Watch the Trailer for Tom Segura’s Next Giant Netflix Hit

Tom Segura is not for the faint-hearted. In his next Netflix special, Ball Hog, Segura delivers advice on how to handle emotionally fragile people– which is really useful in 2020– as well as winning arguments with your mother, managing expectations, following your dreams, and taking steps to improve the environment.

The trailer for Ball Hog dropped today. His fourth Netflix special since Segura made his Netflix debut in 2014, Segura has delivered a power hour every two years. And he’s already announced his Fifth special, which will be filmed in the fall.

Segura is currently on tour with his new Spanish hour, and just wrapped his extremely successful Take It Down Tour, which took the comedian to 11 countries with 183 shows and over 335,000 tickets sold. Cementing himself world’s most sought after comedians, Segura has garnered over 560 million spins on Pandora and over 700,000 users creating Tom Segura stations.

Filmed live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX,Tom Segura: Ball Hog premieres globally on Netflix on March 24, 2020.

Watch more viral videos.

.

.