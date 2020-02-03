Who is On Late Night Tonight in Comedy: Week of February 3, 2020

Who’s on Late Night Tonight in Comedy?

According to the Punxsutawney Phil, the Pennsylvania groundhog, we’re going to have an early spring this year. Since he was kind enough to not see his shadow, we should all take advantage of the early arrival of warm weather by staying indoors, tucked in our beds, and enjoying plenty of late night television this week. This week is exceptional with great comedy guests booked all throughout the late night schedule. See the full listings below.

We’ll start our late night highlights on Tuesday for this week with a programming note. Tuesday is the night to catch Stephen Colbert at his best. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be going live on Tuesday night following President Trump’s State of the Union address and your local news.

Yes, like a lot of criminals, Donald Trump will be returning to the scene of the crime, the United States Capitol where he was impeached and where his pals got him out of it by springing an impeachment break and hijacking his trial. Colbert will be ready with clips of Trump’s SOTU speech and fresh material based on how the Presidents decides the state of our union is right now.

Also on Tuesday, it’s Legends Night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. JKL welcomes Paul Reubens aka Pee-Wee Herman. The kids show and comedy icon is on tour with screenings of “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” celebrating the 35th anniversary of the comedy film.

Next up on Tuesday’s JKL, Jimmy Kimmel will sit down with Al Franken, a SNL legend who also, later in life, had a legendary exit from the United States Senate. It will be interesting to hear what the former Senator from Minnesota has to say the day following the Iowa Caucus.

On Wednesday, make room on your DVR’s late night recording schedule for Lights Out with David Spade on Comedy Central. Making up Spade’s Wednesday panel is two of the funniest and most popular stand up comedians working today, Jo Koy and Ron Funches.

Ron Funches is currently on his “Nice One with Ron Funches” tour, working his way around America and Canada. His tickets are available at RonFunches.com.

Jo Koy is touring the south right now and selling out shows fast! If you can score tickets, it is so worth it. You can see where Jo Koy is working by going to JoKoy.com.

Thursday, Jimmy Fallon’s show has a very good chance of being taken over by his guests. He’s booked The Tenderloins on the Tonight Show. Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano, who you know from their mega-hit TV series, “Impractical Jokers” on truTV.

The Tenderloins are getting ready to set sail on the “Impractical Jokers Cruise 4” out of Miami, Florida to Nassau in the Bahamas. The guys have a killer line up of headlining comedians on board with them including Jim Breuer, Ron Bennington, Ryan Hamilton, Chris Distefano, Joe List and Bonnie McFarlane to name just a few of the comedy crew.

There’s still time to book your comedy adventure with The Tenderloins by going to ImpracticalJokersCruise.com.

As we get to the weekend, Jimmy Fallon has a very funny Tonight Show lined up to launch us into a couple of days rest. First, he’s got the always funny Lil Rel Howery who is getting ready to shoot the new John Cena comedy (talk about your oxymorons) “Vacation Friends“. Lil Rel’s new HBO comedy special “Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw” is available On Demand.

Next up on Friday night’s Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon has brand new stand up from Andre D. Thompson. This will be his national television comedy debut. Andre has been doing stand up since he was 18 years old and has performed regularly at NYC clubs like The Comic Strip Live, New York Comedy Club and Carolines on Broadway. He was recently part of last year’s New York Comedy Club Competition.

Then on Saturday, it’s a brand new SNL with first-time host RuPaul. “The Mother of All Things Glam & Fab” will take time off from hosting the incredibly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on VH1 to host a new episode of Saturday Night Live.

Ru’s musical guest will be someone that former cast members Bill Hader and Jay Pharoah both called one of the worst Saturday Night Live hosts of all time, Justin Bieber. Hader called working with the Biebs “rough”, especially with his gigantic entourage, but Hader added that the former teen heart-throb was in a bad place at the time. We’ll see how it works out this Saturday when there’s two divas on SNL, one as host and one as the musical guest.

Still nursing that Super Bowl hangover? The best cure is to just stay in bed and enjoy some late night television.

Monday on Late Night

Ilana Glazer is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Andy Samberg is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Pete Holmes is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Dana Gould is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Cristela Alonzo is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Will Arnett is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Fran Drescher is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Tuesday on Late Night

Paul Reubens is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Al Franken is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Live Late Show with Stephen Colbert following the State of the Union Address at 11:30pm on CBS

JB Smoove is on Conan at 11pm on TBS

Randy & Jason Sklar are on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Rachel Mac is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Andy Samberg is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

D’Arcy Carden is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Ali Kolbert is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Wednesday on Late Night

Jo Koy is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Ron Funches is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Jim Carrey is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

Nick Kroll is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Erin Jackson is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Wendi McLendon-Covey is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC

Thursday on Late Night

The Tenderloins are on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Billy Crystal is on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:30pm on ABC

Patton Oswalt is on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:30pm on CBS

RuPaul is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Annie Lederman is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Mark Ellis is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Justin Martindale is on Lights Out with David Spade at 11:30pm on Comedy Central

Ben Schwartz is on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC

Friday on Late Night

New episode of Real Time with Bill Maher at 10pm on HBO

Andre D. Thompson is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Lil Rel Howery is on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30pm on NBC

Desus & Mero are on Late Night with Seth Meyers at 12:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

RuPaul is on A Little Late with Lilly Singh at 1:30am on NBC (REPEAT)

Saturday Night Live

New SNL hosted by RuPaul with musical guest Justin Bieber

