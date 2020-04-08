Wednesday April 8: Daily Links

WED 4.8

NEWS STORIES

AMC Theaters Could Go Out of Business

S&P Global on Thursday downgraded its credit rating for AMC Entertainment to CCC- from B, which takes the company from “Highly speculative” to “Default imminent, with little prospect for recovery.” Regal Theaters are about to have a huge moment.

NYC Removing Rims Off Backboards To Keep People From Playing Basketball

Maybe if EA Sports released a new NBA2K now, we’d get this problem under control.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly Out

Hey dude, if you are going to be the acting Navy Secretary than you better act like a Navy Secretary.

SPORTS

Chinese Baseball Team Will Implement Robot Fans

The Rakuten Monkeys will play games in front of robot mannequins in the audience dressed up as fans, according to the CPBL official website. So the robot uprising will begin when the robots favorite baseball team loses a championship. This is it. This is how it goes down.

ENTERTAINMENT

Joel Osteen Running Virtual Easter Service With Kanye, Tyler Perry And Mariah Carey

For Easter Sunday, Joel Osteen will be running a virtual streaming service that’ll be star studded. As long as Tyler comes out as Madea, Kanye wears his MAGA hat and Mariah is just herself, it’ll be the most batshit thing on TV that we’ve had in a long time.

Billboard Wants To Know What Charted On Your 10th Birthday

Billboard wants everyone to make a playlist of the top ten songs that were charting the week of their 10th birthday. At the very least, it’ll be a good excuse to stop listening to Jock Jams Volume 4.

Which 10 songs did you get? 🤔🎶 Select your 10th birthday from the #Hot100 "week of" calendar and then reply to this tweet with a screenshot of your #workfromhome playlist! https://t.co/4dcyNV3uGt pic.twitter.com/96VyszE8BK — billboard (@billboard) April 6, 2020

Is This Disgusting Mess What Gamers of The Future Will Look Like!?

Self-isolation has seen a 19 percent rise in online gaming. Now researchers have explored the effects of the gamer lifestyle on the human body. These include arthritis, bloodshot eyes, hairy ears, eczema and swollen ankles. Even if you just occasionally play “The Sims” sometimes, THIS IS YOUR FUTURE!

Someone Made a List Of The Hottest Dudes In Silicon Valley

Where the fuck is Wozniak on this list? This stinks of ageism.

Everyone Is Loving Tracy Morgan on the Today Show

Hey Hoda, you have to know that when you are talking to Tracy Morgan you know know you are gonna hear

the word “pregnant.”

Tracy when the quarantine over how about a new catchphrase

Tori Spelling Backlash From Charging for Virtual Meet-and-Greet

Wanna have a virtual meet up with Tori Spelling? You can for an easy 95 bucks.

No, her clothes are on.

Padma Lakshmi Excited About Bag Folding

The shut-down has given us time to learn new skills. How about a bag fold that will keep your snacks fresh and make women fall in love with you?

No? OK.

How am I just finding out about this now? pic.twitter.com/kOOWqRyQkN — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 5, 2020

Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Done With Dating

During an upcoming episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, Khloé said she’s done with dating after breaking up with NBA star Tristan Thompson. That hasn’t stopped Kris Jenner from trolling NBA D League rosters for potential suitors.

Bruce Willis & Demi Moore Are Quarantining Together – In Matching Pajamas

Tallulah Willis posted a photo of her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, self quarantining together with her and sister wearing matching striped pajamas. Willis also gave Tallulah a G.I Jane-style buzz cut. Reps denied reports they were rehearsing for the next Die Hard Meets G.I Jane crossover movie

GOING VIRAL

Teens In 1989 In A Record Store Will Take You Back

Unless you’re a zoomer, then you’ll have no idea what’s happening in this video.

Dr. Seuss Is Easily Rappable Over A Dr. Dre Beat

Dr Seuss meet Dr. Dre. Not sure if either of you are actually doctors.

The Ringer Makes A List Of The Best Movie Songs

Will this list annoy you? Yes. But what else are lists good for!?

