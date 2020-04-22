Wednesday April 22: Daily Links

THURSDAY 4.16

NEWS STORIES

De Blasio Wants a Ticker Tape Parade For Health Workers

Well Bill, we know you are trying to be nice but what about your Pandemic ticker tape parade doesn’t work? Millions of people coming together….

…to celebrate social distancing.

Read more at radio.com.

The New White Flight is All the Rage

The Wall Street Journal has dubbed it “Escape from New York City.” NYC is no longer for anything but the rough and tumble street folks.

A lot of great apartments should be open soon.

Read more at wsj.com.

Are You One of The Old Folks Who Never Gave Up Their Hotmail Account?!

A hotmail account is dead give away you ain’t no Zoomer. Twitter blew up with those defending their old email accounts despite the fact that they’re living in the past.

AOL users, don’t think you’re safe from this conversation.

if you’re under 30 and your email address isn’t a gmail account you’re a serial killer — skoog (@Skoog) April 21, 2020

SPORTS

Olympian Finds a Clever Way to Dry Swim in her Kitchen during Quarantine

Russian Olympic swimmer Julia Evimova has the core strength of a superhero and is pretty ingenious to boot with her dry swimming kitchen counter workout.

Also, she inadvertently created a new Porn Hub search…

Via digg.com.

Might try this later… Russian Olympic swimmer Julia Evimova can’t go to the pool due to #COVID19. So she practices swimming on the kitchen table at home with someone holding her feet! pic.twitter.com/qRV6TyrCmL — Patrick Corrigan (@PatrickCorrigan) April 17, 2020

ENTERTAINMENT

Roy Wood JrCelebrates ‘Comedians to be in the Breaking Bad Universe’

It’s puzzling that a Breaking Bad/ Better Call Saul world would have brought in more stand ups than a Modern Family or Big Bang Theory hit sitcom.

DeRosa is ready for a Better Call Joe spin off.

Via Twitter.

Add another one to the ‘Comedians to be in the Breaking Bad Universe’ trivia question. An honor to be a part of @BetterCallSaul this season. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/6EQDDkYRlN — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) April 21, 2020

Celebs Getting “Corona-Shamed” On the Regs

For the first time since Robin Leach first burst into TV, The Rich and Famous are being seen who they truly are.

Assholes

Read more at theguardian.com.

HBO Max Releases Trailer For New Looney Toons Episodes

We need comfort now more than and what’s more comforting than a modern spin on some cartoon slapstick violence humor.

Let’s be honest. This isn’t for a new generation. It’s for the “adults” who are eating cereal for dinner tonight.

Read more at gizmodo.com.

GOING VIRAL

TiK Tok Video Shows What Happens When You Return Cosmetics

Unfortunately there’s no Joe Exotic truck full of old meat equivalent for beauty products.

Read it on buzzfeed.com.

