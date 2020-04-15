Wednesday April 15: Daily Links

WEDNESDAY 4.15

NEWS STORIES

McDonalds Had To Apologize After a China Store Banned Black People

A sign posted in a McDonald’s in the city of Guangzhou and went viral on social media because it banned black people from the restaurant. The sign was removed and the restaurant temporarily shut down. The store said they would still enforce separate soda fountains.

Read more at usatoday.com.

This Corona Stuff Is Really Benefiting Jeff Bezos and His Amazon Empire

Amazon stock surged 5.3% on Tuesday, hitting a new record close of $2,283 per share. The stock is now up over 20% so far this year and he’s $6.4 billion richer. So think of that as you buy stuff you don’t even need on Amazon right now.

Read more at forbes.com.

Family Buys Manhattan Apartments Because They Dont’ Trust The Banks

A South American family just paid $27 million for eight Manhattan apartments because they trust the New York City real estate market more than their banks.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/south-american-family-buys-eight-new-york-apartments-to-stash-cash-amid-coronavirus-11586952028

Take A Look At The Very Empty Vegas Strip

What happens in the New Weird Stays In The New Weird.

Read more at theguardian.com.

Wealthy NY Parents Dreading Summer Camps Will Be Closed This Summer

Wealthy New York parents are so fed up with being with their kids under quarantine that they asking summer camps to be open no matter what. They’ve also petitioned elected officials to make ‘Are You Ready For The Summer’ the new state song.

Read more at pagesix.com

SPORTS

Larry Holmes Wants Trump in the Ring

Seventy year old Larry Holmes has called off the fight with Gerry Cooney but said he’s be happy to fight Donald Trump.

OK but Trump is bringing secret service.

Read more at nydailynews.com.

Kirk Cousins Thinks It Would Be “Refreshing” TO Play Without Fans

Kirk Cousins recently made some comments about the upcoming football season to ESPN:

“Honestly, we practice every day in an empty grass area and pump in fake crowd noise for away games,” Cousins said, via ESPN. “But more often than not, you’re used to it. OTA practices don’t have a lot of pomp and circumstance to them.

“So honestly to go out and just play the game would kind of be refreshing, a breath of fresh air, to just let us know that we don’t have to have all the smoke and the fire, we can just play football.”

He also will not have to deal with being constantly berated for being an overpaid choke artists. So there’s that.

https://www.aol.com/article/news/2020/04/15/kirk-cousins-playing-games-without-fans-due-to-coronavirus-would-be-refreshing/23991005/

ENTERTAINMENT

Padma Didn’t Wear a Bra and Got Some Blowback

Padma Lakshimi didn’t wear a bra while doing some cooking during Quarantine and it brought out the trolls who called her immoral. This likely coming from people who haven’t changed their pants since the lockdown began.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Rolling Stone’s The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time<



Having ignored on mocked Heavy Metal for decades, who better than Rolling Stone to pick the best Metal albums of all time.

Sounds like Jethro Tull could win this.

Read more at rollingstone.com.

Here’s Some Office Data We Didn’t Need But Will Still Read

This chart shows the amount of screen time each character from the office got over the course of the show’s run. Looks like Season 3 was a golden time for BJ Novak, he’ll never get that back.

Via digg.

Top 10 by season: pic.twitter.com/yKcwnLTUEP — Matthew Stewart (@MatthewAStewart) April 14, 2020

The 25 stars, ranked by amount of screen time: pic.twitter.com/I6jz9flp3O — Matthew Stewart (@MatthewAStewart) April 14, 2020

Cardi B And Bernie Sanders Chat It Up On Instagram Live

Former Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Cardi B went on Instagram Live to talk about her nails, why he’s endorsing Joe Biden and trash the President. Aides to the Vermont Senator denied reports the two are shopping ‘Live With Uncle Bernie & Cardi B’ to cable news outlets.

Read more at tmz.com.

Ricky Gervais Slams Celebs Complaining About Isolation

In a new interview with The Sun, Ricky Gervais slammed celebrities such as Ellen Degeneres, Kelly Ripa Sam Smith who are complaining about being isolated in their mansions. The Office star also admitted that he spends his days looking forward to start drinking at 6pm. It’s also rumored that he’s writing songs for the next David Brent album.

Read more at pagesix.com.

GOING VIRAL

Woman Explains The Pandemic To Her 4 Months Ago Self

This is a funny bit but at the same time insanely accurate. We are not the people we were four months ago and never will be again.

No joke just a deep sigh.

Via digg.com.

Disney+ Edited “Splash” Daryl Hannah’s Naked Ass

Yes everyone on the planet has an ass but that is no reason not to be deeply ashamed.

Should have covered up that freaky fish tail

Um Disney+ edited "Splash" to cover Daryl Hannah's bare butt with hair and they did a Great Job pic.twitter.com/i33Sc5GTza — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) April 14, 2020

Flat Earther Makes Convincing Coronavirus Argument

This type of stuff would never happen at a Sprint store.

Via Twitter.

https://twitter.com/itsJalenB/status/1250161569952129024

Dog Stealing Candy Will Brighten Your Locked Down Day

See? Things aren’t so bad. Now go out there and rescue a dog and try to go viral.

Via Digg.

Did I Hear The Sound Of Whip Cream?

This dog is clearly loving life under quarantine!

Via Twitter.

"Did I hear the sound of whip cream?" 🐶😍 pic.twitter.com/EVrWSw0iy2 — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) April 14, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.