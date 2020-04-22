Wednesday April 22: Daily Links

Well Bill, we know you are trying to be nice but what about your Pandemic ticker tape parade doesn’t work? Millions of people coming together….
…to celebrate social distancing.
Read more at radio.com.
The Wall Street Journal has dubbed it “Escape from New York City.” NYC is no longer for anything but the rough and tumble street folks.
A lot of great apartments should be open soon.
Read more at wsj.com.
A hotmail account is dead give away you ain’t no Zoomer. Twitter blew up with those defending their old email accounts despite the fact that they’re living in the past.
AOL users, don’t think you’re safe from this conversation.
if you’re under 30 and your email address isn’t a gmail account you’re a serial killer
— skoog (@Skoog) April 21, 2020
Russian Olympic swimmer Julia Evimova has the core strength of a superhero and is pretty ingenious to boot with her dry swimming kitchen counter workout.
Also, she inadvertently created a new Porn Hub search…
Via digg.com.
Might try this later…
Russian Olympic swimmer Julia Evimova can’t go to the pool due to #COVID19. So she practices swimming on the kitchen table at home with someone holding her feet! pic.twitter.com/qRV6TyrCmL
— Patrick Corrigan (@PatrickCorrigan) April 17, 2020
It’s puzzling that a Breaking Bad/ Better Call Saul world would have brought in more stand ups than a Modern Family or Big Bang Theory hit sitcom.
DeRosa is ready for a Better Call Joe spin off.
Via Twitter.
Add another one to the ‘Comedians to be in the Breaking Bad Universe’ trivia question. An honor to be a part of @BetterCallSaul this season. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/6EQDDkYRlN
— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) April 21, 2020
For the first time since Robin Leach first burst into TV, The Rich and Famous are being seen who they truly are.
Assholes
Read more at theguardian.com.
We need comfort now more than and what’s more comforting than a modern spin on some cartoon slapstick violence humor.
Let’s be honest. This isn’t for a new generation. It’s for the “adults” who are eating cereal for dinner tonight.
Read more at gizmodo.com.
Unfortunately there’s no Joe Exotic truck full of old meat equivalent for beauty products.
Read it on buzzfeed.com.
@biancaann5
How returns are handled at the best beauty store ever💕 (I love my Ulta fam) ##ultabeauty ##workdistractions ##fyp ##checkthisout ##foryoupage
.
.