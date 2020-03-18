Wednesday March 18: Daily Links

There aren’t many tourists in Times Square these days since the travel ban and many lockdowns but that hasn’t stopped from the characters hitting the streets and trying to make any dollar they can. Who knows, maybe this WHOLE thing is just an elaborate plan from the Thanos cosplay guy.
Do we even really need the Kentucky Derby now that we have Marble Racing?
Naked Cowboy has been a staple for stupid tourists for years. Now he’s getting press for wearing a mask.
You got more cloth on your face than on your nuts.
Hey where do you go when everything else is closed? National Parks. Jesus folks it’s not your vacation it’s a pandemic.
Still, it’s so pretty.
The people of Italy are packing on pounds during the Coronavirus lockdown because what else is there to do but that or vlog.
Apparently there’s a cut of the Cats movie where all the cats have buttholes and the world wants to see it:
In other Cats related news, Seth Rogen decided to get high and live Tweet watching the movie:
Please let’s get #ReleaseTheButtholeCut trending https://t.co/wPL2LezMre
— Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) March 18, 2020
Tom Brady fulfilled his dream, he’s now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer and making $30 million a year.
The AFC East still has to deal with Belichick though, so the Bills are still fucked.
When asked what the future of his films may be, Bong Joon Ho said “I would love to make a musical,” he said. “Characters would begin singing, then think, ‘Oh my God, fuck this, this is too cheesy,’ and stop suddenly. There are amazing musical films, like Singin’ In The Rain. But when I watch them, I feel very embarrassed and start blushing. So it would have to be… different”. This is a feeling the actors had to have felt while performing the “raps” from Hamilton.
Oprah was trending on Twitter because a false story was planted saying her home was raided by the police and she was being arrested for sex trafficking. Apparently this was all a ruse from Q-Anon. Has Oprah been behind Pizzagate this entire time? Sounds about right
Vanessa Hudgens had to take back some comments but hey don’t can’t cancel her in a time when everything
is already canceled.
Great timing.
If anyone back in Canada sees him drinking a non Tim Hortons coffee he’s never gonna live it down.
This Canadian kid's response to not being able to go to Disneyland this weekend is the best thing I've seen today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wrXfaQmCdo
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 14, 2020
Getting your wisdom teeth pulled is rough, but finding out your Mom has been hiding behind the giant glove of Hamburger Helper? That’s even harder.
Lady Gaga you know the right medicine for these troubled times. You sing about The Shallows but…
That ass is deep.
