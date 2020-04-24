Jesus Trejo Special “Stay at Home Son” to Debut on Showtime May 29; Watch the Trailer

TV is running out of new content, and with no new performances in the forseeable future, we’re expecting to be in a stand up comedy special drought. But not yet. New comedy specials are still coming, and today Showtime announced that Jesus Trejo’s debut Showtime comedy special will premiere on Friday May 29th at 9pm.

Jesus Trejo is hilarious, and has a long list of accolades and list of important people saying he’s one of the next great comics. Born and raised in Long Beach, CA, Trejo was named to the Variety 10 Comics to Watch list in 2017 just one year after blowing us away as one of Just for Laughs New Faces in 2016. He is a regular at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Trejo can be seen in his recurring role as Mr. Trujillo on Mr. Iglesias and in roles on Alone Together and Teachers. Trejo is also the host of the web series Tacos Con Todo. and now you can see for yourself.

JESUS TREJO: STAY AT HOME SON was filmed at the El Portal Theater in North Hollywood, and the hour-long special is full of candid humor as Trejo gives us a front-row seat into his family dynamics. An only child of immigrant parents, Trejo learned many life lessons in some of the most unconventional ways. From running his first marathon to winning his first fight, Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son explores the lengths he’ll reach to meet his parents’ expectations.

The new hour is produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, and Cisco Henson for Comedy Dynamics. Jesus Trejo, Judi Marmel and Alex Goodman serve as executive producers, alongside Kieran Dotti and Michael Epstein who serve as producers. The special was directed by Brian Volk-Weiss.

Read more comedy news.