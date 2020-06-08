Monday June 8: Daily Links (Plus Weekend Links)

MONDAY 6.8

Finally Something Americans Agree On

They say that Americans are in total disagreement on everything but we do all agree one one them. We are fucked.

Minneapolis Council Commits To Dismantle PD

Who’s streets?!?

Minneapolis has your answer.

h4>Air Force To Pit Manned Fighter Jet Vs Autonomous Drone Next Year

The Air Force is making plans run tests that would pit a manned jet fighter jet versus an autonomous drone equipped with an A.I.-driven flight controlled system. Officials are looking to see if drones can make key decisions faster and more accurately without being distracted by the circumstances surrounding combat. If successful, this could revolutionize air to air combat, ground to air strikes, as drones would be cheaper to build and maintain than manned fighter jets. The first test is scheduled to take place July 2021. Someone needs to get copies of the Terminator movies to The Air Force ASAP – we know how this story ends!

h4>Mitt Romney Joins Black Lives Matter Protest

Senator Mitt Romney joined the Black Lives Matters protests in Washington D.C. on Sunday, marching with a group that was organized by local pastors. On Saturday, the Utah senator tweeted a photo of his father, former Governor George Romney, marching with civil rights protesters in Detroit in the late 60s. Romney told reporters that he took part in the protests to find ‘a way to end violence and brutality, and to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter’. Romney joined Texas Congressman Will Hurd as the only Republicans to actively participate in the BLM protests. Reps for Romney deny reports he’s drafting a bill to make Huey Newton’s birthday a National Holiday.

Bread Bro Torches Cop Van

Cops are looking for this ‘Bread Bro’ cuck incel who not only burnt a NYPD van but also the crust of his sough dough bread.

Brooklyn protests: Video released of suspect who torched NYPD van https://t.co/TkNd549O18 pic.twitter.com/k2GDu89h8d — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 7, 2020

h4>

Couple Elopes in the Middle of Black Lives Matter Protest in Philly

This badass couple has your wedding beat. No bad catering, no wedding DJ, and Frank Rizzo’s statue’s head served on a silver platter.

Auschwitz survivor on ‘ Black Lives Matter’

“There all sons of bitches”, she said. “You should see what they did to my brother.”

Indeed.

Standing for the protest at the corner of Roosevelt and Washington, and this Auschwitz survivor drove by to show her support for Black Lives. She wanted me to see the number tattooed on her arm. “There all sons of bitches”, she said. “You should see what they did to my brother.” pic.twitter.com/fvGD430a4Y — Noah Toly (@noahtoly) June 6, 2020

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Wahlberg Tweets Anti Racist Message and Everyone Reminds Him He Used Be a Racist

Oh you mean that hate crime? That’s in his past!

What he meant to say really was if he was there, he would have saved George Floyd and the whole thing never would have happened.

just a reminder that mark wahlberg committed various LITERAL HATE CRIMES and only served 45 days in prison, so don’t be so quick to applaud him for tweeting blm 🙂 pic.twitter.com/J9ZQBDPmPv — val | blm (@mitskiangst) June 7, 2020

No Guns For Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam In Rebooted Looney Tunes

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam will not be using guns in the HBO Max reboot of Looney Tunes. Instead Elmer will pursue Bugs Bunny with a scythe, and Sam is reportedly going to go with a grass hook as his weapon of choice. Fans of the old school cartoons are accusing Warner Bros and HBO of playing PC police to appease gun violence advocates – especially since the characters will still be using dynamite and other devices to catch their quarry. ACME is happy for the free product placement.

Elton John Pays For Surgery Of A Jilted Ex-Fiancé

Elton John agreed to pay for the knee replacement surgery for a former fiancé he left at the alter over 50 years ago. John was engaged to marry Linda Hannon in 1968 when he was still a struggling pianist with Hannon paying all of the bills. John was talked out of marrying her by longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and singer Long John Baldry during his bachelor party. John would breaking up with Hannon three weeks before the wedding. The two rarely made contact since, but when Hannon was told she was going to need surgery that would require extensive recovery time, she reached out to John for help. According to sources, John didn’t hesitate for a second to cover her medical expenses. Sources for John denied a report that the singer will dedicate ‘I’m Still Standing’ to her at his first post-quarantine concert.

GOING VIRAL

Back to the Future’ Nerd Recreates The Hoverboard Gimmick

Honestly guys, there are other movies. Watch one.

Stop it.

“Pizza Terror” : Belgium Man Keeps Getting Pizza’s Sent to His House He didn’t Order… For the Past Decade

Sure it’s probably annoying but you know what the rest of are dealing with right??

From the Times: Pizza terror is victim’s own slice of hellhttps://t.co/RmMrTHyLdQ — John Connolly (@johngconnolly) June 4, 2020

WEEKEND STORIES

NEWS STORIES

Protestor Arrested For Saying He’s Gonna Burn Down The Diamond District



One protestor said on TV that he was going to burn down the diamond district and police found and detained him. This could be a possible sequel to Uncut Gems for the Safdi bros.

PROTESTER THREATENS TO BURN THE DIAMOND DISTRICT IN NYC WITH GASOLINE ON LIVE TVpic.twitter.com/qDxwzTksFs — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 6, 2020

Protestors Steal Police Radios & Play Judas Priest

As demonstrations continue over the death of George Floyd, protestors in New York City and Chicago have been successfully stealing police radios and have been playing ‘Breaking The Law’ by Judas Priest and ‘F**k Tha Police by N.W.A to voice their anger. A new version of a Rick Roll is all but inevitable.

Men Are Drawn To Mentally Unstable Physically Attractive Women

A new study found that men are drawn to physically attractive women who show signs of borderline personality disorder. They also found that the sky is indeed blue.

Read more at psypost.org

Showing Up In Blackface at Protest Didn’t Go Over Well

We’ve all made bad fashion choices but not this bad. Poor dumb Canadian

It’s not a Justin Trudeau look alike contest!

Warning: language . The man was sprayed with water before being taken away by police. #Toronto #Torontoprorest pic.twitter.com/EHEgx4d1nf — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) June 6, 2020

Richmond Is Giving Up Robert E. Lee Statue

Richmond Virginia is finally agreeing that the Robert E. Lee statue needs to go. This kind of makes sense. If people who protest the government are terrorist then the confederate army must be super terrorists.

Who wants to look at a super terrorist statue!?

Everyday Activities Ranked by How Dangerous for Coronavirus Exposure

Here’s a guide using a always helpful Venn diagram to show you which activities put you at the most risk when returning to the world.

Can we just make sure to say no matter what weddings are still off the table?? 2020 is already stressful enough to make us try to squeeze back into formal wear.

Risk ranking of everyday activities for #COVID19, according to an infectious-disease expert pic.twitter.com/kNQ5PbGE70 — Insider (@thisisinsider) June 3, 2020

Fox News Posts Graphic to Say Black Death is Great for Economy

You got to hand it to Fox, they never fail to show their true colors.

Golden Gate Bridge’s New Renovations Create Deafening Whistle Throughout Bay Area



Relax it’s just the Golden Gate Bridge, not the 2020 trumpets of the apocalypse…yet.

Read more at kqed.org.

Anthony J.:

“Engineers designed new sides for the sidewalk to help with wind resistance but didn’t take into account the EXTREME sound it creates when wind passes through it. The bridge sings crazy songs now it’s so trippy. It hurts the ears and unbearable it’s that loud.” pic.twitter.com/GWdVia1GNS — Mark Krueger (@markkrueg) June 6, 2020

THANK YOU!!!! Here’s the sound from Land’s End pic.twitter.com/JjEWy6zrlX — chilibrianno (@chilibrianno) June 6, 2020

Miami’s ‘Elite Of The Elite’ Bike Police Unit is Shades of ‘Reno 911’

Come on is this really real? Like really, really real? How clueless can you be that you are in for a ball busting?

Where’s the paddle board Police?

EXCLUSIVE: “These officers are the elite of the elite”.

A look at @MiamiPD’s Bike Response Team- a specialized unit deployed to handle large crowds and protests. I’m LIVE at 6 on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/4ejZk1w0iV — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) June 4, 2020

SPORTS

Conor McGregor Announces He’s Retiring At Age 31

And at age 32 we’ll all be buying his comeback fight PPV.

Max Kellerman’s In The Dog House With Hockey Heads

People were shocked that Max Kellerman didn’t show love to a sport that his network ignores

Max, it’s only been 50 years since ‘Miracle on Ice’!

UFC Fight Island To Open July 11

The UFC’s Fight Island is set to open July 11th. The fights will take place in a small arena, private, top notch training facilities for the fighters and an octagon on the beach. Dana White denied reports that he’s offered Braun Strowman and Peter Dinklage deals to fight in UFC under the name Master Blaster.

ENTERTAINMENT

Snoop Dog Says He’s Finally Going To Vote For The First Time



Snoop Dog revealed he’s going to vote this coming November for the first time ever. He says he was under the impressions he couldn’t since being convicted of felonies but his record has been expunged. If he votes third party, it’ll be a huge swerve.

Haunted House With Royal Ties Up For Sale

Bolehyde Manor, the house where Prince Charles courted future Princess Diana – and where he had an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles – is up for sale. The eight bedroom house features a swimming pool, tennis court, a treehouse, guest lodging, staff cottages, a stable and 80 acres of farmland. The estate is also rumored to be haunted by a ghost who enjoys watching TV – and changing the channels if the program isn’t to their liking. The asking price is 4 million plus additional fees for an upgraded cable package for the ghost.

Ryan Seacrest Considers Moving Back To L.A. Permanently

Ryan Seacrest is considering moving back to the West Coast permanently after having an on-air health scare. While denying reports that he suffered a stroke, reps for Seacrest have acknowledged that he’s suffering from exhaustion and that he ‘was healthier in Los Angeles’. That PR Code for ‘I’m much happier away from Kelly Ripa’.

Fantastic Four Director Got Pushback For Wanting A Black Sue Storm

Director Josh Trank said that he received ‘heavy pushback’ about casting a black actress to play Sue Storm for 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four. Even though the comic book portrayed Johnny and Sue Storm as white, Trank said he was more interested in having black actors for his version of the Marvel icons. Trank got half of his wish: Michael B. Jordan got the role of Johnny Storm, while Kata Mara was cast as his adopted sister Sue. Trank called making Fantastic Four ‘the most disastrous professional experience of my life’ and the film bombed at the box office. Now there’s an online campaign to have Trask made a darker version of 3-D Man.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Husband Apologizes for Dropping “N Bomb “

Ever notice in pictures of this world class beauty she will sometimes be standing next to a basket of dirty laundry? That laundry is her husband. Here’s the kicker. He drops the n word casually!

How did he get her? WTF!

John Mulaney’s Third Amendment Joke Foreshadowed Today

The Mayor of DC doesn’t want the army in DC. Trump Does.

Can John Mulaney be the Judge? But judge it on February 29, 2020.

John Mulaney made this Third Amendment joke on February 29, 2020 pic.twitter.com/gepawuOoSG — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 5, 2020

Cate Blanchett Suffered A Minor Head Injury In A Chainsaw Accident

Like a lot of people, quarantine hasn’t been easy for Cate Blanchett. In addition to home schooling her 5 year daughter, the Oscar-winning actress suffered ‘a little nick’ to her head after a clumsy encounter with a chainsaw. Blanchett gave no specific reason as to what she was doing with the power tool, but reps did deny a report that she was practicing to play Leatherface in a reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Wearing ‘I Can’t Breathe” T-Shirts Led To Selma Oscar Snub

Actor David Oyelowo said that when the cast of Selma wore ‘I Can’t Breathe’ T-shirts to the New York premiere back in 2014, members of the Academy called the studio and the film’s producers to complain. The film’s release coincided with the death of Eric Garner while in police attempted to arrest him for allegedly selling illegal cigarettes. While the film drew universal raves, the film only received two Oscar nominations and led to the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag. Director Ava DuVernay confirmed Oyelowo’s account via Twitter with ‘True story’. The Academy also responded on Twitter saying ‘Ava & David, we hear you. Unacceptable. We’re committed to progress’. Next hashtag: #OscarsSlowToBeWoke

Inside Look at Creepy Promoters and Hot Girl Recruiting for Clubs

Pre pandemic promoters were using women as props to lure men into spending money at their clubs.

Face masks are really going to put a damper on the biz.

GOING VIRAL

Black Lives Matter Ruined This Nerd’s Hobby

This snowflake cuck couldn’t believe that the gaming world ate the blue pill

Waaaaahhhhhhhh !

this guy is a fucking disgrace, and take that Batman shirt off. pic.twitter.com/L7Be2RuTph — Eso of Czarface (@Czarface_Eso) June 5, 2020

Big Daddy From Cincinnati Steals The Show

It’s not enough in life to just look like Meat Loaf.

You gotta make sure you don’t let your meat loaf

From Cincinnati baby 😂😂😂😂😂 I'm fuckin howlin pic.twitter.com/41dKKJHRzz — RealJesusChrysler aka Captain Clorox (@ChryslerReal) June 3, 2020

Box Falls Out Of, Returns To Truck….Twice.

A driver captured a box falling from, and returning to, a storage truck twice in a matter of seconds. David Blaine will try to recreate this on the West Side Highway later this year.

