Animal Society are reporting shelters they work with are either all out of or almost out of cats and dogs after a surge in applications of as much as 10-fold in the past two weeks. Well there’s no rule in social distancing from animals so it makes sense.

Rise in Divorce From Self-Quarantine Couples Is Already Here

Lawyers are already seeing a big rise in divorce rates from couples who did not realize how sick they would get sick of each other when all they could do was spend time together. Imagine the movie Marriage Story but they can’t leave home during the proceedings.

NYC’s Closing Some Streets To Promote Social Distancing

Mayor Di Blasio is testing out closing certain streets to traffic around the five boroughs to promote more social distancing. This will buy everyone a couple days before Cuomo comes down to the city to start beating people up.

SPORTS

Joe Exotic Suing Everybody

Joe Exotic only has one thing that matters to him. His reputation. Don’t fuck with that. Or his big cats.

Oh yeah, and his Prince Albert.

Tom Brady Has His Eyes Set On His First Tampa Bay Trademark

Tom Brady has filed a trademark for the phrase “TB X TB”. Don’t sleep on TB²Tom! You have so many opportunities here!

Joe Buck Finds Way To Annoy Everyone From Quarantine

Joe Buck is calling anything he can and he’s just as annoying and douchey as ever. Some things never change. Why couldn’t Artie Lange be his Quaranteammate?

I have good news for you –

While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously! https://t.co/txAGBLPBGz — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020

If your video gets posted you have to pledge to donate to a cause during this quarantine. Even if it’s a dollar. Send something! I’m pledging to the St. Louis Community Fund. I’ll do some this week! And supply me with some details please. Here’s my house. — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020

Here we go…first up is @minakimes and a half-eaten football. Please reply and tag with the charity that you are donating to!!! More to come! pic.twitter.com/q8BuYuutbr — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 24, 2020

ENTERTAINMENT

Roy Wood Jr Comes Clean

Roy Wood Jr is one of the hottest comics out there but he’s also a father. This interviewer asks the question Roy has been dodging for years.

His favorite color.

Parenting during a quarantine is easy. It’s having the media second guess you every night before bedtime that's the hard part. #ParentalPostgame pic.twitter.com/cGmcq5Xzaa — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) March 26, 2020

Due To Coronavirus, Jeremy Renner Needs To Drop Those Child Support Payments

Jeremy Renner’s out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak and he’s asking to drop his child support payments from $30k a month to $11k a month. His ex-wife is not happy about it. At $11k a month that’ll barely keep those kids in latex gloves and face masks.

David Fincher Surprises Zoom Film Class



David Fincher jumped in on a Zoom film class of 450 students to give a lecture. Maybe they can get Harvey Weinstein next, he has little to do in prison quarantine.

GOING VIRAL

TV Reporter Not Into Bison

This dude did the only thing you can do when you see see some Bison. Back into the trunk.

Bison are land Jaws

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020

Guy Literally Hangs Off The Side of A NYC Subway

This is the most interesting take on being a “Straphanger” we’ve ever seen!

Lady Catches A Bear Coming Out Of Hibernation

This lady found her own Double Rainbow in the form of a very sleepy bear. This guy’s gonna be shocked at the lack of hunters in his neighborhood this spring.

Twitter’s Asking Everyone For Their Favorite Theme Songs

Too bad all these Zoomer’s aren’t old enough to remember Greatest American Hero or else it’d be a wrap.

Top 3 TV Show theme songs ever. You can't say "Friends." — Christopher Gates (@ChrisGGates) March 24, 2020

