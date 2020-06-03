Jim Gaffigan Announces Headlining Tour…Drive-In Style

As comedy continues to be shutdown due to Covid-19 restrictions comedians have gotten creative. Online comedy shows have popped up, and even drive-in theater style showcases have comics performing to people in their cars.

With comedy theaters last on the list of places to reopen, Jim Gaffigan has announced the first headlining tour using the drive-in model. It’s exactly what it sounds like. You drive in to a parking lot, sit in your car comfortably socially distanced from other audience members, and Jim Gaffigan will perform on a stage up front. Today via email to his mailing list, Gaffigan announced his first show will be in Oceanport, NJ July 12 at Monmouth Park. There’s a presale going on right now (password is PALE) with tickets going for $165 a pop (we think per car although thats not completely clear) with a 4 person per car limit. There’s also a VIP section up front for $200 each.

Vehicles will be spaced approx. 9′ apart for the show so that windows may remain open, but you’ll be listening to Gaffigan through your radio primarily. They’ll be staggering cars so visibility will be optimal. You’ll be required to stay in your car except for those who need to use the portable restrooms, which will be cleaned in between patrons. All passengers must be in a passenger vehicle for the show, and that doesn’t include motorcycles, bicycles or walk ups, and no limos will be allowed.

Absolutely no tailgating or out-of-vehicle gatherings and it does not appear that any food or alcohol will be served.

No you wont be able to bring the family dog- and this goes off even if it rains. And it should be incredibly interesting.

Gaffigan has been keeping incredibly busy during self quarantine with a slew of digital content including “My Kids React’, “Quarantine Life'”, and “Let’s Get Cooking.” Gaffigan has also been active doing PSAs during Covid and appearing as a guest all over the place.

Tickets for Jim’s drive through show in Oceanport are available on PRESALE now at ticketmaster.com.

