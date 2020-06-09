Bill and Ted 3 Releases Trailer; Plans to Hit Theaters This Summer

In 2018 the return of Bill and Ted 3 was announced. In 2019, a teaser showed that it was real. And now in 2020, a trailer and an expected theatrical release for August for Bill and Ted 3, “Bill and Ted Face the Music”. August 21, 2020 to be exact, 28 years after Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, and 31 years since their Excellent Adventure kicked it all off.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The film also stars Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

We don’t know how they’ll explain how Rufus, played by George Carlin, no longer exists in the future world they’ll visit; IMDB doesn’t list a Rufus in the credits despite an offer from Rick Overton to play Rufus before production began.

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC will be released in theaters on August 21, 2020, sticking to the release date announced a year and a half ago.

