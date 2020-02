Scientists have discovered “the first multicellular organism that doesn’t breathe; in fact, it lives its life completely free of oxygen dependency.”

It’s my ex- wife.

Read more at sciencealert.com.

Parasitic cnidarian lost it's nervous system and mitochondrial respiration. https://t.co/mkfzRGSOAO — SenatoreLab (@LabSenatore) February 26, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.