Sunday April 12: Daily Links

SUNDAY 4.12

Millennials Making Parents Sad By Not Visiting

Millennials say their parents are mad at them for not coming over for Passover and Easter.

Just show up and kill them. Problem solved.

Read more at yahoo.com.

Ronda Rousey Hates WWE Fans

“What am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family,

but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of fucking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?”

OK Rhonda what will you stink at next?

Read more at espn.com.

Simone Biles Sexy Hand Stand Challenge

Simone Biles has combined the athletic discipline of gymnastics with the excitement of pole dancing.

This is the Reeses cup of masturbation.

Hey Jude Lyrics Sell for $910,000 !

The Beatles’ handwritten Hey Jude lyrics sold for $910,000 at an auction and Chris Stanley sold his Kreeps with Kids Theme lyrics for two farts and a piss.

Read more at theguardian.com.

