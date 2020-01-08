Bill Burr & Al Madrigal’s All Things Comedy Launches First Spanish Language Comedy Podcast

The Mexico-based comedy podcast, Leyendas Legendarias, has partnered with Bill Burr and Al Madrigal’s All Things Comedy, becoming the first Spanish language podcast on the leading comedy podcast network. New episodes of the audio and video podcast are released every Wednesday on their You Tube channel and on all audio platforms. Leyendas Legendarias join fellow All Things Comedy podcasters, Bill Burr, Bert Kreischer, Tom Papa and many others.

Produced in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México, Leyendas Legendarias (Legendary Legends) is a weekly podcast where José Antonio Badía narrates well-researched tales of paranormal phenomena, true crime, historical events, serial killers and more with his characteristic sense of absurd and unusual humor. His co-host, Eduardo Espinosa brings a healthy dose of sarcasm and dry wit to Badía’s stories and along with a new guest each week, they create the perfect mix of comedy and terror that has captured Spanish-speaking audiences across the globe.

José Antonio Badía and Eduardo Espinosa initially worked together on a project called El Late Night con Badía (a late night talk show) where they developed their dynamic chemistry and after a few years decided to try a new format: the scripted comedy podcast.

With the help of Jorge Szewc (investor and Executive Producer), Tania Torres (Associate Producer) and Gabriela Ruiz (Producer), they launched Leyendas Legendarias to an audience that welcomed them with open arms.

Since its premiere on March 6, 2019, Leyendas Legendarias has become one of the most important podcasts in Mexico, where it consistently tops popularity charts.

They have released episodes with beloved comedians such as Ricardo O’Farrill, Alex Fernández, Fran Hevia, Pepe and Teo, and many more to come.

Founded by Bill Burr and Al Madrigal, All Things Comedy (ATC) is owned and operated by comedians, giving each comedian not only the opportunity to create the content they think is funny but to take ownership in the company that distributes it. Today, ATC is the leading comedy podcast network featuring shows hosted by some of the best comedians in the business. After experiencing rapid audience growth over the past five years, ATC has launched a full-scale studio for creating digital series, as well as a development slate for television and feature distribution.

In 2019, ATC produced numerous stand-up specials including Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?, and Ronnie Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America. In the fall of 2018, ATC announced a production deal with Comedy Central to produce an original stand-up series hosted by Bill along with three one-hour stand-up specials. The series, Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers, is a six-episode series hosted by Bill and showcasing three comedians per episode that will premiere on January 10, 2020. The three one-hour specials include Bill Burr Presents Paul Virzi: I’ll Say This, (11/2/18); Bill Burr Presents IanTalk: Ideas Not Worth Spreading, (7/12/19); and Bill Burr Presents Jessica Kirson: Talking To Myself, (12/6/19).

