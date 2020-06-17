Wednesday June 17: Daily Links

Seems that you have to back to 1972 since Americans felt this shitty
I have a hunch it’s about the Corona -virus.
Read more at apnews.com.
Christopher Lischewsk, former ceo of Bumble Bee foods has been sentenced to 3 years for conspiring with other tuna companies to fix prices and cut out competition.
Sounds like kind of a chunk light sentence.
Read more at nypost.
Hey zoomers if you really think millennials are useless, just wait till the new Pokémon Snap is out!
Read more at wired.com.
And the award for dramatic editing and use of furries and shirtless people goes too…
i didn't edit this footage at all pic.twitter.com/afEkKzQrXb
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) June 17, 2020
Illegal fireworks complaint calls in New York City have soared nearly 4,000% from the same period in 2019. The police brutality protests and the COVID-19 are the reasons behind the rash of impromptus eruptions that have lasted hours. Reps for the Grucci family won’t comment on a report that they are behind the surge of complaints.
Read more at gothamist.com.
Quaker Oates has announced they’re rebranding Aunt Jemima and removing the picture from the bottle that they’re saying is “based on a racial stereotype”. One name they’re throwing around Is High Fructose Corn Syrup Pancake Liquid. It’s got a ring to it!
Read more at nbcnews.com.
Sure, the country is reopening but there are covid spikes in at least 23 states. So stop going to the beach and crushing marg’s on the street.
Read more at fastcompany.com.
Men are now flocking to Onlyfans to make a quick buck in sex work during the pandemic. Sending dick and feet pics to rando dudes online seems a lot easier than picking up an Uber shift.
Read more at medium.com.
Now that he’s getting a divorce, fans of Jay Cutler are hoping that he gets his own show. The former QB is quietly making his case by showing his recent activities such as outdoor dining and roasting marshmallows on Instagram. Cutler is hoping to corner the dullard market.
Read more at nypost.com.
Retired WNBA player Chantel Tremitiere was challenged to make a half court shot – from inside a department store. Hope you didn’t put money against her….
Once auntie palmed the ball… I knew pic.twitter.com/2cK7huqjVa
— Zoe 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) June 15, 2020
This will be a shock to the rest of the country but this park of broken limbs and busted teeth existed
It’s considered Jersey’s Viet Nam.
Read more at nj.com.
Regal Cinemas announced that they will reopen July 10th with Unhinged starring Russell Crowe. The theater chain said that new safety measures will be implemented including socially distanced seating, revamped cleaning procedures and modified viewing schedules. Reps for Regal denied reports that Contagion will be part of a double feature.
Read more at /film
When will Boston Dynamics just pull off the mask and admit they are Cyberdyne ?
Via digg.
The toughest thing about being a dog is the lack of opposable thumbs . Also the butt sniffing and rape sex.
Via digg.
Just wait till she sees how long the line is at Starbucks…
good morning everyone please watch this, i know it’s heartbreaking to see but it must be seen. lmaooooo jk it’s a dumb white cop crying about their mcmuffin being late have a good day everyone. pic.twitter.com/bFCm4B11HR
— elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 17, 2020
This website did the research and found the most common names among men and women that would make the most sense to be the next Karen. In 20 years it’s definitely gonna be Brooklyn.
Read more at pudding.cool
Just in time for Father’s Day someone’s decided to point out how people are always posting old hot pics of their parents for internet clout. How bout we start the Still Fuckable Challenge and start posting current hot pics of parents.
Read more at insidehook.com.
.
.