Wednesday March 18: Daily Links

Times Square Is Empty … Except For Those Characters

There aren’t many tourists in Times Square these days since the travel ban and many lockdowns but that hasn’t stopped from the characters hitting the streets and trying to make any dollar they can. Who knows, maybe this WHOLE thing is just an elaborate plan from the Thanos cosplay guy.

Marble Racing Is Helping People Get Their Sports Fix

Do we even really need the Kentucky Derby now that we have Marble Racing?

Naked Cowboy with Face Mask

Naked Cowboy has been a staple for stupid tourists for years. Now he’s getting press for wearing a mask.

You got more cloth on your face than on your nuts.

National Parks are Filling Up

Hey where do you go when everything else is closed? National Parks. Jesus folks it’s not your vacation it’s a pandemic.

Still, it’s so pretty.

Italy Ravaged By Stress Eating

The people of Italy are packing on pounds during the Coronavirus lockdown because what else is there to do but that or vlog.

Here’s Why #ReleaseTheButtholeCut Is Trending On Twitter

Apparently there’s a cut of the Cats movie where all the cats have buttholes and the world wants to see it:

In other Cats related news, Seth Rogen decided to get high and live Tweet watching the movie:

