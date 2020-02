Chuck Schumer recently said he’s spent $8,000 on cheesecake from Junior’s in under 10 years. Not only is it his guilty pleasure, he also gives whole cakes away as gifts. Do Chuck a favor and you’ll get 15,000 calories in return. That’s worth it!

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8041845/Chuck-Schumer-admits-spending-8k-cheesecake-10-years.html

