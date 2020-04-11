Pamela Adlon, Sarah Silverman, Nick Kroll and Dozens More to Participate in Streamed Seder Saturday for Emergency Relief Fund

Dozens of celebrities have signed on to participate in a Saturday Night Seder to raise money for Covid Emergency Relief.

Maybe you never thought you needed to experience the Jewish celebration of the Jews being released from bondage in Egypt, but if you are going to experience one, this is the one to check out.

NJ.com reports that the remote Passover party will be live streamed via saturdaynightseder.com as well as on YouTube. Viewers will be asked to donate to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

Actual seders, held on the first and second nights of Passover took place Wednesday and Thursday. The celebrity recreation will take place on the fourth night of the Jewish holiday. This year because of covid-19 restrictions, families all over the world participated in virtual seders using services like Zoom to communicate with family. Now you’re invited to join in with the best Passover party this side of Jerusalem.

The giant list of participants includes some fantastic comedy celebs including Pamela Adlon, Richard Kind, Nick Kroll, Ilana Glazer, Bette Midler, Sarah Silverman, Harvey Fierstein, Jason Alexander, Dan Levy, Andy Cohen, Fran Drescher, and Henry Winkler.

Also coming to the table, Skylar Astin, Reza Aslan, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Rabbi Sharon Brous, Shoshana Bean, D’Arcy Carden, Darren Criss, Billy Eichner, Tan France, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Eliot Glazer, Josh Groban, Julie Klausner, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Judith Light, Idina Menzel, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Debra Messing, Joshua Malina, Isaac Mizrahi, Busy Philipps, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Michael Solomonov, Senator Chuck Schumer, Stephen Schwartz, Shaina Taub, Finn Wolfhard, James Wolk and Rabbi David Wolpe.

So get out your matzo, your manishevitz, your haggadah.

Saturday Night Seder live-streams at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 11.

