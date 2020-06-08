Monday June 8: Daily Links (Plus Weekend Links)

at
MONDAY 6.8

NEWS STORIES

 

Finally Something Americans Agree On

They say that Americans are in total disagreement on everything but we do all agree one one them. We are fucked.

Read more at thehill.com.

Minneapolis Council Commits To Dismantle PD

Who’s streets?!?

Minneapolis has your answer.

Read more at nytimes.

h4>Air Force To Pit Manned Fighter Jet Vs Autonomous Drone Next Year

The Air Force is making plans run tests that would pit a manned jet fighter jet versus an autonomous drone equipped with an A.I.-driven flight controlled system. Officials are looking to see if drones can make key decisions faster and more accurately without being distracted by the circumstances surrounding combat. If successful, this could revolutionize air to air combat, ground to air strikes, as drones would be cheaper to build and maintain than manned fighter jets. The first test is scheduled to take place July 2021. Someone needs to get copies of the Terminator movies to The Air Force ASAP – we know how this story ends!

Read more at thedrive.

h4>Mitt Romney Joins Black Lives Matter Protest

Senator Mitt Romney joined the Black Lives Matters protests in Washington D.C. on Sunday, marching with a group that was organized by local pastors. On Saturday, the Utah senator tweeted a photo of his father, former Governor George Romney, marching with civil rights protesters in Detroit in the late 60s. Romney told reporters that he took part in the protests to find ‘a way to end violence and brutality, and to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter’. Romney joined Texas Congressman Will Hurd as the only Republicans to actively participate in the BLM protests. Reps for Romney deny reports he’s drafting a bill to make Huey Newton’s birthday a National Holiday.

Read more at mediaite.com.

Bread Bro Torches Cop Van

Cops are looking for this ‘Bread Bro’ cuck incel who not only burnt a NYPD van but also the crust of his sough dough bread.

Read more at abc7ny.com.

h4>

Couple Elopes in the Middle of Black Lives Matter Protest in Philly

This badass couple has your wedding beat. No bad catering, no wedding DJ, and Frank Rizzo’s statue’s head served on a silver platter.

Auschwitz survivor on ‘ Black Lives Matter’

“There all sons of bitches”, she said. “You should see what they did to my brother.”

Indeed.

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Wahlberg Tweets Anti Racist Message and Everyone Reminds Him He Used Be a Racist

Oh you mean that hate crime? That’s in his past!

What he meant to say really was if he was there, he would have saved George Floyd and the whole thing never would have happened.

No Guns For Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam In Rebooted Looney Tunes

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam will not be using guns in the HBO Max reboot of Looney Tunes. Instead Elmer will pursue Bugs Bunny with a scythe, and Sam is reportedly going to go with a grass hook as his weapon of choice. Fans of the old school cartoons are accusing Warner Bros and HBO of playing PC police to appease gun violence advocates – especially since the characters will still be using dynamite and other devices to catch their quarry. ACME is happy for the free product placement.

Read more at tmz.

Elton John Pays For Surgery Of A Jilted Ex-Fiancé

Elton John agreed to pay for the knee replacement surgery for a former fiancé he left at the alter over 50 years ago. John was engaged to marry Linda Hannon in 1968 when he was still a struggling pianist with Hannon paying all of the bills. John was talked out of marrying her by longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and singer Long John Baldry during his bachelor party. John would breaking up with Hannon three weeks before the wedding. The two rarely made contact since, but when Hannon was told she was going to need surgery that would require extensive recovery time, she reached out to John for help. According to sources, John didn’t hesitate for a second to cover her medical expenses. Sources for John denied a report that the singer will dedicate ‘I’m Still Standing’ to her at his first post-quarantine concert.

Read more at pagesix.com.

GOING VIRAL

Back to the Future’ Nerd Recreates The Hoverboard Gimmick

Honestly guys, there are other movies. Watch one.

Stop it.

Read more at nypost.com.

“Pizza Terror” : Belgium Man Keeps Getting Pizza’s Sent to His House He didn’t Order… For the Past Decade

Sure it’s probably annoying but you know what the rest of are dealing with right??

WEEKEND STORIES

NEWS STORIES

 

Protestor Arrested For Saying He’s Gonna Burn Down The Diamond District

One protestor said on TV that he was going to burn down the diamond district and police found and detained him. This could be a possible sequel to Uncut Gems for the Safdi bros.

Protestors Steal Police Radios & Play Judas Priest

As demonstrations continue over the death of George Floyd, protestors in New York City and Chicago have been successfully stealing police radios and have been playing ‘Breaking The Law’ by Judas Priest and ‘F**k Tha Police by N.W.A to voice their anger. A new version of a Rick Roll is all but inevitable.

Read more at nme.com.

Men Are Drawn To Mentally Unstable Physically Attractive Women

A new study found that men are drawn to physically attractive women who show signs of borderline personality disorder. They also found that the sky is indeed blue.

Read more at psypost.org

Showing Up In Blackface at Protest Didn’t Go Over Well

We’ve all made bad fashion choices but not this bad. Poor dumb Canadian

It’s not a Justin Trudeau look alike contest!

Richmond Is Giving Up Robert E. Lee Statue

Richmond Virginia is finally agreeing that the Robert E. Lee statue needs to go. This kind of makes sense. If people who protest the government are terrorist then the confederate army must be super terrorists.

Who wants to look at a super terrorist statue!?

Read more at npr.org.

Everyday Activities Ranked by How Dangerous for Coronavirus Exposure

Here’s a guide using a always helpful Venn diagram to show you which activities put you at the most risk when returning to the world.

Can we just make sure to say no matter what weddings are still off the table?? 2020 is already stressful enough to make us try to squeeze back into formal wear.

Fox News Posts Graphic to Say Black Death is Great for Economy

You got to hand it to Fox, they never fail to show their true colors.

Golden Gate Bridge’s New Renovations Create Deafening Whistle Throughout Bay Area

Relax it’s just the Golden Gate Bridge, not the 2020 trumpets of the apocalypse…yet.

Read more at kqed.org.

Miami’s ‘Elite Of The Elite’ Bike Police Unit is Shades of ‘Reno 911’

Come on is this really real? Like really, really real? How clueless can you be that you are in for a ball busting?

Where’s the paddle board Police?

Via digg.

SPORTS

Conor McGregor Announces He’s Retiring At Age 31

And at age 32 we’ll all be buying his comeback fight PPV.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

Max Kellerman’s In The Dog House With Hockey Heads

People were shocked that Max Kellerman didn’t show love to a sport that his network ignores

Max, it’s only been 50 years since ‘Miracle on Ice’!

Read more at nypost.

UFC Fight Island To Open July 11

The UFC’s Fight Island is set to open July 11th. The fights will take place in a small arena, private, top notch training facilities for the fighters and an octagon on the beach. Dana White denied reports that he’s offered Braun Strowman and Peter Dinklage deals to fight in UFC under the name Master Blaster.

Read more at tmz.

ENTERTAINMENT

Snoop Dog Says He’s Finally Going To Vote For The First Time

Snoop Dog revealed he’s going to vote this coming November for the first time ever. He says he was under the impressions he couldn’t since being convicted of felonies but his record has been expunged. If he votes third party, it’ll be a huge swerve.

Read more at people.com.

Haunted House With Royal Ties Up For Sale

Bolehyde Manor, the house where Prince Charles courted future Princess Diana – and where he had an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles – is up for sale. The eight bedroom house features a swimming pool, tennis court, a treehouse, guest lodging, staff cottages, a stable and 80 acres of farmland. The estate is also rumored to be haunted by a ghost who enjoys watching TV – and changing the channels if the program isn’t to their liking. The asking price is 4 million plus additional fees for an upgraded cable package for the ghost.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Ryan Seacrest Considers Moving Back To L.A. Permanently

Ryan Seacrest is considering moving back to the West Coast permanently after having an on-air health scare. While denying reports that he suffered a stroke, reps for Seacrest have acknowledged that he’s suffering from exhaustion and that he ‘was healthier in Los Angeles’. That PR Code for ‘I’m much happier away from Kelly Ripa’.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Fantastic Four Director Got Pushback For Wanting A Black Sue Storm

Director Josh Trank said that he received ‘heavy pushback’ about casting a black actress to play Sue Storm for 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four. Even though the comic book portrayed Johnny and Sue Storm as white, Trank said he was more interested in having black actors for his version of the Marvel icons. Trank got half of his wish: Michael B. Jordan got the role of Johnny Storm, while Kata Mara was cast as his adopted sister Sue. Trank called making Fantastic Four ‘the most disastrous professional experience of my life’ and the film bombed at the box office. Now there’s an online campaign to have Trask made a darker version of 3-D Man.

Read more at variety.com.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Husband Apologizes for Dropping “N Bomb “

Ever notice in pictures of this world class beauty she will sometimes be standing next to a basket of dirty laundry? That laundry is her husband. Here’s the kicker. He drops the n word casually!

How did he get her? WTF!

Read more at pagesix.com.

View this post on Instagram

The idea that it does not go without saying that the lives of black people matter is disgusting and unacceptable. The fact that I feel compelled to remind you that black lives matter while millions of people across the world scream it directly into deaf ears is absurd. I have been struggling to find the right words to express how all of this makes me feel, and I could sum those feelings up in one word; useless. Myself and the people who look like me have by and large done nothing to change the way black people are treated in America. I feel guilty getting up on a soapbox and saying anything at all. I feel like I’m overstepping. I only hope that maybe some of the people who aren’t listening might listen to me because of my privilege. As I type this there are people who look like me acting as provocateurs during protests where they should stand silently and protect the people who are out there desperately pleading to be treated humanely. Again. Why are there people in the streets every day asking to be acknowledged as human? Why does it seem like there are still thousands or millions of people prepared to debate that they deserve the basic rights they’re asking for? The system is broken and it has been broken. If we organize we can unseat these foul pigs and try to fix it. There is no hope in trying to reform them. I want anyone and everyone to tell me what I can and should do to help and I promise I will do it. I want anyone who is a cop to eat a giant plate of shit and die. I want anyone making excuses for police to shut the fuck up forever.

A post shared by Despot (@despotroast) on

John Mulaney’s Third Amendment Joke Foreshadowed Today

The Mayor of DC doesn’t want the army in DC. Trump Does.

Can John Mulaney be the Judge? But judge it on February 29, 2020.

Cate Blanchett Suffered A Minor Head Injury In A Chainsaw Accident

Like a lot of people, quarantine hasn’t been easy for Cate Blanchett. In addition to home schooling her 5 year daughter, the Oscar-winning actress suffered ‘a little nick’ to her head after a clumsy encounter with a chainsaw. Blanchett gave no specific reason as to what she was doing with the power tool, but reps did deny a report that she was practicing to play Leatherface in a reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Read more at people.com.

Wearing ‘I Can’t Breathe” T-Shirts Led To Selma Oscar Snub

Actor David Oyelowo said that when the cast of Selma wore ‘I Can’t Breathe’ T-shirts to the New York premiere back in 2014, members of the Academy called the studio and the film’s producers to complain. The film’s release coincided with the death of Eric Garner while in police attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling illegal cigarettes. While the film drew universal raves, the film only received two Oscar nominations and led to the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag. Director Ava DuVernay confirmed Oyelowo’s account via Twitter with ‘True story’. The Academy also responded on Twitter saying ‘Ava & David, we hear you. Unacceptable. We’re committed to progress’. Next hashtag: #OscarsSlowToBeWoke

Read more at ew.com.

Inside Look at Creepy Promoters and Hot Girl Recruiting for Clubs

Pre pandemic promoters were using women as props to lure men into spending money at their clubs.

Face masks are really going to put a damper on the biz.

Read more at nypost.com.

GOING VIRAL

Black Lives Matter Ruined This Nerd’s Hobby

This snowflake cuck couldn’t believe that the gaming world ate the blue pill

Waaaaahhhhhhhh !

Big Daddy From Cincinnati Steals The Show

It’s not enough in life to just look like Meat Loaf.

You gotta make sure you don’t let your meat loaf

Box Falls Out Of, Returns To Truck….Twice.

A driver captured a box falling from, and returning to, a storage truck twice in a matter of seconds. David Blaine will try to recreate this on the West Side Highway later this year.

Via autoblog.com.

