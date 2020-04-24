We Get to Find Out How Leslie Knope and Crew Handle Stay at Home

The Parks and Rec crew are reuniting with a special one time only episode showing the Pawnee Parks and Rec department handle being in self quarantine. Everyone is returning for the special which will raise money for Covid-19 relief.

The special will air on April 30th and include Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta, with additional appearances from series regular guest stars.

Series co-creator Michael Shur had the idea and says the cast agreed to the special within 45 minutes of his pitch. NBC was thrilled.

“In such uncertain times, we can’t think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment. “A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of ‘Parks and Recreation’ for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause.”

Parks and Rec ended its run five years ago after seven seasons.