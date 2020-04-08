Wednesday April 8: Daily Links

S&P Global on Thursday downgraded its credit rating for AMC Entertainment to CCC- from B, which takes the company from “Highly speculative” to “Default imminent, with little prospect for recovery.” Regal Theaters are about to have a huge moment.
Maybe if EA Sports released a new NBA2K now, we’d get this problem under control.
Hey dude, if you are going to be the acting Navy Secretary than you better act like a Navy Secretary.
The Rakuten Monkeys will play games in front of robot mannequins in the audience dressed up as fans, according to the CPBL official website. So the robot uprising will begin when the robots favorite baseball team loses a championship. This is it. This is how it goes down.
【#台湾 #プロ野球 情報】
4月11日より #台湾プロ野球が開幕します！
しかし当面の間は #無観客試合 となります。https://t.co/nzmjNt4fjo#RakutenMonkeys はマネキンの応援を行う予定です！そして本年度の #応援歌 も公開されています。#運動不足解消 に自宅でダンスの練習するのも良さそう！ pic.twitter.com/s8aWOCdqqF
— 台湾旅行情報ガイド「台北ナビ」 (@taipeinavi) April 7, 2020
For Easter Sunday, Joel Osteen will be running a virtual streaming service that’ll be star studded. As long as Tyler comes out as Madea, Kanye wears his MAGA hat and Mariah is just herself, it’ll be the most batshit thing on TV that we’ve had in a long time.
Billboard wants everyone to make a playlist of the top ten songs that were charting the week of their 10th birthday. At the very least, it’ll be a good excuse to stop listening to Jock Jams Volume 4.
Which 10 songs did you get? 🤔🎶
Select your 10th birthday from the #Hot100 "week of" calendar and then reply to this tweet with a screenshot of your #workfromhome playlist! https://t.co/4dcyNV3uGt pic.twitter.com/96VyszE8BK
— billboard (@billboard) April 6, 2020
Self-isolation has seen a 19 percent rise in online gaming. Now researchers have explored the effects of the gamer lifestyle on the human body. These include arthritis, bloodshot eyes, hairy ears, eczema and swollen ankles. Even if you just occasionally play “The Sims” sometimes, THIS IS YOUR FUTURE!
Where the fuck is Wozniak on this list? This stinks of ageism.
Hey Hoda, you have to know that when you are talking to Tracy Morgan you know know you are gonna hear
the word “pregnant.”
Tracy when the quarantine over how about a new catchphrase
God damn it. All hail @TracyMorgan. pic.twitter.com/dr4sbFlUyS
— Andy Juett (@andyjuett) April 7, 2020
Wanna have a virtual meet up with Tori Spelling? You can for an easy 95 bucks.
No, her clothes are on.
The shut-down has given us time to learn new skills. How about a bag fold that will keep your snacks fresh and make women fall in love with you?
No? OK.
How am I just finding out about this now? pic.twitter.com/kOOWqRyQkN
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 5, 2020
During an upcoming episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, Khloé said she’s done with dating after breaking up with NBA star Tristan Thompson. That hasn’t stopped Kris Jenner from trolling NBA D League rosters for potential suitors.
https://pagesix.com/2020/04/07/khloe-kardashian-says-she-may-never-date-again-after-tristan-thompson-scandal/
Tallulah Willis posted a photo of her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, self quarantining together with her and sister wearing matching striped pajamas. Willis also gave Tallulah a G.I Jane-style buzz cut. Reps denied reports they were rehearsing for the next Die Hard Meets G.I Jane crossover movie
Unless you’re a zoomer, then you’ll have no idea what’s happening in this video.
Dr Seuss meet Dr. Dre. Not sure if either of you are actually doctors.
Will this list annoy you? Yes. But what else are lists good for!?
